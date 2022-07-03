5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This past week I signed the papers to own my first car after leasing Hondas for nearly a decade. I came to North End Mazda after having a great experience prior when I came to get my old car detailed on a referral from my brother who also spoke highly of the dealership. They gave me a loaner vehicle for the day which I was so grateful for since I drove 45 minutes to get there. That was when I fell in love with Mazda. It felt so luxurious in comparison to my car that I knew I wanted to make the switch. A few months later and here I am. I can’t say enough about the entire staff here at North End Mazda. Not only were the team members who sold me the car awesome, but everyone there was so friendly and said hello or made sure I was taken care of. My first interaction was over the phone where I spoke with Scott who reached out in Mark’s absence to help me get started. My first impression over the phone was enough to set the other offers I received to the side. I went down to finalize everything a few days later and Scott was so helpful and I felt like he really listened to what I was asking for. Buying cars is not my strong suit but I didn’t feel like I needed a PhD in sales to have a conversation there. It was a very pleasant experience. Colette was also so great! She was super friendly and took the time to explain everything to me and worked within my budget for the final number. In comparison to past experiences at different dealerships, working with Colette was very enjoyable. I felt comfortable and as a result more confident in asking for what I needed. Lastly I want to mention how helpful Mark was in getting me set up in my new car. He went through every minute detail and I didn’t feel rushed at all. He was extremely patient and kind and communicated with me from the moment I arrived at the dealership to when I left. All in all I will be back and I will certainly refer anyone I know who is looking to join the Mazda family over to North End. Thanks again. Julie L. Read more