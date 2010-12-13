Lamoureux Ford
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lamoureux Ford
1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Great place to buy a Ford
by 12/13/2010on
I recently purchased a new Ranger from this Dealer and was impressed with their sales department. I have not returned for service yet, just finished my first tank if gasoline. The Ranger was prepped perfectly and runs like a charm.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 new, 37 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership