Bad service
by 08/16/2019on
Dealer is very deceptive and finance manager did no want to give a refund after 7 days of “purchasing” honda extended warranty which he made seem like it was already part of the vehicle.he denied giving me the refund. Will no longer do business with this dealer.
If you like people going through your stuff without permission
by 06/26/2018on
Apparently staff at Honda North Service Department believe it's perfectly fine to get into a glove compartment of the customer's car and go through their stuff without telling them or asking permission. When caught, the guy (I believe his name is Jorge Gomez) said he was looking for the Certificate of Registration, and insisted that that's how he ALWAYS does it, and that he will put it back when the service is done. So, he routinely goes through your stuff to find what he needs, then later puts it back (hopefully) - all of that without ever telling you or asking your permission. Nice, isn't it?!
Brought the car for a state inspection and they broke it
by 04/12/2018on
Took my 2014 Accord in for annual state inspection and they offered to implement the recall for the battery sensor. Unfortunately I said yes, and now I have a persistent "Check Charging System" message. I called to see what they could do to help and now they want the car for a day. They also provided their Multi-Point Inspection Form which indicates that all is "green". So they obviously didn't look at the car's dash display before they returned the vehicle. And they have the nerve to ask for "Excellent" reviews on the survey from Honda! That''s not going to happen.
Pleasurable Experience
by 10/09/2017on
Purchased a 2017 Honda Civic SI after utilizing Edmunds to obtain an internet price. The vehicle is outstanding and Steve M. from sales made the experience pleasurable.
Transmission problem
by 09/17/2017on
My 2014 Honda CR-V developed transmission issues. The car would make a loud grinding noise, jerk back and forth then stall. Could not put the car in gear without stalling. Towed the car to my mechanic who experienced the same situation and advised me that I have a transmission problem that should be covered under my Power train warranty. Towed the car to Honda North since that is where I purchased the car. They advised me in advance that it would cost $125 to diagnose the problem. They had the car 3 days, drove it 9 miles and told me they could not recreate the problem and therefore would not be fixing the car. I paid my bill, even though they could not show me what they did for the $125. Drove the car home and guess what it happened again. Spoke to my mechanic who said take it to another dealer. Took it to Commonwealth Honda. They had no problem finding the problem. They replaced my torque converter which was covered on my warranty. Got the car back and it rides great. The long and the short of this is DO NOT take your car to Honda North for service. GO TO commonwealth Honda!
BIG DISSAPOINTMENT
by 03/28/2017on
Sales staff is rude, uncaring and unresponsive. Ask too many questions and they'll just hang up on you. Very disappointing.....
Yet another great experience!
by 05/22/2016on
Yet another great experience working with Honda North. David Clifford was professional, patient and listened to what I was looking for in my next car purchase. He provided all the details necessary to help with the process go very smoothly. I will be recommending my family and friends.
Great experience
by 03/23/2016on
I am happy a friend referred me to Honda North. I just bought a new Honda CRV EX-L and had a great experience. Jonathan Rennick was a pleasure to work with. The process was straightforward and I never felt pressured. I feel that I got a great price and would recommend Honda North to anyone looking for a new car.
Don't trust this outfit
by 02/02/2016on
Brought my vehicle into the service department to have the interlock switch on the shift replaced because it was sticking. I actually told the service adviser Leah what needed to be replaced. Well they replaced a cable assembly ($400) and within 48 hours I had the same problem . I made another appt. and this time they told me my break light switch was defective. Now rather than just fixing the problem for the previous $400 I paid these All Stars charged me an additional $115. That's a $500 bill for a $5 dollar part. Don't trust this outfit, take your business to another dealership.
Great experience
by 10/17/2015on
My wife and I decided to shop at Honda North after a bad experience at another dealership. We are so happy that we found Honda North. Our salesperson, Kenneth Allder was friendly, knowledgable and a pleasure to deal with. We never felt preasured and will definitely refer Honda Noth and Kenneth Allder to anyone shopping for a new car.
Very good experience
by 10/14/2015on
This was our second Honda north car purchase. Sales associate David Clifford was very helpful and courteous during the entire process along with all the staff. It was one of the deciding factors to bring us back to Honda north. Great cars, good deals and pleasant buying experience!
Very Positive Experience
by 10/02/2015on
My recent purchase was my 2nd at Honda North. It was a very positive experience and they met my expectations regarding my trade-in value. My sales associate was courteous and friendly plus he took the time to go through all the new features, showed me how they worked, etc...
Great Experience at Honda North
by 09/06/2015on
David Clifford at Honda North helped me find a car to fit my needs and budget. He was patient and discussed a variety of different buying options to help me make an informed decision about my purchase. I highly recommend him!
Different from the rest.
by 08/26/2015on
Brought my Ridgeline in for an oil change. They did it in 20 minutes and washed my truck as well. Because I had a major service last time, no charge. How can you beet that.
Routine Maintenance 2013 Accord
by 08/19/2015on
Always a pleasure to interact with Honda North personnel. Courteous, responsive and always excellent service!
Great service
by 08/19/2015on
Brought car in to handle an air bag recall. Left the car a day early as that was when I was able to get a ride home. Vic Gillespie the service advisor was pleasant, efficient, and informative. The work was completed the day I brought it in. When I picked up the car, Vic remembered my name, she went to get the car herself, brought it through the car wash and brought it around for me. I have never used this dealership for service. I was very pleased with this dealership and would highly recommend them.
First service experience-top notch service!
by 08/13/2015on
Right from the moment I arrived I felt welcomed and Leah took great care of me. She was extremely responsive and listened to what I needed done on my car. I had bodyside moldings installed, and splash guards. At first they said the bodyside moldings weren't there, and then they located them. I was so happy they worked it out, they look amazing. I am a little concerned about the space between the edge of the molding, it is not flush with the sides of the door. I'm worried that dirt and water are going to collect in there. Other than that they look perfectly aligned and makes my HR-V look slick. :) The service department has nice comfy chairs and a snack bar/coffee area. I was very comfortable while I waited for my car. Highly recommend Honda North for service!
You are lucky to have "VIC".... I was...
by 08/03/2015on
I took my car to Honda NOrth because of hot hot air coming from my air conditioner. Vic Gillespie was my service advisor. When I called and left a message telling her that I had bought some kind of extended warranty when I purchased the car, I didn't know even if it had expired, etc, she researched it. She called back later telling me that she FOUND the warranty and that they (warrantee) would cover the price of the AC parts I needed. She saved me approx $1,000.00. !!! I am very very grateful to her for the 'extra' steps she took which saved me so much money. SHE IS THE BEST....
Great experience
by 08/02/2015on
I recently came in to Honda North, looking to have my car appraised and potentially get a new car. I had bought my last car from Honda North from Dominic a few years ago and it was a great experience so I was hoping for something similar. Evy helped me look at both new and used civics from coupes to sedans and I truly enjoyed the experience. I was able to find something that fit what I was looking for in functionality, appearance, and most importantly financially. I worked with Stephanie and Peter for the finances and had a very positive and informative encounter. Vic from services was able to get my inspection and registration sorted promptly. I had a wonderful experience with all of the staff at Honda North!
Prepurchase inspection
by 07/30/2015on
Did good job, I was surprised I had to ask about all the oil around oil pan, nothing was said after inspection until I brought it up. Also, driving the car home yesterday it feels like to transmission is slipping, confirmed rolls back on slope while in gear, surprised it was not noticed on road test. Hopefully transmission just needs a tune up (bands adjusted, if it has them) and new fluid.
Cheryl was great!
by 07/30/2015on
We were referred to Cheryl Parker by a friend and the experience was great! She was very knowledgable about the car we purchased and very straightforward and not the least bit pushy. We haven't purchased a car at a dealership in many years and came away with a great feeling about the whole thing. Would absolutely recommend dealing with Cheryl and will go back to her again!
