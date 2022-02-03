5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was an outstanding experience from the moment we walked in the door of North End Mazda to the moment we drove off the lot in our Certified Pre-owned Mazda3. On the sales side, Dakota was the consummate professional, immediately establishing rock-solid credibility with us. His transparent honesty was a welcome departure from, well, basically every other car-buying experience we've ever had in 40+ years of buying cars. Dakota led us through the pricing and trade-in process with clarity and aplomb, and at no point did he put one iota of pressure on us. We are confident others will agree that Dakota is incredibly personable and entirely trustworthy, which certainly cannot be said for many in this business. Once we agreed on a deal, Collette in finance joined the process and walked us through everything, again with transparency and patience. She too was warm, friendly and trustworthy, all the while exuding infectious professional confidence. This isn't a car review, per se, but we can only add that on our 30-mile drive home in our new vehicle, we were simply thrilled. Even the base model we bought is just chock full of user-friendly features, including the most up-to-date safety capabilities. The bottom line is that we highly recommend North End Mazda, and will certainly car-shop there again in the future. Thanks North End Mazda team! Read more