1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As advertised on their website: WE WILL, Stock A Great Selection (No more than any other competitor, and the dealership lot is located in a really hard-to-get-to spot deep in the bowels of Fall River. Not worth the effort and aggravation) WE WILL, Find The Right Vehicle For You (There was no effort, AT ALL, in this department. Its all on the customer) WE WILL, Offer High Trade-In Allowances (They low-balled and resisted every inch of the way to negotiate a less-than-reasonable GUARANTEED verbal agreement made by the Assistant Manager, Paul. Within the first three minutes of arriving, they reneged on that agreement and stood firm on an allowance $1,000 less. They knew I had driven almost 400 miles to get to their dealership) WE WILL, Deal With Integrity And Respect (I shopped online and ended up speaking with their internet branch reps Nicole, Brandy (awesome professional), and their manager Casey who were great. They sent me an e-mail with an official quote listing the rebates, which each rep assured me I qualified for, and the price of the car minus doc fees and sales tax. I scheduled a date/time to drive almost 400 miles to purchase the car. I received a call the next day (day before I was to drive down) saying they advertised the wrong dealership rebate and my car would now cost $1,000 more. After speaking with the Assistant Manager Paul, who quoted me a new negotiated price and promised me $10,000 for my trade, I drove down to complete the deal. When I arrived I was met on outside by yet another salesman (their sacrificial lamb) who sternly brought me in, gave me instructions to complete some paperwork which Id already completed and never explained where Paul was and what happened to the two days of prep work Id had to do before arriving. Within just a few minutes, the salesman presented a document with completely different numbers than agreed upon. Once I spoke with Paul, their outright bullying tactics and belligerence began. After I had asked for my keys several times so that I could leave them and their now totally dissolved deal, the General Manager, Joe, came over and started literally bellowing at me. The last thing Joe said as he walked away was Go ahead and put a bad review on our website. Ill just take it down when you do.) So Joe, when you read this, just remember this isnt the only website I will post to, nor the only place I will lodge a complaintand a reminder, I am retired. WE WILL, Do Our Best To Earn Your Trust (I cant even begin to tell you how far from the truth this is except to use another reviewers words and say RUN!) WE WON'T, Pressure You (Only when your mouth is moving, and its not pleasant) Read more