by 03/11/2011on
I can't say enough about the fantastic experience I had at Colonial Dodge! Eddie in Sales and Jay in Financing went out of their way to help me get out of a bad financing situation and into a worry free, brand new vehicle: a 2010 Jeep Liberty. They spent a lot of time with me throughout the process and are still treating me like their #1 Customer whenever I am in for service! I would highly recommend Colonial for purchasing your next vehicle ;-) Thank you Eddie & Jay!!!
Car buying was easy
by 01/24/2011on
Just bought a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. There was no pressure from the salesman Eddie would buy another vechile . And would recommend the dealership. Also Eddies brother Jay in Financing was also great to deal with he made sure everything I wanted was taken care off.
