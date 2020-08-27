Brenna was absolutely great . Curry Honda was the best car buying experience I ever had . Brenna made sure I knew everything and walked me thru everything and helped me lay out all of my options . She is hands down the best sales person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting !!!!!!!!! I will be coming here from now on.
Curry is a great place. Everyone was extremely nice. Christian was truly amazing. He found our car immediately and assisted us with everything quickly. Ron was amazing with the finances. Highly recommend Curry and staff.
We’ve had our CR-V a little over a year. The times we have used the service department we have always dealt with Brandon. He has always been professional, explained and answered all my questions (and I have had a lot) and accommodated me on the things I needed, like when I came in for an oil change, got me in for a sticker too. He is never just sitting in his seat. He is always moving around getting people in and out with a smile. I’m so glad Brandon is at Curry to help us!!
Buying a car is always stressful and can be a huge pain. After many other dealers I went to Curry and they had the vehicle I was looking for. I went for a test drive and decided to go through with the purchase. We discussed my monthly budget and they worked with me to get the vehicle in that range. They managed to get me an awesome interest rate of 2.99%, which is amazing on a used car. Every thing was smooth sailing. Definitely would recommend them and my sales person Hatem.
I've always been received and treated in a cordial-friendly manner. Joe T. was very prompt in getting me an appointment. After the diagnostic, without doubt nor reservations, I agreed with repairs because it saved my engine from further and other costly repairs. I have been a customer for 19 years, and a very satisfied one. Go Curry Honda... simply the best!
We purchased a Honda Odyssey at Curry Honda and are so pleased with the great service we received. Stephanie Tardiff, Eric Johnson and Ron Brunner were so helpful and understanding throughout the process.
Purchasing a new car can be a frustrating experience but thanks to the three people mentioned above, we enjoyed the entire process.
This was the third car that our family has purchased at Curry, and we'll be heading back there next year for another new Honda.
I had my first flat ever, was extremely nervous driving from my office to Curry on a donut wheel. I arrived at 4:30 after scheduling an appt that day not knowing they closed at 5:00 and it was Friday with temperatures at 90+. Brandon not only had the tire replaced, but was kind, courteous and professional and never made me feel like an interruption even though the service center had closed down and employees had left. Now that is customer service at its best!
Whoever assisted me when I dropped off my car (it might have been Joe) was great. He wore a mask and maintained distancing. Joe called me when work was needed and got approval from me for work to be done. He also called when work was done and I was able to get contactless pickup which was very important to me. My car is definitely running better. I’m very pleased
Buying a car during the pandemic was a challenge, given business closures and stay-at-home orders. I found Curry Honda through Kelley Blue Book's shop-at-home program. Rick Gordon, the sales manager there, took my inquiry seriously, and in a couple of hours we we managed to do the transaction entirely online. I have nothing but praise for this dealership and the people who work there. Curry Honda is 90 miles from my home, but I would go out of my way to buy there again.
Had a fairly lengthy repair job on my Honda Pilot. Thankful to Ray and his staff for a job well done. They handled everything with the insurance company beautifully. Only complaint was that I was made to feel like I was “annoying” staff when asking about work done on the car at time of pickup. Other than that, I would highly recommend and will be back for service in the future.
Curry Honda service is fantastic. There is minimal waiting and they have all your needs for service covered.
They have a record of what's been done on your car and what is needed at this service appointment
Joe contacted me a few days before the regular scheduled service to advise of a recall repair. The service department was able to take care of the recall issue as well, in a timely and professional manner. I was also pleased with the sanitizing performed upon pickup. Thank you!
Presented the car for routine scheduled maintenance. The job was performed in a timely and professional manner. I've been taking my Hondas to Curry for over 14 years and have had nothing but the best care and courteous service.
