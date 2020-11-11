Steve Lewis Subaru
Customer Reviews of Steve Lewis Subaru
Always a great experience
by 11/11/2020on
I bought my first Subaru from Steve Lewis just over a year ago and from day one, the staff has been so friendly and laid back. No pressure, just straight up friendly advice. I have brought my Forester to them for all my service needs and I have found Jesse (the service manager) and his staff to be very open and honest about what needs to be done. I trust them completely to do only what is needed which keeps me coming back. For me this is worth every penny, to know that my car is taken care of correctly and honestly. This my first Subaru, but when it is time to trade it in, I will definitely be going with Steve Lewis again. Thanks, Chet :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Missing bolts and fuel lines that they misplaced!
by 10/16/2017on
Worked on my 2015 wrx, took a month and a half to do an engine tear down. During this whole process they never updated me with progress, I had to call each time. When they had finished the engine tear down they determined I needed a new shortblock which they had quoted me at 9,000 for the repair. Shortly after deciding to go forward with the repair they now requote me for 12,500!! When I ask why it was raised 3,500 more they said that they must have miscalculated and that I would be better of going to another shop to have the work done. I said that it would make the most sense to have my car repaired there since they had already been working on it, again they suggested going to another shop to have My car repaired. This seemed odd that a car dealership that is supposed to specialize in subarus didn't want to help a customer and get out of doing the repair. This is when I decide to notify corporate of what's been going on, and I decide to have my car towed out of the shop. I did some research and find a dealership in New Hampshire that specializes in subaru repairs. When working on my car they discover that there was missing nuts and bolts for the engine and missing fuel lines. Also, there were nuts and bolts from a 1992 Subaru Impreza that they threw in a box with my disembled engine block. I can't believe any dealership would operate in this kind of manner, and I'm surprised they believe they can get away such carelessness and lack of repeat for customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good service, you pay for it
by 08/20/2017on
Recently I bought a used car. Few problems with it, and it wasn't very cheap. One year later I wanted to sell them back the car since I was moving to a different country, and they offered me 5K (after negotiating) when I payed 11.5K for it. At the same day I went to Pleasant Journey at Northampton MA and they offered me 6800 for the very same car. Their honesty and loyalty toward customers is not very good. They say that they treat me better because I am their customer. But they offered me a very poor deal. In short - don't sell them your car. And If you buy one form them, just know you're paying a price which is on the higher end.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Team Effort
by 05/03/2016on
It was team effort to get the deal done! Thank you Dave Hanks for your patients and persistence in getting all questions answered. Thank you Dan and Glen for keeping things moving along when Dave was away or busy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service, Thank you SLS!
by 04/15/2015on
I was doing my homework onlineon buying a new car my old one was coming to the end of its long journey. I decided on the new xv crosstrek, and started to contact with dealers at different states. since I moved to TN over a year ago, and, believe it or not, sales tax is higher there (7%), I wanted to talk with my old service shop in Hadley, MA. I knew they had great customer service, but never had a chance to sit and talk with them on car sales before. I was travelling to the area once a month, so I wanted to give it a shot. I described my situation, and honestly, I was not expecting such a great approach and help from a dealer that knows that I was living 100s of miles away from their location. Yet, representative Peter Lustenberger gave a very competitive offer, and kept communicating about procedure on buying a car from out of State. Unfortunately, my vehicle's condition got worse in time before going back to MA, and I had to trade in to purchase a crosstrek in TN (lacks a moonroof) rather rapidly. I had to rush to buy it in TN, but I owe this big appreciation review to Peter and Steve Lewis Subaru. Thnak you guys, I will be back to get a new vehicle for my fiancee.
Purchase Experience
by 04/07/2015on
The salesperson who assisted my wife and me was Peter Lustenberger. Peter is very competent, personable, attentive and helpful. Our interaction was surprisingly hassle free and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Zippy
by 03/04/2013on
Enjoyed dealing with Steve Lewis Subaru. They were able to provide us with an automatic to test drive the new Crosstrek and we were sold on it. We had done our homework thanks to Edmunds and Consumer Reports, so we new we were interested in looking at them. Steve Lewis was easy to deal with, friendly staff, and we were able to get a new car in less than 1 week!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Outback purchase
by 09/28/2012on
Great sales person (Gus) - very knowledgeable, attentive and NO pressure approach.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not satisfied
by 03/22/2011on
Called for test drive Sat.,car was MIA on Sunday. Drove an hour for nothing...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Smaller is Better!
by 03/11/2011on
I just purchased a new Subaru Forester from Steve Lewis Subaru. They are a small dealership but they are BIG on listening to what I wanted and delivered a great deal. I travelled 50 miles to deal with them, bypassing several other dealers on the way. They gave me a fair trade in and sold me exactly the new car that I was looking for. I highly recommend them for anyone who is fed up with big business. Steve Lewis knows how to treat a customer well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/04/2008on
Everyone at Steve Lewis Subaru was wonderful to deal with. We leased a lovely new 2008 Impreza, and it was a relatively easy and stress-free experience. They were very patient and helpful, which was essential as this was my first new car experience.
Excellent Shopping Experience
by 04/03/2008on
I visited 4 different dealerships for test drives (4 different makes), I had the best experience at Steve Lewis and ended up leasing a new Impreza Outback Sport there. Both the saleman and F&I guy were terrific and were able to come up with a great lease deal that got me a new car instead of the 3 year old used I had come shopping for. Totally no-pressure sales environment and no pestering follow-up calls. I spent a week after my first visit exploring the other options and returned here for the best deal and the best personal experience. They are highly recommended.
