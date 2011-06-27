We are a single rooftop, family owned (and operated!) dealership that has served the Everett and surrounding Metro Boston communities for over 40 years.
We believe in transparency and building our relationship from day one. That means upfront pricing, real expectations and low fees. We are in the business of helping you find your perfect vehicle and then keeping it in tip-top shape!
what sets us apart
Our dealership has been serving Everett and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. The Giacchino brothers purchased the store from their Dad and his partner, keeping the business in the family!
Our diverse staff reflects our community and we are often able to assist customers in their native language or whatever they feel most comfortable with!
We are dedicated to giving back and support many local youth organizations as well as volunteer with the Bread of Life Food Pantry. We were happy to donate a Honda Odyssey to assist with their local food deliveries for families in need!