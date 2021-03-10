Skip to main content
767 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Curry Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(345)
Recommend: Yes (154) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

purchaser

by P Lewis on 10/03/2021

The staff at Curry Honda made the purchase of my new vehicle very easy and stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
345 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Adam B on 01/13/2022

Great Service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a great experience here!

by Frances Ramos on 01/09/2022

Overall I had a great experience. Brandon was the one who took care of me. Very attentive and explained everything to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Carolyn Paulin on 12/23/2021

As usual from start to finish I was completely satisfied with the service I received on 12/22/21. I came in without an appointment and left about two hours later very happy with the results. Thank you Brendan and Rich!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Susan on 12/14/2021

Curry Honda has a great, friendly staff. My car was taken immediately and the work completed with 45 minutes. Pedro was very helpful in explaining some future work that needs to be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

CRV 75K Service

by CRV 75K Seevice on 11/25/2021

Brought in CRV for 75K mile serice. Brandon M. reviewed any problems I noted, suggested mfg recommended service and maximizes my discounts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

curry

by edmunds on 11/23/2021

great as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleasant experience

by Rachael Harris on 11/21/2021

The maintenance team was great. They did not try to push extra services on me, and were quicker than anticipated. I was very happy with the service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery replacement

by Dorothy Thibault on 11/05/2021

Exceptional, courteous, and prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First service

by Wil Arroyo on 11/05/2021

Went in for my first ever service on my 2020 Honda Civic Si. Tony my service advisor took complete care of me by making sure he explained everything and broke dont all the questions i had. Great overall service! Will be returning

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service

by Leslie on 10/31/2021

I went to the dealership for windshield wipers but they weren't required. I wasn't pushed into pursuing things not needed. I was able to get in for an inspection. Always great service from Brandon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Margo K on 10/27/2021

Curry Honda provides excellent service. The staff explains everything they are doing and provides you with a detailed report. They go over your options with you so you can make the best decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

review

by no name on 10/23/2021

just an oil change and a couple filters

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by Christine Hurley on 10/15/2021

Hector was very good and professional … thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always excellent

by mike on 10/15/2021

I bought my car here, and I have it serviced here every time it needs anything. I have never had a sales or service experience that was anything short of exceptional. This dealership has totally overcome my 50 year experience of feeling ripped off and angry every time I had to deal with dealer service. Curry Honda has my highest recommendation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MNP

by Prakash on 10/03/2021

Very happy with service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2021 Honda

by Bmcvey on 09/23/2021

Excellent and informational!!! Great confidence and welcoming environment!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HRV purchase

by JC on 09/20/2021

Great experience overall. Stephanie and Breena were excellent throughout the entire process. Professional, knowledgeable, great follow-up......

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great First Service On the New 2021 Accord

by Chris S on 09/20/2021

Jevon takes good care of us every time...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a pleasure

by Brandon on 09/11/2021

It’s always a pleasure at Curry. Everyone there is always so nice. I truly enjoy bringing my car to Curry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by jshea on 09/08/2021

Ryan in service was great. He called me several times to keep me informed. Had my vehicle ready to go exactly when promised. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Read more reviews
about our dealership

Our mission at Curry Honda is to create the finest car buying and ownership experience available. We're committed to you, our customers. We pledge to put your needs ahead of our own, whether it is in our Collision Center, Sales, Service or Parts department.

Our sales team is made up of Honda Certified professionals who work here only because they are made of the right stuff. They receive endless training on how to take care of customers. Customer service is a nice thing to talk about, but it's a way of life here. That's where our slogan comes in: "SIMPLY THE BEST"! We promise you will not find a better deal anywhere. And it's not idle talk. Try us and you'll see.

