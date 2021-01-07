Empire Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Empire Hyundai
A great and non-stressful experience!
by 07/01/2021on
Worked with Benjamin visitation while looking for a vehicle for my daughter. Very helpful . I’d recommend him if you are looking to purchase a vehicle with them
They are great till you have an issue.
by 08/04/2021on
They were were wonderful until I called a few days later with an issue that they were suppose to take care of with in the first week I had my car which was to get rid of the cigarette smell because I am allergic to it. Finally by the end of the week when u told them I was just leaving the car because I don't want it anymore they suddenly could fit it in to detail it. Well a few days later the smell is back and so is my wheezing and gives. I contacted Brandon who was going to ask his manager about changing the filters and what else can they do and 2 days later still no answer. They got there money and that's what they wanted. Extremely nice to your face and will do anything for you till there is a problem and then they are short handed and can't fit you in.
A great and non-stressful experience!
by 07/01/2021on
Worked with Benjamin visitation while looking for a vehicle for my daughter. Very helpful . I’d recommend him if you are looking to purchase a vehicle with them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Best car buying experience ever!
by 12/04/2020on
Billy (William) Czerepanyn at Empire Hyundai in Fall River set the bar across the board for a flawless customer experience! From the moment I walked into the showroom, he was very attentive and actively listened to exactly what I was looking for. Billy was responsive, professional, polite and above all, straight-forward. Going into a car dealer, you mentally prepare yourself for the oncoming “pushy salesmen”, but that’s not what happened at Empire Hyundai with Billy. Instead, Billy was welcoming and genuinely committed to providing the best service possible -- he made the process very pleasant, going above and beyond in every aspect! Billy helped to expedite and coordinate the whole process, which allowed me to pick up the car within a day after finalizing the purchase. Overall, this was a great experience, quick and painless, and I got the car with everything I was looking for at the price I wanted! I will definitely be back the next time I’m in the market (and so will my family). Thanks so much!
Completely disappointed, for the third time!!!!
by 07/17/2020on
Do not fall for this BS, which is what it completely is!!!! They just want to get you into the dealership because they must get some sort of commission for every person that comes in to try to buy a car and do a test drive or something. I’ve been to three of the “sales” at every single one of the car lots in their group and they have done nothing for me at any one of them when I qualify completely with everything that they say you need to have to get financed in these Ads I have the income, I have a disability which is a consistent income, and I had a cosigner like they told me that I needed every time at everyone of them who also had good income and decent credit and they still did nothing for me. Steer away from this whole empire group, this is the worst group I have ever dealt with when it comes to buying cars!!!! I will tell all my family and everyone I know not to ever fall for this Clickbait that they post and others will be wise to do the same!!!! I will be taking my business elsewhere going forward even though I have bought three cars from them in the past, they don’t take care of their own I guess!!!! I don’t have anything against any of them personally, it’s just the whole operation that doesn’t sit well with me and I know I’m not alone!!!! Good luck empire group group with all your future endeavors, but you have lost a loyal customer forever!!!!
Nightmare
by 10/18/2019on
Worst experience ever. The salesmen made my 21-year-old son think he could purchase a $58,000 truck. They allowed him to take the truck home for the weekend for $200 and drive it for two days only to find out that he wasn’t qualified at the bank. They then told him they could put him in a $23,000 car that he could drive for six months and build up credit so we could afford the $58,000 truck. He didn’t even know what he was signing and was never even given a copy of anything he signed Since they claim they did it online. When we return the following day, they could not produce any of the papers either.The salesman Ron said there was nothing he could do. My son now has to come up with $700 a month for car payment and insurance on a vehicle that he clearly does not even want. They also charged him $300 to drive the car off the lot that he didn’t even want. Needless to say, I am not only going to post negative reviews but I am also going to go to their manager and I am also going to go to the Better Business Bureau. They also charged him Way over price for a vehicle that’s a 2017 with 60,000+ miles. Kelley blue book value only shows the vehicle being worth 17,000 and they charged him 23,000. Disgusting. Not even a copy of any of the paper Either!! I even suggested they put him in a car that was less of a price and possibly something he could afford however I was told that I would have to pay them the difference for the $23, 000 vehicle that he is now driving And that I would have to be a cosigner to a loan now in order to do that. The poor kid is horrified that he even got in the situation and didn’t even realize what he was signing.
Best service I've ever had buying a car
by 05/13/2019on
I went to a few dealerships looking for a used car and because my credit isn't great I felt like I was being treated unfairly but when I went to empire hyundai they treated me with respect and made me feel comfortable going to empire Hyundai was the best decision I have made thank you Joe and everyone at empire you guys are true class acts
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
proy tucson
by 05/03/2019on
I just wanted say thank you to Jeff white and Andrew for the great service experience everytime I come in for service you guys make me feel like family and thats why i keep coming back to not only service my cars buy buy them!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
daniel accent
by 05/03/2019on
I am very happy that i went to Empire Hyundai i was driving an old beater and my salesman Brandon got me into a 20019 Hyundai accent I never thought it would be possible but here I am driving my first brand new car thank you everyone at Empire Hyundai
Extremely Disappointed
by 03/20/2018on
Empire Hyundai is in the business of screwing over customers more than helping them find a car. I went there with a specific car in mind, that I had called and asked about, and was assured it is in the lot ready to be shown. Once I arrived there I was greeted by an associate who insisted that instead of looking at the car I arrived for I should let him run my credit and let him tell me what's best for me... After realizing that my car is I'm fact not at that location, they directed me to the location it was at, and said my test drive would be driving it back. We agreed upon a fair price for the car, and at the last second they tried pilling up enough fees to bring the price back to what they wanted the whole time. I got a long run around saying they refuse to tell me any financing options over the phone, and also was told if I tried to get financing elsewhere the deal was off. Finally a man named Andre, who claimed he was the financed manager but was actually the sales manager, told me I have no option about the fees, and that call ended with him literally hanging up on me after rudely saying "The deal is back up to the original price plus the fees." I don't know much about business but this is no way to treat a potential customer. I reached out to Casey, the store manager, to inform her of the unprofessional, shady, and fraudulent employees she employs and it took me 4 times trying to reach out to her before I finally spoke with her! Her response to my 4th call was, oh yeah I remember hearing about this... I left 2 messages for her not even 36 hours prior. It's clear to me she was going to ignore my complaint. At this point in waiting her response, but I'm not holding my breath. She will not contact me, and they will continue to run a business full of [non-permissible content removed].
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Zero Stars
by 01/19/2018on
If you choose to to business here, please to do carefully and cautiously. Some of the employees here go beyond the normal sales schemes and gimmicks. You will be lied to and you may be deceived in one way or another.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
So far so great
by 01/01/2018on
The sales process was fast, painless and enjoyable. Ron Webb treated me great and was a good guy with whom to spend some time. They got a better rate than I expected and didn't try to "upsell the undercoating." I only gave them 4 stars because I'm waiting to see how they treat me after the sale. But given their performance thus far, I expect this to be a 5 star review.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Run around
by 07/22/2017on
From day 1 this dealership has been deceitful not honest and fraudulent.this is speculation but I think they wouldn't be treating me like this if I had good credit I don't but it's getting better they figure they can get everything they can out of me cause I'm not a return customer..it started six months ago they told me that they were selling me a 2012 Veracruz for 17,000 when it was time to sign paperwork I noticed that the price was 24,000 they were trying to hide the price a big blow out happened I was out raged after 10 min. Of me trying to leave 5 or 6 of sales people blocking me and trying to feed me [non-permissible content removed] of y the price was inflated I was able to leave. A day later a nice lady called me and said price was changed talked me into coming back to talk to owner's son to make a already long story short I bought the car the also gave me an iou for 2 full reconditioning and 2 oil changes I go back this week get oil change and set appointment for reconditioning they tell me it's only a wash I went to speak to sales manager after few min of going back and forth he agreed to do a full reconditioning so I make appt. On sat I bring car for it and the appt isnt in computer .they tell me it's a wash and vacuum I have to go back to manager now it getting full reconditioning as I write this..so we will see .now manager wants me to sign off on the other reconditioning that I'm owed
Lease to buy
by 04/23/2017on
I leased a car and brought it back the next week telling the sales person I need to buy instead. He stated to me my payments would be almost trippled because I would have to pay off my lease, it is now a used car and I have no longer have a trade. Or I could leave the car there and stop paying. Which is not legal and would destroy my credit. So much for you have 30 days to change your mind. I will never do business with them again. I love the vehicle but the people who sell it are the worst.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great new car experience
by 01/17/2017on
I have been looking to purchase a new car for over a month and went to multiple dealerships and the service i received by brand and paul was unbelievable iknow ill be spending anyone i know there those guys were great thanks empire i love my ne tucon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Worst Experience
by 10/23/2016on
By far the worst car dealership experienced ever and I have bought three cars at previous places. The customer service was the absolute worst. The guys are [non-permissible content removed] and lie. One guy tells you one thing and then a few minutes later another guy comes over and tells you another thing. I would never recommend this car dealership to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Helpful staff
by 05/26/2016on
Dj was amazing at helping us get into the right vehicle for our family
Big thanks to Empire Hyundai
by 05/17/2016on
Me and the fiancé were in the market for a new vehicle, already having a hyundai so obviously the dealer to go to is Empire Hyundai and it's one of the smartest choices ever made. James Washington greeted us at the lot with a smile and a handshake and from that moment on i felt at ease, we traded in our 12 Elantra and drove off same day in a 17 Elantra, James from the get go was excellent as to what we were looking for. We felt as if we were in the comfort of our own home. Mr. James Washington thank you very much Sir A+
Watch for the Bait and Switch
by 04/22/2016on
Responded to an internet ad for a used 2016 Sonata. Heard from Brandie their internet sales rep. She confirmed the price, that there were no hidden charges and that it was a certified car. Since I had a tow hour drive to the dealership we confirmed a time and she assured me the car would be put on hold for me so I didn't drive all the way there for nothing. She told me she would be off but that I would be =meeting with Eric. So far so good. When I got there Eric was off,no one knew I as coming and the car wasn't on hold. Fortunately the car was still there and I dealt with James. He confirmed the price and we took it out for a spin. I liked the car and we sat down to negotiate a deal. Turns out you have to give them a credit card before the salesman can present an offer to the sales manager. I agreed and then the manager came over to tell me the price was actually $803 higher since iit was a certified car. He couldn't tell me why James and Brandie quoted me a lower price. Instead he tried to convince me it was still a great deal. At that point I decided not to give my business to a dealer who would try to pull a Bait and Switch like this. So, I wasted for hours driving but learned a lesson. Not to buy a car from this dealer.
Buy at Herb Chambers Hyundai
by 12/21/2015on
As advertised on their website: WE WILL, Stock A Great Selection (No more than any other competitor, and the dealership lot is located in a really hard-to-get-to spot deep in the bowels of Fall River. Not worth the effort and aggravation) WE WILL, Find The Right Vehicle For You (There was no effort, AT ALL, in this department. Its all on the customer) WE WILL, Offer High Trade-In Allowances (They low-balled and resisted every inch of the way to negotiate a less-than-reasonable GUARANTEED verbal agreement made by the Assistant Manager, Paul. Within the first three minutes of arriving, they reneged on that agreement and stood firm on an allowance $1,000 less. They knew I had driven almost 400 miles to get to their dealership) WE WILL, Deal With Integrity And Respect (I shopped online and ended up speaking with their internet branch reps Nicole, Brandy (awesome professional), and their manager Casey who were great. They sent me an e-mail with an official quote listing the rebates, which each rep assured me I qualified for, and the price of the car minus doc fees and sales tax. I scheduled a date/time to drive almost 400 miles to purchase the car. I received a call the next day (day before I was to drive down) saying they advertised the wrong dealership rebate and my car would now cost $1,000 more. After speaking with the Assistant Manager Paul, who quoted me a new negotiated price and promised me $10,000 for my trade, I drove down to complete the deal. When I arrived I was met on outside by yet another salesman (their sacrificial lamb) who sternly brought me in, gave me instructions to complete some paperwork which Id already completed and never explained where Paul was and what happened to the two days of prep work Id had to do before arriving. Within just a few minutes, the salesman presented a document with completely different numbers than agreed upon. Once I spoke with Paul, their outright bullying tactics and belligerence began. After I had asked for my keys several times so that I could leave them and their now totally dissolved deal, the General Manager, Joe, came over and started literally bellowing at me. The last thing Joe said as he walked away was Go ahead and put a bad review on our website. Ill just take it down when you do.) So Joe, when you read this, just remember this isnt the only website I will post to, nor the only place I will lodge a complaintand a reminder, I am retired. WE WILL, Do Our Best To Earn Your Trust (I cant even begin to tell you how far from the truth this is except to use another reviewers words and say RUN!) WE WON'T, Pressure You (Only when your mouth is moving, and its not pleasant)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Empire Hyundai
by 11/06/2015on
Recently bought a 2016 Elantra from this dealership. Being from Rhode Island we visited a few dealerships here but couldnt get terms and deal we wanted. So we figured we would take a ride to Empire in Fall River So glad we did. Our salesman Rob Collins & Finance Mgr Duarte Arudda are 2 of the finest individuals you will ever meet Empire is lucky to have them. We also have used the service dept. which is fantastic otherwise i wouldn't drive all the way from Coventry, RI. i highly recommend you check it out for yourself. Thanks Again Empire Leon Palmer & Linda Ramos
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Empire Hyundai 2015 Accent Review
by 09/20/2015on
Tony Santos was the sales person that assisted me. He was very helpful, knowledgeable, fair and pleasant. I was frustrated with the car buying process having visiting several dealerships. He made it easier even though I was very difficult to deal with. If you are in the market for a new vehicle and are considering a Hyundai, see Tony. You won't be disappointed.
1 Comments