Truck Service
by 07/31/2019on
Framing Ford Service was professional, efficient and fair.
Shady Sales personal Rocket
by 03/17/2018on
We put a deposit on a truck and the truck was sold out from underneath us. 2 days after truck was already sold sales person called to say truck would not pass inspection and was being sent auction. This was all a lie and the truck was already sold. Be honest!!!
Customer Service and Vehicle Maintenance are Exceptional at Framingham Ford
by 06/04/2017on
Dave in the service department at Framingham Ford is Great! We always feel welcomed and valued as customers. Outstanding Customer Service and Excellent Technicians in the maintenance department! I always feel like I'm driving away in a brand new vehicle.
Exceptional Service
by 05/22/2017on
Jim in Service is an incredible Advisor, who is extremely knowledgable, helpful, and accommodating. Thank you, Jim!
Great and Excellent Service at Framingham Ford
by 05/22/2017on
Great and Excellent Service as always. Thank you very much to Nick DiMartino, Dave Vantre and all employees of Service Department for Excellent Service and Great Work.
Framingham Fabulous !
by 03/28/2017on
Had an 8am appointment on Sat 3/25. Got there & was greeted by the super friendly guys in the service dept. I decided to go get some breakfast & we planned on me being back for 10am. Came back @ 10 & the car was all set & all washed up out front. Super Friendly Staff & Great Service ! I was a Watertown Ford customer for years & years so I was a little nervous going into a place but all my worries are gone. VERY HAPPY :) Jen Martell
Great Service Experience at Framingham Ford
by 01/09/2017on
As always, I was cordially greeted promptly by the Service Dept staff and had a very comfortable area to wait in while my car received its scheduled "The Works" servicing. The manager advised me of the technician's finding (recommended a wheel alignment), for which I consented, and that work was completed in a timely manner. I could not be more pleased with my car (2012 Escape), which I purchased from this dealership, or with their service.
Great service
by 01/06/2017on
Everybody was great, could not ask for nicer people. Waited 2 1/2 hours, which I felt was a long time. I don't live close by which is why I wait but I feel if I was given a heads up that it would take that long I might have made different arrangements. Other than not I have no complaints. Great service.
Customer
by 12/08/2016on
Dropped off my truck for warranty work and tire rotation and oil change. Was completed ahead of due time and was washed and clean. Very satisfied.
Purchase Truck
by 10/03/2016on
Joe makes truck buying easy! He'll go out of his way to make sure you have the truck that is best for you within the time frame in which you need it. This is the second truck we've purchased from him and it won't be the last!
Jay
by 10/02/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Expedition and very happy with Framingham!
Imagine How Very Surprised I Was When I Looked
by 09/28/2016on
At my truck the next morning. I brought my truck to them after an accident, because they were one of the only dealerships that had the proper equipment to work on aluminum bodies. The truck was hit from the side with minor body damage and the airbags went off. Not only did they botch all of the work they did, but they damaged things that werent broken to begin with (MANY of THEM). It was a nightmare getting the insurance to finally pay the supplement for a private body shop to fix all of their shoddy work. Clearly the dealership has people across all departments that take zero pride in their work and there is no quality control. A service technician worked on the truck, body technician worked on the exterior, each of which did a horrible job, and then no one ever looked at any of the work before they gave me the truck back. Unfortunately I picked up the truck on a busy Friday night and I wasnt able to look the vehicle over until the next day. Even though the dealership was aware that I had to bring the truck someplace else to be repaired and the insurance company contacted them about the supplement no one at Framingham Ford bothered to contact me. Ive had an ongoing issue with the truck vibrating on the highway, that started after the accident, that I contacted Ford corporate about. They told me that I needed to go back to Framingham Ford to have them repair it, because they were the ones that originally did the repairs. I begrudgingly eventually agreed, only to be called back shortly thereafter by Ford Corporate to tell me that Framingham Ford wouldnt work on the truck. Ive been trying to get this fixed for 8 months. If you are thinking about shelling out 50k plus for a truck, you may want to reconsider. The truck has been to four different shops for a total 6 times in one year and it still has two ongoing issues. Ford Corporate has proven to be useless, and is the most incompetent organization that I have ever dealt with. Below is a list of issues after picking up my truck from Framingham Ford(The truck was only 5 months old) List of issues: The truck pulls to the right. When you hold the wheel so the truck drives strait the wheel is approximately 10 degrees off to the left. Key lock is missing from rear bumper. The plastic molding that covers up the left rear bolt for the drivers seat is cracked. I found this random part under the driver's seat hopefully its nothing important. There is a hole punctured in the side of the upper part of the brand new passenger's seat. Maybe the person working on it was so disgusted with how it came out that they stabbed it? Besides having a hole in it there are creases everywhere and the side bolsters feel like you could rip them off they are so lose. The outside of the seat (where the side airbag deploys from) has creases in it and the leather isnt tucked in on the rear of the plastic on the left side where the headrest meets the leather. On the rear of the seat there is something protruding that is just above where the top of the pocket starts. Its not coming through the leather, but when you run your hand along it there is a bump. There is the same thing on the drivers side, but not as pronounced. Drivers side seat cover needs to be adjusted. This is hard to see in the photos and its not as bad as the passengers, but it feels loose in places and isnt how it was from the factory. On the driver's outside rear seat bracket the plastic is scraped up on the molding. (Instead of removing the rear seat they wedged something in there to get the molding back on.). There is black paint and residue all over the brand new front bumper. There is grease on the grab handle on the front passengers side. There is grease on the grab handle on the rear passengers side as well. There is grease on the passenger's side visor. Gap between quarter panel & tail gate taken a couple of inches from the top of tailgate (drivers): 5.78 mm. Gap between quarter panel & tail gate taken a couple of inches from the top of tailgate (passengers): 3.59 mm. Gap between drivers side tail light and tailgate is off. (see photo with quarter) Gap between drivers side tail light and rear quarter panel is off. (see photo with quarter) Gap between quarter panel and rear bumper is off: 25.25 mm on drivers side and 20 mm on the passengers side. Bumper isnt level: I was not able to confirm this, but it looks like the drivers side of the bumper is elevated higher than the passengers side. The gap from where the bottom of the truck bed aligns with the top of the bumper is off. (Assuming this has to do with #6 ) They took the dealership emblem off (From Jannell Ford) and left the residue on the truck. There was absolutely no reason to take this off. Where the bottom of the rear bumper matches up to the plastic on the bumper isnt even on each side. On the drivers side quarter panel where there is a plastic sticker/coating on the front side of the fender trim. This is creased and not smooth like the other side as well as filled with air bubbles. There are small scrapes on the quarter panel where they put the fender trim on. (These are hard to see in the photos) The plastic that is by the door sill (not sure of the proper name) is all scratched up from someone dragging their feet over it. They also scraped the paint on the door jam (not sure of proper name painted area in between running board and floor) There is a big gap where the drivers side rear interior trim meets the headliner. The headliner is sticking out from the coat hanger. There is a gap on the weather stripping/door molding on the top of the passengers side rear door. There is a gray stain on the inside of the tailgate on the drivers side. There is a scrape on the glove box handle. The headliner is sticking out on the center controls. There is a gap in the molding on the front drivers side where it meets the roof line. The molding that is around the passengers side rear door doesnt line up at the top corner. Also, there is a crease On the passenger side rear where the carpet meets the door sill there is a gap where you can see the metal floor.
Framingham Ford Lincoln
by 09/25/2016on
Prices are great, staff is friendly, much better than going to which lubers if you care about your car. It's a well priced dealership with friendly and knowledgeable staff. You even get a free wash, what else do you want?
2017 superduty
by 09/25/2016on
Excellent communication from the initial internet contact through the final in-house sale. Professional and friendly staff. Thank you to Dana Guilbault and especially Orlando Rodriguez for a positive new truck buying experience
Great staff
by 07/15/2016on
We were trying to find a new car with a good price. We went to another brand car makers and they did not treat us like a potential costumer because we did not speak English very well (we have accent). At Framingham Ford they treat us as equally, help us with our needs. I will be always thankful.
Great, Quick Service
by 07/05/2016on
Service was quick. Staff was helpful and friendly. Never have any issues getting my vehicle serviced here. Would recommend to anyone.
Great Service Experience
by 07/04/2016on
Mike Joyce in Service is fantastic to work with. When my 2011 Escape needed work on the A/C, he not only kept me in the loop about what was going on, but was able to set me up with a plug-in hybrid loaner and let me charge it at the dealership so I could get the full experience of driving electrically.
Unsurpassed service!
by 04/19/2016on
Unsurpassed service has consistently earned my full trust.
😊
by 04/15/2016on
The staff was helpful, just waiting for a follow up call in regards to the remaining parts that need to be fixed.
FIRST CLASS OPERATION !!
by 04/14/2016on
VERY PROFESSIONAL ..... I was well treated ... the work was FIRST CLASS... [contact information removed]
2016 Ford Explorer
by 04/11/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Explorer. The staff at Framingham Ford was able to get me everything I wanted in the new car.
