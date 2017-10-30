5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently went back to Best Chevy in Hingham to purchase a new vehicle after having a few recalls fixed on my previous Pontiac G6 last year. My experience with the G6 was so excellent that I had them do some work on the Pontiac even though I knew I could get it done cheaper elsewhere. I appreciated the friendly, knowledgeable and helpful staff and enjoyed bringing my business to them. As expected, my experience with buying a new vehicle was just as positive. The friendly, helpful staff including my sales guy Alex, did a great job meeting my budget and getting me into the vehicle with my must-haves. I went in with a number and left paying the exact number I had budgeted for my vehicle. It took some time and creativity but that was much appreciated on my end. Other dealers heard my budget and basically rolled their eyes and let me walk out of the door with little to no effort to try and find something that would work for me. The staff at those other deals could really use a lesson from the folks at Best Chevy. I am sure they would sell more vehicles. There is no difference in treatment at Best Chevy for sales, service, etc. Each is consistent and that is important to most people. Thanks and happy to do business with you. Read more