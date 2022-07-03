North End Subaru
Customer Reviews of North End Subaru
best of the best
by 03/07/2022on
My wife and I have purchased, leased, and had our Subaru's serviced At North End Subaru. Greg in sales has always had the answers and information to make our new buying experiences great. Tom in finance has always been there with the paper work set and ready to go. The service department has always been there when we needed to have either of our Subaru’s serviced or had other work done. I would suggest anyone interested in buying or leasing a new Subaru, and of servicing your Subaru, North End Subaru is the place to go
Great experience!
by 12/17/2021on
Justin was our sales person. Met him as we entered the showroom. He answered every question we had and guided us thru the process of ordering a new car with the options we wanted and kept us informed as to delivery timeframe. With the car shortage we knew we would have a wait time. Our car came in earlier than expected! Justin came in to the showroom, on his day off, to acclimate us to the new car and patiently walked us thru the safety features and paired our phones. The staff at North End are professional and very helpful. We felt at ease from the start. I would recommend this dealership to everyone!
Hidden Gem
by 11/07/2021on
Working with you was a great experience from start to finish. They patiently answered all my questions and helped me find a CX5 in my price range that I love. This was my first time buying a car myself - I'm so glad I made the trip up you all. Thank you specifically to Sean, Bryan, and Collette.
Do the Right Thing
by 11/02/2021on
Due to the microchip shortage, inventory was negligible within a 100 mile radius of our home. I called every Subaru dealer within that radius. Some were rude and let me know they were busy and there was no inventory or I was crazy to be looking. Some said they had inventory and were charging 3,000 to 5,000 dollars above MSRP. When I questioned one of them for doing so he actually laughed and said “because we can”. But then I called North End Subaru. Bob Waite was friendly, respectful and caring. He did not have inventory but worked with me, identified inventory that would be coming in and quoted a price just under Edmunds MSRP. He texted and emailed regularly until the vehicle arrived and I picked up my new Forester yesterday. Great vehicle, great dealership, and great salesmanship. Please choose them over the automile people who charge you more just because they can. A famous quote says “character is doing the right thing even when nobody is watching”. North End Subaru did the right thing even though they could have charged more as others did. Thank you North End Subaru and Bob Waite for a great experience.
Excellent experience buying my new car!
by 10/06/2021on
Thanks very much to North End Subaru for an excellent car buying experience. I appreciate their straight forward approach in selling me my new Subaru Crosstrek. I was able to put a deposit on the car I wanted over the phone, as the car I was interested in was still in transit. I'm glad I was able to secure it in advance, and then just pick it up once it arrived. I was a bit intimidated by the many new technological advancements in new cars that I was unfamiliar with, but salesman Rob LaFlamme took the time to explain them all and by the time I left the dealership I felt comfortable driving home. I thought I would disable some of them, but I'm quickly learning to appreciate them all as Subaru has made their many safety and environmental features very user friendly. I'm so happy I found this dealership and highly recommend them to everyone.
Alex is the best!
by 09/29/2021on
amazing customer service, response time, availability, price, amazing customer service (again) just all around easy and great place to buy a car.
Awesome car buying experience
by 08/30/2021on
I recently purchased my second Forester from north end Subaru. I had the pleasure of working with Rob Laflamme for both of my purchases. The forester I ordered took 3 weeks to arrive, but Rob kept me updated every step of the way. When I went sign the papers, they had everything ready so it literally took 10 minutes and we were done. They have certainly earned my business again.
Highly Recommend
by 08/12/2021on
I have purchased many new cars over the years, but I have never had the level of professionalism and respect that I received from the folks at North End Subaru. Greg Nuorimo was an outstanding salesman. Usually a salesman will say something condescending or insulting in their eagerness to close the deal. Not this guy. He was straight up and extremely helpful. Had me try several different models to make sure me and my wife were absolutely happy with our choice. The car speaks for itself, he didn't have to push the product. I intend to keep coming back for any future purchases. Wish I knew about this place 20 years ago!
Great Customer Service!
by 03/17/2021on
Best car dealer experience ever! Greg Nuorimo over at North End Subaru in Lunenburg did a great job helping me purchase a new Subaru! No bull, no hassles, and no high pressure sales. Greg took a lot of his time to show me all the features of the car and to even assist me in getting my personal phone connected.
Great experience buying my first car!
by 01/27/2021on
This past week I signed the papers to own my first car after leasing Hondas for nearly a decade. I came to North End Mazda after having a great experience prior when I came to get my old car detailed on a referral from my brother who also spoke highly of the dealership. They gave me a loaner vehicle for the day which I was so grateful for since I drove 45 minutes to get there. That was when I fell in love with Mazda. It felt so luxurious in comparison to my car that I knew I wanted to make the switch. A few months later and here I am. I can’t say enough about the entire staff here at North End Mazda. Not only were the team members who sold me the car awesome, but everyone there was so friendly and said hello or made sure I was taken care of. My first interaction was over the phone where I spoke with Scott who reached out in Mark’s absence to help me get started. My first impression over the phone was enough to set the other offers I received to the side. I went down to finalize everything a few days later and Scott was so helpful and I felt like he really listened to what I was asking for. Buying cars is not my strong suit but I didn’t feel like I needed a PhD in sales to have a conversation there. It was a very pleasant experience. Colette was also so great! She was super friendly and took the time to explain everything to me and worked within my budget for the final number. In comparison to past experiences at different dealerships, working with Colette was very enjoyable. I felt comfortable and as a result more confident in asking for what I needed. Lastly I want to mention how helpful Mark was in getting me set up in my new car. He went through every minute detail and I didn’t feel rushed at all. He was extremely patient and kind and communicated with me from the moment I arrived at the dealership to when I left. All in all I will be back and I will certainly refer anyone I know who is looking to join the Mazda family over to North End. Thanks again. Julie L.
Outstanding Experience
by 12/30/2020on
This is the 4th Forester that I have purchased from North End Subaru. I had found and test drove a car and while waiting for some additional information I wanted to see the same vehicle in a different color. Rob didn’t hesitate to find the vehicle and drive it up to the front for me to see. The most important thing for me is that I never felt pressured to make a decision. Rob was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle and its options and was able to explain them thoroughly.
North End Subaru blew me away again
by 12/23/2020on
This is my third car buying experience with this dealership, that alone says a lot! In between my Subarus I bought Volkswagons, and each time it was a nightmare (over at Colonial in Westborough). Greg, Tom and Bob were all super helpful, not pushy at all and I literally was in and out with my new Outback in one hour! One hour is unheard of! They went out of their way to get me the exact color and specs I was looking for. I’ll be a North End Subaru customer for life!
Awesome salesman, attentive and thorough! Not so sure on management side.
by 12/02/2020on
Nice dealership, friendly attentive salesmen. Our second new Subaru from them in less than 3 years. After doing paperwork to purchase, I asked if they could throw in a set of $76 rain guards and I would even install them. Our salesman asked the manager, I'm assuming, and he said no. Salesman said he would check with somebody higher. My fault for not asking first... should we get another Subaru in 4 of 5 years, we will checkout the Subaru dealer next to where my wife works in New Hampshire. So, for not throwing in a $80 item, we will look at another Subaru dealership for future needs. I will add that everyone we dealt with was excellent and pleasant! Shame on the person that said "No" for an $80 item when we bought a $35,000+ vehicle! They did give me $1,300 over the Subaru guaranteed trade value but used that excuse for not taking money off the MSRP or throwing in the rain guards.
I love my Subaru
by 08/30/2020on
What an experience. Referred from a friend, working with North End Subaru was an easy, comfortable and financial success. From the time I walked in, Jason Cote and Justin Gordon answered all my questions and reviewed options. More importantly, they listened. I got the car I wanted, how I wanted, when I wanted and for the price I wanted. It doesn’t get any better than that. I would recommend this location and team without hesitation.
Warranty repair
by 01/15/2020on
North End Subaru performed a warranty repair on my Outback. The parts needed to be ordered and it remained it the shop an extended period of time. The car was returned with a new MA safety sticker because mine had expired and they even added gasoline. The SVRD system disarmed light has gone out and I am feeling confident to drive using the safety system I purchased. The loaner car was new and had the same features I had purchased. Overall it was a wonderful experience to deal with Tom Sawvelle.
Great Experience
by 12/30/2019on
Had a great sales experience with North End Subaru - Justin cared only about making sure we understood the benefits of the vehicle and how that would help achieve what we were looking for in a new vehicle. He was NOT focused on which closing tactic to use and he was focused on listening to what we were saying. Bought a 2020 Outback - had such a positive experience bought a 2020 legacy 3 days later.
Amazing Customer Service - Start to Finish
by 12/30/2019on
Recently I purchased my first Subaru, a 2020 Impreza, from North End Subaru in Lunenburg, MA. The dealership is located almost 90 minutes from where I live, but I traveled that distance because of my family and friend's positive experiences there. Every aspect of purchasing my new vehicle was easy and met with a supportive and informative email from Sales Manager Jesse M. Financing was accomplished completely online and the entire staff was friendly, warm and seemed to genuinely appreciate the fact that I had chose to purchase my car from them. They made everything so easy that I was actually excited to go through the process from start to finish. When I arrived to take delivery of my car, my Sales Associate, Rob L. took extra time with me to show me every aspect of my new Impreza's operation. He even hadn't washed the license plates from my trade-in before placing on my new car. "Who wants dirty plates on a new car?" he said. General Manager Marty B. greeted me and thanked me for driving all the way to North End Subaru. Paperwork was fast and easy with Finance Manager, Tom. There were no surprises and every line of my contract was explained. I can't say enough good things about everyone at North End Subaru. Buying a car is usually a stressful experience, but there was nothing stressful about my experience at North End Subaru. Wonderful people, amazing service, and of course incredible automobiles. I highly recommend driving whatever distance you need to drive to get to North End in Lunenburg if you are in the market for a Subaru.
Outstanding customer service!!
by 09/29/2019on
Just leased a 2019 Subaru Forester and I’m beyond impressed with the way this staff goes above and beyond for their customers! Rob Laflamme was our extremely knowledgeable and very personable salesman. Jesse Manning is the extremely honest and straight forward general manager who got us a payment we could afford. Tom Liddle who walked us through the financing step by step. This is my third lease and my first with Subaru. They have made a lifelong customer ❤️ Thank you North End Subaru for actually caring about your customer more than your bottom line!!
Service
by 08/29/2019on
Everyone needs to get their vehicle serviced at North End Subaru. I dealt with Matt R in the service department and it was an experience that I will not forget. He explained everything to me and took his time because I was confused. I couldn't thank him enough for all of his time.
Service Team
by 06/26/2019on
The service department at North End Subaru has to be the best team. They all work together and are passionate about there job. You can tell that they want to make sure that customer leaves happy and with a smile on there face.
Greg Nuorimo was outstanding!
by 06/20/2019on
This, by far was the best experience I've had with a car dealership. Professional and personable, Client Specialist, Greg Nuorimo really knows his craft. Together with the assistance of Jesse Manning, the General Sales Manager and Finance Manager, Tom Liddle, Greg created a stress-free environment and walked me through the process. They made the process of buying a car simple, yet they were extremely thorough. I look forward to working with you again in the future. I've already started recommending you and your team. Thanks for the help, Greg!