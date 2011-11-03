5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I can't say enough about the fantastic experience I had at Colonial Dodge! Eddie in Sales and Jay in Financing went out of their way to help me get out of a bad financing situation and into a worry free, brand new vehicle: a 2010 Jeep Liberty. They spent a lot of time with me throughout the process and are still treating me like their #1 Customer whenever I am in for service! I would highly recommend Colonial for purchasing your next vehicle ;-) Thank you Eddie & Jay!!! Read more