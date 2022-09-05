North Shore Mazda
Customer Reviews of North Shore Mazda
Love my New Car from this Local Dealership
by 05/09/2022on
I ended up visiting there twice but was able to come to an acceptable deal. I can be indecisive but the Salesperson Brian E was very patient with me. Nice clean, well laid out dealership and convenient location for me.
Not Concerned with having a satisfied customer
by 05/04/2022on
Unwilling to match the trade offer or monthly lease payment of other dealers because they do alot of business and they don't have too. If I don't buy it, someone else will. Could care less if I walked out. Not a good feeling for a customer. I foolishly leased a car from them anyway just because I didn't want to spend any more time at another dealership. I could have had a higher model for a slightly lower payment. My fault, Never again!
New and Used Car Purchase
by 01/07/2022on
We have purchased 2 cars from North Shore Mazda in recent years. Eric Martiniello worked with us on a new car purchase in 2019 and a 2nd used car purchase recently. Both experiences were excellent. Eric and other staff were very straight forward and easy to communicate with. The process was transparent and head ache free. We are very happy with both vehicles and highly recommend Eric and North Shore Mazda.
2013 Hyundai Sonata SE
by 12/02/2021on
came in today very optimistically to test drive an electric blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE as my first car since I have been saving for the moment to seek some purchases in the market, and it was going well at first but I found a lot of cosmetic imperfections which were not shown in the pictures within the listing such as front, side, and rear dings and scratches and major rusting within the calipers and with an off alignment and other issues as I test drove it with my sibling I decided the car was not worth 10 thousand dollars with 110,000+ miles on it as the salesman which I cannot remember their name said was a well taken care of car because it was previously owned by a student and as a student myself everyone knows students are not the best she it comes to caring for their car because they're typically used as "beaters" when commuting long distances unless purchased newly. The young man that initially helped me had no idea what he was talking about in terms of the work that was done to the car that made it valued to "10K" because he confused an entire's car motor which essentially is what the car is comprised of to work properly to a blower motor which is only an airflow regulator for the car.. so this already was a huge red flag for me because if a sales person does not know anything about cars then why should I purchase it? After not being able to convince us, he decided to bring his manager which goes by the name "George Ciko" as stated in this website. He tried to pitch that the aesthetics of a car do not matter and don't detract from overall value of a car, when everyone knows that spending 10,000 dollars on a car is no small feat and for the poor condition it was in it was definitely not worth 10,000 dollars. Nobody wants to drive a car that does not have any aesthetic appeal, so then as we try to negotiate a price drop because that car was not worth the price they were pitching George decided to become very rude because he was trying to use shady and sleazy sales techniques by undermining the accident it had even though it was listed in the CARFAX report that the accident was moderate and not minor as he was trying to pitch to us. Keeping in mind that I was paying the car in cash I had thought like any good salesman they would be willing to at least try to accommodate the needs of the customer and at least try to offer some sort of mediation to the listed price since it was not being financed, but he basically stated that he did not care where he received the money whether it was from a financed bank or from my own bank account. This is no way to speak to any customer and you should always treat your customer as well as you can so these sleazy and sneaky sales techniques were not going to work on me and my sibling, so we decided to walk away as a result. As a general recommendation do not go to this dealership to do business with a manager of this caliber, they are absolutely sneaky and try to weasel their way into trying to control the situation when a customer paying in cash was just trying to negotiate as most dealerships would at least listen to the offer.
Good luck trying to buy a car from Northshore Mazda!!!
by 09/25/2021on
They sell the car you put a 2k deposit on to another person, they set up appointments to test drive a car and talk with the finance department after the dealership is closed and no one is available. They send out a staff member who has no idea of the situation to give me the bad news that there is no car for me. So throw the "good guy" under the bus and not have the professional courtesy to have the GM and the sales manager who actually made the mistake to take responsibility for the mistake and make it right. They didn't care about the sale or me as a customer. I really wanted that car
They will close for you
by 02/24/2021on
Everyone involved in the purchase of my vehicle were helpful and professional.
CX5 - good car - very favorable review of salesperson
by 11/07/2020on
Low pressure, a good supply of cars, and we got what we wanted at a decent price. Last-minute touch-ups were taken care of. Eric Martiniello was knowledgeable and a pleasure to work with.
Nice rides with Brian
by 11/18/2019on
We came in at the beginning of our car shopping experience to try the Mazda Grand Touring and tried both the Grand touring and the Grand Touring Reserve. Brian was knowledgeable and patient, showed us all the different features of the car and how to use them. Good job taking us on a route where we got to try out different aspects of the driving. Very good at pointing out the good features of the car without making us feel pressured. Since we’re at the beginning of the car search, we were certainly not going to make a decision that day and Brian understood that and took his cues from us. Manager coming in at the end and trying to clinch a deal at the end of the experience did not impress us. That is something we dislike about car shopping. When we are ready to buy, we will and the dealership with the car will know it. Pressure with wheeling and dealing will make me less inclined to return, not more. In short: Brian was great but Dan’s pitch at the end rather soured us.
Great Purchase Made Easy by Eric Martiniello
by 04/17/2018on
I recently purchased a 2017 Mazda CX-5 and could not be happier! Eric Martiniello, Bill Iannelli and Dan McBride at North Shore Mazda made it a great experience. Eric was very helpful throughout the transaction and very knowledgeable about the car. At no time did I feel rushed or any pressure to make the deal, we went through the numbers and made it work. This is my 2nd time buying a car there and will go again in the future. I got a great price for my trade-in and a good price on the car itself. Ask for Eric when you go visit, you won't regret it!
tried to buy a car here
by 02/17/2017on
car was mis- repesented on line then had to fight to get deposit back when I saw car not a match to ad run, don't walk!
Beyond Satisfied! LOVED IT!
by 11/02/2015on
I had a wonderful experience at North Shore Mazda with getting a new lease. Dmitry was my salesperson and could not have done a better job. Meeting him felt like my fiance and I had known him for years. His listening, honesty and transparency helped me feel sure and relaxed through the whole process. I am very happy with my vehicle and will be a lifelong customer. Dmitry is now a friend. I absolutely recommend this place and Dmitry!﻿
Low pressure, straightforward, excellent results
by 09/30/2015on
Donovan was great to work with--relaxed, responsive, funny. I shopped one day, and came back to close the deal two days later. Couldn't have been easier, and the price was very good. I recommend this dealership very highly. Happy to make the switch to a Mazda 3 from a Ford Focus.
Great experience
by 04/30/2015on
Very quick and easy cat buy. Never have I been able to walk in and out of a dealership without any stress and badgering. Thank you to my sales consultant Dacota for making the whole process too easy
Recommended Dealership
by 04/29/2015on
After going to a few dealerships and getting the good old run around with my trade and the car we had in mind, my uncle and I were happy when i walked in to North Shore Mazda. Everything was right up front and easy, Dee made the process smooth and kept me informed of what was going on. Great place highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for good customer service!!!!
Amazing experience
by 04/27/2015on
Tony did an awesome job getting me a new Mazda 6. All questions answered diligently and honestly. I know I got a great deal and I had a great time getting it all processed. Awesome dealership & people.
Really Happy With My Car Buying Experience
by 04/24/2015on
I really hate car buying and found myself in the position of having to get a new "mom" car, as my current car was too small. I've never been a fan of larger cars or SUVs, so I ended up going to, pretty much, EVERY dealership of every kind of car on the North Shore. By the time I walked into North Shore Mazda, my defenses were up (very sick of the smarmy, high pressure sales experience at a lot of dealerships), and OMG, was Donovan Dodge and North Shore Mazda was a breath of fresh air. Absolutely no pressure to give my contact info or to make a purchase--he simply helped me measure the car (CX-5) to see if my double stroller would fit in it, gave me the info I needed about the car, was totally relaxed and non-pressurey on the test drive, gave me his card and that was it. The truth is, the CX-5 was not my first choice, I was actually seriously considering a volvo, however trying to get a volvo price quote from various dealers was so irritating, time-consuming, and high pressure, that I decided to look at the Mazda again. When I realized North Shore Mazda did a lot of business with TrueCar buyers, I decided to get a quote, Donovan contacted me the instant my request came in, gave me the price I wanted on a car they had in stock (I already knew what they'd had in stock) and the whole "negotiation" was over in about 5 minutes. Since then, I've picked up the car and been back to the dealership for an additional item I purchased for the car and OMG, walking in there is still a relaxing breeze. And I'm really enjoying the car! I'm one of those people who remember the car buying experience each time I look at my car, so it makes a HUGE difference to me what that experience is like. I'm SO happy with this purchase because it was EASY. If it turns out that service at North Shore Mazda is as easy and genuinely friendly as the sales service I experienced, I would seriously consider another Mazda in the future (assuming my CX-5 does well for me over the next bunch of years--so far, it's great). I highly, highly, highly recommend this dealership and Donovan too. THANK YOU, is all I can say! (And OMG, with buying a car, that's such a relief to say, compared to my other dealership experiences!!!!!).
Happy with my new car
by 04/23/2015on
I recently purchased a brand new CX-9 from north shore mazda. I have to say, the staff there was amazing. I went in to the dealership just to pick up a friend of mine and once I seen some of the cars they were putting out, I had to ask the salesman, Tony, all about it. I hated my previous car and couldn't wait to get out it. The deal was seeming unlikely due to the large inequity in my trade, but brian in finance made it happen. I couldn't be happier.
Becareful - I wasted alot of my time
by 03/16/2015on
I knew the car I wanted, walked in and asked for the price they would sell the care for. I thought we had a agreement. Then when they went to write it up, the added additional 'fees'. I asked for a explnation of what the additional fees consist of. I was told that part of the fee was for paper work processing and also the salesman commission. I have purchased multiple vechiles in my life time and have never heard of the sales commission as a 'fee'.
Great Experience with New-to-Me Mazda 3
by 01/28/2015on
Long story short, it was time for me to get a reliable vehicle after years of driving an old abused car. I saw a 2010 Mazda 3 online and had to go right to North Shore Mazda to get it. Donovan made it painless, AND he's an awesome dude. Everyone I worked with was honest and helpful. I feel like I'm driving a luxury vehicle. THANK YOU Donovan!!!
A Good Experience
by 12/30/2014on
I recently purchased a CX-5 at the North Shore Mazda. My experience was nothing short of ease and simplicity. My salesman Tony Pasuy was more than accommodating and made sure I understood the car thoroughly. I highly recommend trying this dealership out before any others.
Nice experience
by 09/24/2014on
I met with Javon and he showed me the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback and accompanied me for the test drive. He was knowledgeable, courteous, and detailed in explaining the various trim options.
