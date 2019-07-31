service Rating

At my truck the next morning. I brought my truck to them after an accident, because they were one of the only dealerships that had the proper equipment to work on aluminum bodies. The truck was hit from the side with minor body damage and the airbags went off. Not only did they botch all of the work they did, but they damaged things that werent broken to begin with (MANY of THEM). It was a nightmare getting the insurance to finally pay the supplement for a private body shop to fix all of their shoddy work. Clearly the dealership has people across all departments that take zero pride in their work and there is no quality control. A service technician worked on the truck, body technician worked on the exterior, each of which did a horrible job, and then no one ever looked at any of the work before they gave me the truck back. Unfortunately I picked up the truck on a busy Friday night and I wasnt able to look the vehicle over until the next day. Even though the dealership was aware that I had to bring the truck someplace else to be repaired and the insurance company contacted them about the supplement no one at Framingham Ford bothered to contact me. Ive had an ongoing issue with the truck vibrating on the highway, that started after the accident, that I contacted Ford corporate about. They told me that I needed to go back to Framingham Ford to have them repair it, because they were the ones that originally did the repairs. I begrudgingly eventually agreed, only to be called back shortly thereafter by Ford Corporate to tell me that Framingham Ford wouldnt work on the truck. Ive been trying to get this fixed for 8 months. If you are thinking about shelling out 50k plus for a truck, you may want to reconsider. The truck has been to four different shops for a total 6 times in one year and it still has two ongoing issues. Ford Corporate has proven to be useless, and is the most incompetent organization that I have ever dealt with. Below is a list of issues after picking up my truck from Framingham Ford(The truck was only 5 months old) List of issues: The truck pulls to the right. When you hold the wheel so the truck drives strait the wheel is approximately 10 degrees off to the left. Key lock is missing from rear bumper. The plastic molding that covers up the left rear bolt for the drivers seat is cracked. I found this random part under the driver's seat  hopefully its nothing important. There is a hole punctured in the side of the upper part of the brand new passenger's seat. Maybe the person working on it was so disgusted with how it came out that they stabbed it? Besides having a hole in it there are creases everywhere and the side bolsters feel like you could rip them off they are so lose. The outside of the seat (where the side airbag deploys from) has creases in it and the leather isnt tucked in on the rear of the plastic on the left side where the headrest meets the leather. On the rear of the seat there is something protruding that is just above where the top of the pocket starts. Its not coming through the leather, but when you run your hand along it there is a bump. There is the same thing on the drivers side, but not as pronounced. Drivers side seat cover needs to be adjusted. This is hard to see in the photos and its not as bad as the passengers, but it feels loose in places and isnt how it was from the factory. On the driver's outside rear seat bracket the plastic is scraped up on the molding. (Instead of removing the rear seat they wedged something in there to get the molding back on.). There is black paint and residue all over the brand new front bumper. There is grease on the grab handle on the front passengers side. There is grease on the grab handle on the rear passengers side as well. There is grease on the passenger's side visor. Gap between quarter panel & tail gate taken a couple of inches from the top of tailgate (drivers): 5.78 mm. Gap between quarter panel & tail gate taken a couple of inches from the top of tailgate (passengers): 3.59 mm. Gap between drivers side tail light and tailgate is off. (see photo with quarter) Gap between drivers side tail light and rear quarter panel is off. (see photo with quarter) Gap between quarter panel and rear bumper is off: 25.25 mm on drivers side and 20 mm on the passengers side. Bumper isnt level: I was not able to confirm this, but it looks like the drivers side of the bumper is elevated higher than the passengers side. The gap from where the bottom of the truck bed aligns with the top of the bumper is off. (Assuming this has to do with #6 ) They took the dealership emblem off (From Jannell Ford) and left the residue on the truck. There was absolutely no reason to take this off. Where the bottom of the rear bumper matches up to the plastic on the bumper isnt even on each side. On the drivers side quarter panel where there is a plastic sticker/coating on the front side of the fender trim. This is creased and not smooth like the other side as well as filled with air bubbles. There are small scrapes on the quarter panel where they put the fender trim on. (These are hard to see in the photos) The plastic that is by the door sill (not sure of the proper name) is all scratched up from someone dragging their feet over it. They also scraped the paint on the door jam (not sure of proper name  painted area in between running board and floor) There is a big gap where the drivers side rear interior trim meets the headliner. The headliner is sticking out from the coat hanger. There is a gap on the weather stripping/door molding on the top of the passengers side rear door. There is a gray stain on the inside of the tailgate on the drivers side. There is a scrape on the glove box handle. The headliner is sticking out on the center controls. There is a gap in the molding on the front drivers side where it meets the roof line. The molding that is around the passengers side rear door doesnt line up at the top corner. Also, there is a crease On the passenger side rear where the carpet meets the door sill there is a gap where you can see the metal floor. Read more