I had a very pleasant experience with my salesperson Ryan on the initial contact by email and phone regarding the purchase of a used 2019 Civic Sport Hatchback. I live approximately 100 miles away from the dealership and was going to make the long trip with my son to purchase this specific car we located at that dealership. The car was advertised as a CPO vehicle. When we got to the dealership we inspected the vehicle and immediately noticed that the rear tires were needing to be replaced since the tread was worn down to the tiny wear bar indicators between the tread pattern on the tire. They didn't replace them but instead just moved them from their original position from the front to the rear wheels and Ryan showed me a printout of the 182 point inspection they performed on the vehicle and stated to me that the mechanic certified them as still being acceptable for their parameters. A bigger issue existed with the front brakes. The entire front end of the vehicle pulsated and shook as you applied braking to the vehicle and it was clear that there was a significant issue with the rotors and/ or calipers and pads. after the test drive I brought this to Ryan's attention and he just told me that I was wrong because the in house inspection of the vehicle stated that they were fine. He kept referring me back to the inspection report even though I was clearly telling him that there was something wrong with the front end when braking. He got the service manager only after I insisted on speaking with him to express my concerns and the service manager came out and stated to me that there was a problem wit the brakes but they resurfaced all 4 rotors when they took it in trade 2 weeks ago and it was resolved then. I reassured him that there was still a very noticeable vibration in the brakes and he took it for a ride and came back and finally agreed with me but insisted that it was just moisture build up on the rotors which was causing a temporary vibration, and it would get better. This is clearly a ridiculous excuse and the car simply needed a complete front brake job which would cost them only a couple hundred bucks in parts to remedy. They refused to do anything to properly fix the brakes and must of thought I was gullible to believe such a ridiculous excuse for the problem. Needless to say I was extremely put off by their lack of sincerity and didn't purchase the vehicle...TOTAL WASTE OF A DAY! Read more