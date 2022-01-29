Herb Chambers Chevrolet of Danvers
Great experience
by 01/29/2022on
I had a great experience at Herb Chambers Danvers. Walked in and spoke with a sales rep, looked at and drove a few Tahoe’s. The sales rep recommended a few to me. They gave me a great trade in price and I picked up the Tahoe in 2 days. I have nothing but good things to say about everyone I dealt with. I highly recommend giving them your business.
AMAZING CUSTOMER SERVICE *****5Stars
by 02/08/2022on
I am so impressed by this team every time I visit! I feel like their only customer when I have my car serviced! Always treating me like a VIP! They explain everything and I never feel like I was uninformed! Tony Messana and team should be so proud! I would come back over and over again! Thank you!!!
By far the best!
by 03/25/2021on
My third vehicle from Herb chambers, they take care of everything! Professional, Friendly and on top of the whole car buying experience! I Would recommend this dealer...
New Truck Purchase
by 09/18/2020on
From the minute I walked in I was taken care of very professionally. The sales manager and salesman were very nice and knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 10/11/2018on
My experience at Herb Chambers Chevy in Danvers was amazing the sales person Doug was knowledgeable and very friendly. When I picked up the truck I bought was very clean
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 Star Customer Service!
by 03/30/2018on
I recently purchased a used Tahoe from Herb Chambers in Danvers and I could not be happier with the entire sales process. Dealerships are there to make money and sometimes that is all they do but Herb Chambers in Danvers is so much more than that because they provide a positive customer experience as well! Dan, my sales guy went above and beyond to provide incredible customer service! From the minute I walked in, they made me feel welcome. It is a very inviting atmosphere and they really make you feel like you matter. Corey and Zashary were also incredibly helpful, funny and kind. There were a couple small items that needed to be addressed with the vehicle after the sale and Dan made sure each item was fully addressed and kept in touch throughout the process. If I could give this place and Dan a 10 star rating, I would! Thank you for a pleasant/non-stressful car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Complete Satisfaction
by 02/17/2018on
Back in 2016 I purchased a Camaro from Zashary Santiago. I absolutely hate dealing with sales people and was dreading the whole process. Zashary couldn't have made the process more enjoyable or satisfying for myself and said to me " If you ever need another new car, come see me", and gave me his cell number. Fast forward to last week. I texted Zashary to inquire about a new Camaro, not really expecting him to remember me or still work there. Not only did he remember me, he told me he was promoted. I figured he would pawn me off to another sales person but he took time out to help me. Zashary went way above and beyond in getting me into my dream car, a 2017 Camaro SS. Every step, Zashary explained everything to me and his calm, confident demeanor made this process so smooth and worry free. Zashary not only got me a great loan rate, he also got me a great trade in value. I am greatly impressed not only with his honesty and integrity but also his care and dedication to his job. While waiting for me to pick up my new ride, Zashary noticed two fine scratches on the hood. Most sales people would've ignored them. Zashary had the service department buff and wax the entire car again and made sure the scratches were gone. This kind of dedication and caring about the customer is rare. He also sat with me before I left to go over everything in the car, making sure I was completely comfortable with the operation of the radio, on star and settings. He even texted me the next day to make sure all was well with the car. I could not be happier with this whole process and Zashary is the sole reason I will do future business with Herb Chambers. He is an invaluable asset to the company and represents it flawlessly. Herb Chambers is extremely lucky to have an employee like Zashary.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
do not lease
by 09/02/2017on
FYI Do not lease a car from herb chambers chevrolet in Danvers Mass. They are [non-permissible content removed]. Leased a car for 3 and 1/2 years from them bought a insurance policy was told it would cover any small scratches and dings that my insurance would not cover.Turned in the car with 12 thousand less miles than i paid for and got a bill for $400 from the lease company. The lease company said that herb chambers did not have the insurance on my car. [non-permissible content removed]
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dealer has no interest in loyal Herb Chambers customer...
by 04/03/2017on
I recently attempt to buy the 16' ZR1 online and made them an offer through their online service along with details on my trade, I was sent a generic emails from Deena D'Andrea with no response to my offer to get a deal in motion. After a few follow up on my end I finally got a response back that my trade wasn't worth their time and thank you for considering Herb Chambers during your vehicle search. That was it... Not even a phone call, or attempt to close a deal on a $100k car. Once again, this dealership does not care in the least or want my business, so with that said I give up on ever dealing with them in the future. Evident this young internet manager could care less on a Sunday not knowing I've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars with Herb Chambers over the years. Evident they DO NOT know how to run an online business, not everyone goes into the dealership to play games to buy a car these days. Dealers like this should visit high-end dealers to learn from them and how to communicate. Respectfully yours, someone who buys a lot of cars, but not from you today.
Not Recommended
by 09/29/2016on
I made an appointment for a week later and was told to leave my keys in the drop box, because I work early, and he would take care of it.. I called at 11:30am after leaving my keys in the drop box at 7:15am and NO ONE even new my truck was there including my service consultant. My keys were found in the drop box and when I called back at 2:30pm to check on my truck it hadn't even been looked at so I asked to speak to the Service Director who then told me he would look into it and call me back in 20 minutes, needless to say he never called me back and over an hour later I was at the dealership trying to figure out what was going on. I then spent another 30 minutes waiting for the Service Director. My truck needed over $1000 worth of work and after Matt told me I could bring it back another day I was then advised by a different Service Consultant that it should not be driven. The Service Director then put me in a rental because I could not wait any longer to get home. The following morning, 9/14/16, I faxed a copy of my warranty at 7:30am. I called at 10:30 to see if they received my fax and the fax came in but because it comes to a different department they had not physically received it. Matt called me back and said everything was covered so I gave them the ok to do the repairs, I was then informed that he called the warranty company and they said that I would have to pay the dealership and then get reimbursed from the warranty company. I called at 2:30to check on the truck and only then was I advised that he had to order the parts and my truck wouldn't be ready till Friday. Well needless to say I never heard back from him so the following week 9/20/16 I called Matt and he let me know that he JUST got the parts and it would be a couple more days. Matt called me on 9/21/16 to let me know my truck was all set to go so I go and pay over $1400 for the repairs, GREAT....WRONG! I drove home from Danvers to Methuen and as soon as I pulled into my complex I could smell something burning and as soon as I parked in my driveway the Transmission lines ( which they repaired) let go and my transmission emptied all over my driveway! I called Matt immediately and was left on hold for 11 minutes! Matt advised me to have it towed at MY expense. I asked him for a local tow company because I was not paying for this. I then had to scramble to get another rental before Enterprise closed. So not only was my driveway a mess but my truck was covered in transmission fluid. The next morning Matt called to let me know that it was their fault and that it had been fixed. I was thankful that they covered the tow charge and the rental fee until I called the warranty to begin the reimbursement process. They wanted to know WHY I paid in advance and that they were just waiting for Herb Chambers to send them the invoice so they could pay it. I then found out that I was charged more than the warranty company authorized!! I feel as though they thought they could do this and get away with it because I am a woman. I was lied to, I was told they didn't have a shuttle or courtesy vehicles, and I believed them till I drove home from work behind a truck that said "Herb Chambers Chevy Courtesy Vehicle". I will say that the General Sales Manager was more than willing to help reimburse the over charge. I was going to buy a new truck from there but I think I will go elsewhere.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
great service
by 04/22/2016on
Best service department I have ever been associated with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevy 1500 Silverado Z71
by 04/03/2016on
Great experience in buying my new truck. From sales to finanace it was a true pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/26/2016on
I had a recall issue taken care of on my vehicle. The service department advised me of the time frame to address the issue and they finished earlier than projected. The atmosphere in the service department is very friendly and accommodating. The service staff is very courteous and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and polite to boot !!!
by 03/11/2016on
I have been going to this dealership since 2000 and have purchased at least 18 vehicles. Scott Lyons has been here as a service advisor for as long as I can remember and has ALWAYS been customer friendly time and time again. It is a pleasure to go there for service compared to some nightmare stories I had heard about.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 03/08/2016on
i consider john doucett and the whole sales and service team as family now. John doucett and the team went above and beyone to help me and my family. they treated me like i was family. Cory my sales guy help me purchased my 2nd truck from them and also i had purchased my wife's car aswell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional, no-gimmic dealership
by 01/11/2016on
Cody, Corey, and John did an excellent job of valuing my trade competitively and getting me into a new car with no hoops to jump through. Very professional. They will be the first dealer I go to when I need another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great, pressure free experience, first time buying an EV
by 01/10/2016on
John, Corey and Michael did a great job getting me the information and support I needed so that I could get the car I wanted. My first time buying from Herb Chambers and my first time buying an EV vehicle - the 2016 Volt - so I definitely had more questions than I usually do. No pressure and we love the car, thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
chevy trax
by 12/04/2015on
Car buying is always a stressfull endeavor. You are prepared for a fight. At any of the Herb Chambers dealerships I have been to this is not the case. All the employees are welcoming, professional and make the experience pleasant. This my 3rd vehicle from Herb Chambers and not my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service Experience
by 09/10/2015on
I recently leased a 2016 Chevy Traverse and 2015 midnight addition Silverado. I had visited local Chevy dealers in my area and was not pleased with their service. I had the pleasure of dealing with Greg Ormiston who made the experience actually exciting. I had my mind set on a vehicle and he took the time to explain all of my options in my budget. I walked away with a 2016 Chevy traverse which I love Bobby Haddad the finance manager was also amazing the both worked tirelessly to get me where I needed to be and their genuine care for me as a customer shined. My husband also drove away with a 2015 midnight addition Silverado. I will never shop anywhere else!! The are the example of amazing customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable and Friendly
by 12/09/2014on
Walter,Scott and billy are the best...I have been a customer for 8 years and they will always have my business.Thank you!!!! 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 LT
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply The Best
by 12/09/2014on
What a great group of guys,Cody,Corey and John were all top notch and profesional,but also down to earth and treated me like a person and not just a customer.To say i'm happy is an understatement..Simply the Best...Thanks again for the easy dealing and great time i have experienced!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
