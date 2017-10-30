Customer Reviews of Best Chevrolet
Respectful experience
by 10/30/2017on
Chris Welcome (Sales) was respectful, attentive, honest, informative, patient and thoughtful. Felt no pressure whatsoever. Vehicle in question was not appropriate for me. He did everything he could to address the issue. I would recommend anyone to work with Chris. Thank you for asking.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Our two new Equinox
by 02/14/2016on
Kevin McGowan was our sales rep. and we found him to be very personable and helpful from our initial conversation, test drive all the way through to delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Tahoe
by 12/28/2015on
This was an ideal buying experience - from the efficiency of narrowing down a vehicle before the visit with David Fieldman to the personal touch from the owner Scott Shulman - I could not have asked for more.
Best Chevy - Hingham
by 12/19/2015on
Kevin M. did a wonderful job and the reason I bought my truck from Best. The sales manager (woman), did a horrible job, very aggressive, old school approach almost cost Best the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience at Best Chevrolet
by 11/17/2015on
Aaron was a great salesman and went over all the deals with Chevy. I would recommend Best Chevrolet to all my friends and family looking for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
my NEW Trex
by 11/11/2015on
Scott Dunham was our sales rep. He was excellent in all aspects of buying a new car. My husband and daughter have been buying all of their cars and vans there as well and will continue to do so .....Thanks Best Chevy !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My new Colorado
by 11/11/2015on
Professional. No gimmicks. Ed F and all really went out of their way to help me understand the entire experience from choosing what i really wanted to the pricing and reality of purchasing a new truck for my Silverado lease
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New truck
by 11/02/2015on
My only issue was the automatic response email that said the truck I wanted was in stock. Classic bait and switch. However, the sales rep was apologetic and explained everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Chevy Silverado from Best Chevrolet
by 10/29/2015on
My salesman Aaron was great, no pressure and was able to meet what I wanted for a deal. He provided all the details for the truck and was able to have it ready for pickup the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 10/26/2015on
Kevin McGowan, my salesman, was polite, friendly and knowledgeable. Very helpful in finding me the right vehicle that fit my needs. There was no pressure. He was a joy to work with. He answered all my questions and was very patient with me. Always answered my emails. Your dealership is a breath of fresh air compared to the high pressure sales from the others. You have a very welcoming feeling from the minute you step into your Dealership. Your facility is very clean and your staff are very friendly and helpful. I would recommend your dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Leasing my Trax
by 10/24/2015on
Outstanding. I ended up leasing a 2015 Trax and Scott Wirta walked me through the whole process. He could not have been more helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Experience
by 10/14/2015on
My experience at best Chevy could not be compared with the other dealer ship I have visited. I was met with friendliness, professionalism I felt like I was part of a family and Kevin was able to put me in a new car. Thank you for being awesone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience at Best Chevy!
by 09/11/2015on
I recently went back to Best Chevy in Hingham to purchase a new vehicle after having a few recalls fixed on my previous Pontiac G6 last year. My experience with the G6 was so excellent that I had them do some work on the Pontiac even though I knew I could get it done cheaper elsewhere. I appreciated the friendly, knowledgeable and helpful staff and enjoyed bringing my business to them. As expected, my experience with buying a new vehicle was just as positive. The friendly, helpful staff including my sales guy Alex, did a great job meeting my budget and getting me into the vehicle with my must-haves. I went in with a number and left paying the exact number I had budgeted for my vehicle. It took some time and creativity but that was much appreciated on my end. Other dealers heard my budget and basically rolled their eyes and let me walk out of the door with little to no effort to try and find something that would work for me. The staff at those other deals could really use a lesson from the folks at Best Chevy. I am sure they would sell more vehicles. There is no difference in treatment at Best Chevy for sales, service, etc. Each is consistent and that is important to most people. Thanks and happy to do business with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Review
by 08/31/2015on
My Sales Representative Steve Dunne was great! He followed up a few days after purchase to make sure I was satisfied with everything. Very happy with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
excellent customer service from Ed Ferragamo
by 08/27/2015on
I have to say that Ed Ferragamo was the best sales representative I have ever met I have been prolonging buying a car because of the pressure from some sales representatives with the phone calls and e-mails constantly. Thank You Thank You Ed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 08/05/2015on
Thom was extremely helpful. Not only did I feel welcome the moment I steps into his office, but he made it clear how willing he was to get me into the "right" vehicle. Although it took a few weeks to finally sign paperwork due to my own indecisiveness, Thom remained persistent in finding a vehicle that fit all my needs and most importantly fell within my price range. I have already talked up the services of both Best Chevy and Thom to many of my friends. I can only hope their experience will be just as pleasant as my own.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My experience
by 07/22/2015on
Everyone was so nice and helpful and answered all questions I had. Kevin was great and helped me with my first car. He made sure to explain everything and show me how everything works.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2015Chevy Traverse Purchase
by 07/14/2015on
Tina and Ed started a hassle free experience right from the moment we walked in. They explained everything very well without coming across as "sales people" and were very knowledgeable and easy to work with unlike a couple of other local dealers we were working with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best is Best.
by 07/01/2015on
Scott Dunham was fantastic. He is professional yet is a regular guy. There was no BS, we got right down to what I wanted and got it done. I couldn't be happier with the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Chevrolet is truly the best
by 05/23/2015on
Dave was fabulous to deal with. It was refreshing to have such a pleasant experience buying a car. We absolutely love our equinox.,Dave was fabulous to deal with. It was refreshing to have such a pleasant experience buying a car. We absolutely love our equinox.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Equinox
by 05/22/2015on
As nervous as i was Ed F. Made it so easy and had an answer for every question, He was well informed, confident, yet laid back. He did not push me into a car all the decisions were mine. Which is the way is should be. I think Ed is a regular guy first and a car salsman 2nd and I was happy about that, I would go back to Ed in a second. As far as Hassan who did the money part he seems to me to be a real true individual with alot of potentional to suceed at anything he does, he has a good head on his shoulders and should go far. marjorie light
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
