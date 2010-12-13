Skip to main content
Lamoureux Ford

366 E Main St, East Brookfield, MA 01515
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lamoureux Ford

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a Ford

by fredr76 on 12/13/2010

I recently purchased a new Ranger from this Dealer and was impressed with their sales department. I have not returned for service yet, just finished my first tank if gasoline. The Ranger was prepped perfectly and runs like a charm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
101 cars in stock
0 new101 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|19 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
