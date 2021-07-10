Honda North
Does not honor warranty!
by 10/07/2021on
This dealership does not honor Honda warranties. I bought my truck less than 3 years ago and it has less than 36,000 miles on it. According to another dealership and two separate calls to corporate, the part is covered under the new vehicle warranty. So, if you think your vehicle is covered, don't bring it to Honda North! They will charge you a $139 diagnostic fee that you think will go away when the part is covered by a warranty and then they will tell you it is not covered. What a scam! Unfortunately, each dealership is privately owned, so they can choose not to honor a warranty. Makes me doubt the Honda brand in general. I'll at least be sure to never consider Honda North when buying a car again.
GOT THE RUNAROUND
by 07/14/2021on
I had a very pleasant experience with my salesperson Ryan on the initial contact by email and phone regarding the purchase of a used 2019 Civic Sport Hatchback. I live approximately 100 miles away from the dealership and was going to make the long trip with my son to purchase this specific car we located at that dealership. The car was advertised as a CPO vehicle. When we got to the dealership we inspected the vehicle and immediately noticed that the rear tires were needing to be replaced since the tread was worn down to the tiny wear bar indicators between the tread pattern on the tire. They didn't replace them but instead just moved them from their original position from the front to the rear wheels and Ryan showed me a printout of the 182 point inspection they performed on the vehicle and stated to me that the mechanic certified them as still being acceptable for their parameters. A bigger issue existed with the front brakes. The entire front end of the vehicle pulsated and shook as you applied braking to the vehicle and it was clear that there was a significant issue with the rotors and/ or calipers and pads. after the test drive I brought this to Ryan's attention and he just told me that I was wrong because the in house inspection of the vehicle stated that they were fine. He kept referring me back to the inspection report even though I was clearly telling him that there was something wrong with the front end when braking. He got the service manager only after I insisted on speaking with him to express my concerns and the service manager came out and stated to me that there was a problem wit the brakes but they resurfaced all 4 rotors when they took it in trade 2 weeks ago and it was resolved then. I reassured him that there was still a very noticeable vibration in the brakes and he took it for a ride and came back and finally agreed with me but insisted that it was just moisture build up on the rotors which was causing a temporary vibration, and it would get better. This is clearly a ridiculous excuse and the car simply needed a complete front brake job which would cost them only a couple hundred bucks in parts to remedy. They refused to do anything to properly fix the brakes and must of thought I was gullible to believe such a ridiculous excuse for the problem. Needless to say I was extremely put off by their lack of sincerity and didn't purchase the vehicle...TOTAL WASTE OF A DAY!
Bad sales tactic
by 03/12/2021on
Test drove a Honda Pilot on Monday came up to buy it on Tuesday. Honda North dropped the advertised price by $500 between Monday and Tuesday and charged the prior price. I've been taken for $500. Thank you Honda North!
Car Purchase
by 11/04/2020on
WOW!! I just bought a certified pre-owned Honda CR-V from this amazing dealership. It was well worth the drive from Salem to Danvers. My sales person, Ozzy, was professional and went out of his way to make me feel I was valued as a customer. I would heartedly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle. One of the best car buying experiences I have ever had.
Amazing no-nonsense dealership
by 10/09/2020on
I purchased an Accord here after having a bad experience at another Honda dealership. The whole process was streamlined and pressure free. Jason O'Keefe was amazing to work, very personable, professional, and attentive. Easily the best dealership experience I had during my search.
Bad service
by 08/16/2019on
Dealer is very deceptive and finance manager did no want to give a refund after 7 days of “purchasing” honda extended warranty which he made seem like it was already part of the vehicle.he denied giving me the refund. Will no longer do business with this dealer.
If you like people going through your stuff without permission
by 06/26/2018on
Apparently staff at Honda North Service Department believe it's perfectly fine to get into a glove compartment of the customer's car and go through their stuff without telling them or asking permission. When caught, the guy (I believe his name is Jorge Gomez) said he was looking for the Certificate of Registration, and insisted that that's how he ALWAYS does it, and that he will put it back when the service is done. So, he routinely goes through your stuff to find what he needs, then later puts it back (hopefully) - all of that without ever telling you or asking your permission. Nice, isn't it?!
Brought the car for a state inspection and they broke it
by 04/12/2018on
Took my 2014 Accord in for annual state inspection and they offered to implement the recall for the battery sensor. Unfortunately I said yes, and now I have a persistent "Check Charging System" message. I called to see what they could do to help and now they want the car for a day. They also provided their Multi-Point Inspection Form which indicates that all is "green". So they obviously didn't look at the car's dash display before they returned the vehicle. And they have the nerve to ask for "Excellent" reviews on the survey from Honda! That''s not going to happen.
Pleasurable Experience
by 10/09/2017on
Purchased a 2017 Honda Civic SI after utilizing Edmunds to obtain an internet price. The vehicle is outstanding and Steve M. from sales made the experience pleasurable.
Transmission problem
by 09/17/2017on
My 2014 Honda CR-V developed transmission issues. The car would make a loud grinding noise, jerk back and forth then stall. Could not put the car in gear without stalling. Towed the car to my mechanic who experienced the same situation and advised me that I have a transmission problem that should be covered under my Power train warranty. Towed the car to Honda North since that is where I purchased the car. They advised me in advance that it would cost $125 to diagnose the problem. They had the car 3 days, drove it 9 miles and told me they could not recreate the problem and therefore would not be fixing the car. I paid my bill, even though they could not show me what they did for the $125. Drove the car home and guess what it happened again. Spoke to my mechanic who said take it to another dealer. Took it to Commonwealth Honda. They had no problem finding the problem. They replaced my torque converter which was covered on my warranty. Got the car back and it rides great. The long and the short of this is DO NOT take your car to Honda North for service. GO TO commonwealth Honda!
BIG DISSAPOINTMENT
by 03/28/2017on
Sales staff is rude, uncaring and unresponsive. Ask too many questions and they'll just hang up on you. Very disappointing.....
Yet another great experience!
by 05/22/2016on
Yet another great experience working with Honda North. David Clifford was professional, patient and listened to what I was looking for in my next car purchase. He provided all the details necessary to help with the process go very smoothly. I will be recommending my family and friends.
Great experience
by 03/23/2016on
I am happy a friend referred me to Honda North. I just bought a new Honda CRV EX-L and had a great experience. Jonathan Rennick was a pleasure to work with. The process was straightforward and I never felt pressured. I feel that I got a great price and would recommend Honda North to anyone looking for a new car.
Don't trust this outfit
by 02/02/2016on
Brought my vehicle into the service department to have the interlock switch on the shift replaced because it was sticking. I actually told the service adviser Leah what needed to be replaced. Well they replaced a cable assembly ($400) and within 48 hours I had the same problem . I made another appt. and this time they told me my break light switch was defective. Now rather than just fixing the problem for the previous $400 I paid these All Stars charged me an additional $115. That's a $500 bill for a $5 dollar part. Don't trust this outfit, take your business to another dealership.
Great experience
by 10/17/2015on
My wife and I decided to shop at Honda North after a bad experience at another dealership. We are so happy that we found Honda North. Our salesperson, Kenneth Allder was friendly, knowledgable and a pleasure to deal with. We never felt preasured and will definitely refer Honda Noth and Kenneth Allder to anyone shopping for a new car.
Very good experience
by 10/14/2015on
This was our second Honda north car purchase. Sales associate David Clifford was very helpful and courteous during the entire process along with all the staff. It was one of the deciding factors to bring us back to Honda north. Great cars, good deals and pleasant buying experience!
Very Positive Experience
by 10/02/2015on
My recent purchase was my 2nd at Honda North. It was a very positive experience and they met my expectations regarding my trade-in value. My sales associate was courteous and friendly plus he took the time to go through all the new features, showed me how they worked, etc...
Great Experience at Honda North
by 09/06/2015on
David Clifford at Honda North helped me find a car to fit my needs and budget. He was patient and discussed a variety of different buying options to help me make an informed decision about my purchase. I highly recommend him!
Different from the rest.
by 08/26/2015on
Brought my Ridgeline in for an oil change. They did it in 20 minutes and washed my truck as well. Because I had a major service last time, no charge. How can you beet that.
Routine Maintenance 2013 Accord
by 08/19/2015on
Always a pleasure to interact with Honda North personnel. Courteous, responsive and always excellent service!
Great service
by 08/19/2015on
Brought car in to handle an air bag recall. Left the car a day early as that was when I was able to get a ride home. Vic Gillespie the service advisor was pleasant, efficient, and informative. The work was completed the day I brought it in. When I picked up the car, Vic remembered my name, she went to get the car herself, brought it through the car wash and brought it around for me. I have never used this dealership for service. I was very pleased with this dealership and would highly recommend them.
