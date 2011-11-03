Skip to main content
Colonial Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

24 Coolidge St, Hudson, MA 01749
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Colonial Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

High Ratings for Colonial Dodge of Hudson

by jstolulonis on 03/11/2011

I can't say enough about the fantastic experience I had at Colonial Dodge! Eddie in Sales and Jay in Financing went out of their way to help me get out of a bad financing situation and into a worry free, brand new vehicle: a 2010 Jeep Liberty. They spent a lot of time with me throughout the process and are still treating me like their #1 Customer whenever I am in for service! I would highly recommend Colonial for purchasing your next vehicle ;-) Thank you Eddie & Jay!!!

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Car buying was easy

by mcrell on 01/24/2011

Just bought a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee. There was no pressure from the salesman Eddie would buy another vechile . And would recommend the dealership. Also Eddies brother Jay in Financing was also great to deal with he made sure everything I wanted was taken care off.

