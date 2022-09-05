1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

came in today very optimistically to test drive an electric blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata SE as my first car since I have been saving for the moment to seek some purchases in the market, and it was going well at first but I found a lot of cosmetic imperfections which were not shown in the pictures within the listing such as front, side, and rear dings and scratches and major rusting within the calipers and with an off alignment and other issues as I test drove it with my sibling I decided the car was not worth 10 thousand dollars with 110,000+ miles on it as the salesman which I cannot remember their name said was a well taken care of car because it was previously owned by a student and as a student myself everyone knows students are not the best she it comes to caring for their car because they're typically used as "beaters" when commuting long distances unless purchased newly. The young man that initially helped me had no idea what he was talking about in terms of the work that was done to the car that made it valued to "10K" because he confused an entire's car motor which essentially is what the car is comprised of to work properly to a blower motor which is only an airflow regulator for the car.. so this already was a huge red flag for me because if a sales person does not know anything about cars then why should I purchase it? After not being able to convince us, he decided to bring his manager which goes by the name "George Ciko" as stated in this website. He tried to pitch that the aesthetics of a car do not matter and don't detract from overall value of a car, when everyone knows that spending 10,000 dollars on a car is no small feat and for the poor condition it was in it was definitely not worth 10,000 dollars. Nobody wants to drive a car that does not have any aesthetic appeal, so then as we try to negotiate a price drop because that car was not worth the price they were pitching George decided to become very rude because he was trying to use shady and sleazy sales techniques by undermining the accident it had even though it was listed in the CARFAX report that the accident was moderate and not minor as he was trying to pitch to us. Keeping in mind that I was paying the car in cash I had thought like any good salesman they would be willing to at least try to accommodate the needs of the customer and at least try to offer some sort of mediation to the listed price since it was not being financed, but he basically stated that he did not care where he received the money whether it was from a financed bank or from my own bank account. This is no way to speak to any customer and you should always treat your customer as well as you can so these sleazy and sneaky sales techniques were not going to work on me and my sibling, so we decided to walk away as a result. As a general recommendation do not go to this dealership to do business with a manager of this caliber, they are absolutely sneaky and try to weasel their way into trying to control the situation when a customer paying in cash was just trying to negotiate as most dealerships would at least listen to the offer. Read more