Curry Honda

Curry Honda

767 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020
(855) 710-4905
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Curry Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(123)
Recommend: Yes (123) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience

by Samantha Eastman on 08/27/2020

Brenna was absolutely great . Curry Honda was the best car buying experience I ever had . Brenna made sure I knew everything and walked me thru everything and helped me lay out all of my options . She is hands down the best sales person I have ever had the pleasure of meeting !!!!!!!!! I will be coming here from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Christian and Ron were amazing

by AMAZING love my CRV on 08/25/2020

Curry is a great place. Everyone was extremely nice. Christian was truly amazing. He found our car immediately and assisted us with everything quickly. Ron was amazing with the finances. Highly recommend Curry and staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Annual Inspection

by Carolyn Paulin on 08/17/2020

I called to make an appointment for the inspection and was told that I could come in right away. I did and I was out of there quickly as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Yay, Curry!

by Dondi on 08/15/2020

Since 1984, I have had good service with Curry Honda (formerly Menard & Holmberg). I have always been satisfied, both with the cars I have purchased and with the service and employees.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Thank you to Brandon

by Alex on 08/06/2020

We’ve had our CR-V a little over a year. The times we have used the service department we have always dealt with Brandon. He has always been professional, explained and answered all my questions (and I have had a lot) and accommodated me on the things I needed, like when I came in for an oil change, got me in for a sticker too. He is never just sitting in his seat. He is always moving around getting people in and out with a smile. I’m so glad Brandon is at Curry to help us!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very satisfied with purchase

by Very smooth process on 08/02/2020

Buying a car is always stressful and can be a huge pain. After many other dealers I went to Curry and they had the vehicle I was looking for. I went for a test drive and decided to go through with the purchase. We discussed my monthly budget and they worked with me to get the vehicle in that range. They managed to get me an awesome interest rate of 2.99%, which is amazing on a used car. Every thing was smooth sailing. Definitely would recommend them and my sales person Hatem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Britta on 07/29/2020

I walked in was automatically greeted and service provided

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!!!

by LS on 07/27/2020

If I could rate service with one word, great... the attention, service, waiting room, everything was awesome. I would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Curry Honda on 07/27/2020

Friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reliable and easy to talk to

by Nonna on 07/22/2020

Have had cars serviced at Curry in Chicopee for over a decade. Happy with how I’m treated and work has always been correct. They went above & beyond with covid. Paid ahead and picked up car out front.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MyAccrd'09'

by Willie on 07/13/2020

I've always been received and treated in a cordial-friendly manner. Joe T. was very prompt in getting me an appointment. After the diagnostic, without doubt nor reservations, I agreed with repairs because it saved my engine from further and other costly repairs. I have been a customer for 19 years, and a very satisfied one. Go Curry Honda... simply the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mr. Mrs.

by Richard Klett on 07/04/2020

We purchased a Honda Odyssey at Curry Honda and are so pleased with the great service we received. Stephanie Tardiff, Eric Johnson and Ron Brunner were so helpful and understanding throughout the process. Purchasing a new car can be a frustrating experience but thanks to the three people mentioned above, we enjoyed the entire process. This was the third car that our family has purchased at Curry, and we'll be heading back there next year for another new Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brandon

by Pcadieux on 06/22/2020

I had my first flat ever, was extremely nervous driving from my office to Curry on a donut wheel. I arrived at 4:30 after scheduling an appt that day not knowing they closed at 5:00 and it was Friday with temperatures at 90+. Brandon not only had the tire replaced, but was kind, courteous and professional and never made me feel like an interruption even though the service center had closed down and employees had left. Now that is customer service at its best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Vehicle service

by Service rating on 06/19/2020

All service was done promptly and done in a satisfactory way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service

by Do not understand this on 06/19/2020

Whoever assisted me when I dropped off my car (it might have been Joe) was great. He wore a mask and maintained distancing. Joe called me when work was needed and got approval from me for work to be done. He also called when work was done and I was able to get contactless pickup which was very important to me. My car is definitely running better. I’m very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding dealership

by Liz in MA on 06/16/2020

Buying a car during the pandemic was a challenge, given business closures and stay-at-home orders. I found Curry Honda through Kelley Blue Book's shop-at-home program. Rick Gordon, the sales manager there, took my inquiry seriously, and in a couple of hours we we managed to do the transaction entirely online. I have nothing but praise for this dealership and the people who work there. Curry Honda is 90 miles from my home, but I would go out of my way to buy there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Body Shop repairs

by Hmosulli on 06/08/2020

Had a fairly lengthy repair job on my Honda Pilot. Thankful to Ray and his staff for a job well done. They handled everything with the insurance company beautifully. Only complaint was that I was made to feel like I was “annoying” staff when asking about work done on the car at time of pickup. Other than that, I would highly recommend and will be back for service in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Curry Honda Service

by Joan Sullivan on 06/08/2020

Curry Honda service is fantastic. There is minimal waiting and they have all your needs for service covered. They have a record of what's been done on your car and what is needed at this service appointment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Servicing was super

by bgibson on 06/08/2020

Joe contacted me a few days before the regular scheduled service to advise of a recall repair. The service department was able to take care of the recall issue as well, in a timely and professional manner. I was also pleased with the sanitizing performed upon pickup. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recent service was exceotional

by Recent service on 06/04/2020

Service was performed efficiently and professionally. Great working with Joe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Scheduled Maintenance Visit

by Rich on 06/03/2020

Presented the car for routine scheduled maintenance. The job was performed in a timely and professional manner. I've been taking my Hondas to Curry for over 14 years and have had nothing but the best care and courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
145 cars in stock
89 new44 used12 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Our mission at Curry Honda is to create the finest car buying and ownership experience available. We're committed to you, our customers. We pledge to put your needs ahead of our own, whether it is in our Collision Center, Sales, Service or Parts department.

Our sales team is made up of Honda Certified professionals who work here only because they are made of the right stuff. They receive endless training on how to take care of customers. Customer service is a nice thing to talk about, but it's a way of life here. That's where our slogan comes in: "SIMPLY THE BEST"! We promise you will not find a better deal anywhere. And it's not idle talk. Try us and you'll see.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television

