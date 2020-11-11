1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Worked on my 2015 wrx, took a month and a half to do an engine tear down. During this whole process they never updated me with progress, I had to call each time. When they had finished the engine tear down they determined I needed a new shortblock which they had quoted me at 9,000 for the repair. Shortly after deciding to go forward with the repair they now requote me for 12,500!! When I ask why it was raised 3,500 more they said that they must have miscalculated and that I would be better of going to another shop to have the work done. I said that it would make the most sense to have my car repaired there since they had already been working on it, again they suggested going to another shop to have My car repaired. This seemed odd that a car dealership that is supposed to specialize in subarus didn't want to help a customer and get out of doing the repair. This is when I decide to notify corporate of what's been going on, and I decide to have my car towed out of the shop. I did some research and find a dealership in New Hampshire that specializes in subaru repairs. When working on my car they discover that there was missing nuts and bolts for the engine and missing fuel lines. Also, there were nuts and bolts from a 1992 Subaru Impreza that they threw in a box with my disembled engine block. I can't believe any dealership would operate in this kind of manner, and I'm surprised they believe they can get away such carelessness and lack of repeat for customers. Read more