service Rating

We’ve had our CR-V a little over a year. The times we have used the service department we have always dealt with Brandon. He has always been professional, explained and answered all my questions (and I have had a lot) and accommodated me on the things I needed, like when I came in for an oil change, got me in for a sticker too. He is never just sitting in his seat. He is always moving around getting people in and out with a smile. I’m so glad Brandon is at Curry to help us!! Read more