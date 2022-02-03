North End Mazda
Quick & Simple! Zoom Zoom
by 03/02/2022on
Easiest purchase experience of any car I have owned (and that’s many). I love North End Mazda and my new-to-me Certified 2020 Mazda3 Premium Hatchback! Bryan and Collette made the process super easy and I am so happy to be back into a Mazda again!
Third purchase for our family and will return!
by 07/28/2021on
Our family has happily made another purchase at North End. Regardless if used or certified, we research for 100 miles radius and always return to North End for the quality, reliability and competetive pricing. They've come through for us again - thanks to Greg and Mark for your thoroughness and expertise! Tom is great help in getting the best financing - very quick!
Always a great experience buying a car at North End Mazda!
by 07/13/2021on
I live over an hour away, but it is worth the drive for the no-nonsense, haggle-free buying experience at North End Mazda! Mark Atkinson, the sales rep, is very knowledgeable about the cars and was aligned with my car needs and budget. This is the third car I have bought from North End. Collette Marceau explained and completed the financing paperwork within minutes and I was on my way in my new CX-5! Thanks again, for a great experience!
Easy purchase
by 03/19/2021on
Just purchased a Mazda 6 from North End Mazda. Bought the car I wanted at a fair price and they delivered it to me. Best part is the purchase was super easy. I contacted the dealership vis the Internet, test drove the car that day, purchased it the next day and took delivery. I drove 2.5 hours to do business with them. Well worth the drive.
Consistently Excellent Sales Experience
by 03/04/2021on
I have previously leased a CX5 and purchased a CX9 Signature from North End Mazda. I’ve just leased another CX5 and, once again, the sales experience was outstanding. Since I purchased my first car nearly 40 years ago, North End Mazda is the only dealer I’ve gone back to. That says it all.
Best car buying experience ever
by 02/25/2021on
Without a doubt, this was the best car buying experience I've ever had and I've been buying cars for over 50 years. Mark and his team were extremely helpful and efficient. Everything was as promised and on time. mark also spent an extremely long time with my wife to make sure she understood all the features of the CX5 and how to use them.
An absolutely amazing (and unexpected) car-buying experience!
by 12/31/2020on
This was an outstanding experience from the moment we walked in the door of North End Mazda to the moment we drove off the lot in our Certified Pre-owned Mazda3. On the sales side, Dakota was the consummate professional, immediately establishing rock-solid credibility with us. His transparent honesty was a welcome departure from, well, basically every other car-buying experience we've ever had in 40+ years of buying cars. Dakota led us through the pricing and trade-in process with clarity and aplomb, and at no point did he put one iota of pressure on us. We are confident others will agree that Dakota is incredibly personable and entirely trustworthy, which certainly cannot be said for many in this business. Once we agreed on a deal, Collette in finance joined the process and walked us through everything, again with transparency and patience. She too was warm, friendly and trustworthy, all the while exuding infectious professional confidence. This isn't a car review, per se, but we can only add that on our 30-mile drive home in our new vehicle, we were simply thrilled. Even the base model we bought is just chock full of user-friendly features, including the most up-to-date safety capabilities. The bottom line is that we highly recommend North End Mazda, and will certainly car-shop there again in the future. Thanks North End Mazda team!
Great service
by 10/29/2020on
North End Mazda’s service department was great, they know there stuff and are very good at explaining it. I worked with Rob Newton and other staff members who all were great. They were very quick with there service and did it to perfection. I Was there for a full service and oil change and was out in 45 min. I’ve bought two cars from them and would definitely recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Have bought two Mazdas from North End
by 09/30/2020on
5 years ago we bought a Mazda 5 from North End and were very happy with their sales service. This week we bought a CX30 and again were very pleased. Thank you North End! My wife and I recommend this dealership!
Awesome Service
by 05/14/2020on
Took my Mazda 6 in for a Full Circle Inspection to get it ready for an inspection. Rob Newton took me through the entire process, let me know what needed to be fixed and what I needed to keep an eye on. I was given updates and feedback which was very helpful for me. They were super friendly, helpful, and did the job right the first time. I'd highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people!
by 04/25/2020on
North End Mazda is excellent to deal with. I have met managers, sales people and mechanics and everybody made me feel like I was part of the Mazda family. I would definitely recommend them for any sales or service that may arise. Just great people all around. Ask for Rob Newton; he's your man!
Excellent!
by 03/19/2020on
I worked with Mark - he was great and helped me get my first car. I came all the way from Watertown because of the reviews they had online, and I was not disappointed! Thank you Mark A. and the entire North End team!!
Excellent experience! Mark and Bryan were great
by 10/31/2019on
My experience at North End was excellent from start to finish. I was unsure whether to buy new or used and what make or vehicle I wanted, so I visited a lot of dealerships. This was the only one that made me think, "I hope I end up buying a Mazda so I can buy from them." Bryan and Mark and the whole team over there were helpful, knowledgeable about the cars and how to get the best deal, and, most importantly, they were extremely respectful of my decision-making timeline and process. I never felt pressured, but rather supported. My new Mazda3 hatchback is AWESOME to drive and I will be glad to go into the dealership whenever the need arises. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service department
by 10/01/2019on
My entire family has been bringing their vehicles into Northend Mazda for several years.They work on all makes and models of vehicles, I have even had body work done here and thebqualiry was excellent. Whether you are working with Rob,the Service Mgr, oe Colette or Scott you can expect to have an awesome experience. Our family will not being their vehicles anywhere else. I recommend you bring your vehicle to NorthEnd Mazda, you will be very happy that you did.
Service is amazing
by 10/01/2019on
I couldn’t be happier with the service I receive from North End Mazda. The entire staff is knowledgeable, professional, and courteous. Rob, the service manager, is extremely helpful, explains everything that is needed and most importantly what isn’t. I am not super knowledgeable when it comes to vehicle repairs but at North End I trust the staff and quality of work. I also had a vehicle detailed there recently and I was blown away by how amazing my vehicle looked inside and out. It looked better than the day I drove it from the dealership. I continually recommend North End Mazda to Friends, family and business clients on a regular basis.
Awesome place!
by 09/30/2019on
Rob and his team are always there to assist with any problem. Have been using this location to have vehicles serviced and repaired for the last 10 years and will continue to go back for another 10 more!
Great experience purchasing a CX5
by 09/29/2019on
I worked primarily with Mark, but also interacted with Matt and Mike. Mark was extremely knowledgable, friendly, and attentive. He also worked to get us a great deal. I would definitely recommend considering North End if you are interested in test driving and potentially purchasing a Mazda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Phenomenal
by 07/26/2019on
Phenomenal: that is the only word that aptly describes the service which Rob gave me at North End Mazda. When my engine blew up, I heard through the grape vine that North End Mazda is not only willing to work on speeds, but they work with customers to meet their needs. That should be pretty common sense right? A dealership should care most about its customers, contrarily it’s typically all about the money. Rob, the service manager, came up and met me personally. I explained to him my situation, that I had blown up my engine and I have an extended warranty. He jumped into action giving me a loaner and saying that he will personally handle all the communication with the extended warranty company, which again, should be common sense but is rare to see. He then led me to Collette who was the kindest and easiest going service advisor I've had the pleasure to talk to. Not only was their work exceptional, they went the extra mile to contact me every step of the way, send video diagnoses and update pictures and videos. I highly recommend coming here for any and all things car! They go to any end to ensure customer satisfaction, and it’s refreshing to get that from a dealership.
The Best - Ask for Rob
by 05/25/2019on
After getting duped at another Mazda dealer along 128, I ended having my Tribute repaired at North End. That was over 10 years ago, and since then I've purchased my CX-9 from North End and wouldn't go anywhere else for service. Make sure to ask for Rob - heâ's the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Center
by 02/15/2019on
I had a great experience with Collette in the service center. She arranged a technician to make a house call after I had just had my car worked on. It was so convenient. She was so friendly & very helpful. I have always had great service when going to North End Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ROB NEWTON is an amazing young man! great job!
by 01/28/2019on
The service is absolutely wonderful. The people are friendly. I am always served with a smile. The people are so courteous. Rob Newton is amazing and takes his time to explain every detail and helps you understand everything. I have never been disappointed. Rob Newton has always taken my call and has always gotten my car in to be serviced in a very timely manner. Kudos. I will never take my vehicle anywhere else. Thank you Rob.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No