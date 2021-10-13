Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington
Great Experience
by 10/13/2021on
Had the pleasure to work with Robert Kinneen, the Sales rep who made the process an exceptional experience! He came highly recommended and referred by a family member who has a history multiple purchases with him. He was very customer centric, informative, good listener, very responsive, informative and throughout had a great engaging personality! The referral was very much appreciated, resulting in two purchases. his introduction to the new car, guidance and great attitude throughout the acquisition process was exceptional. Robert made a typically stressful process a satisfying experience.
Pilot hood latch recall
by 02/20/2022on
Promptly completed, no problem, and an inspection of whole car included.
The best service around!
by 02/11/2022on
Jeff in the service department was patient, knowledgeable and enjoyable to speak with. Kudos to him! Good job Honda.
Happy Honda crv
by 02/07/2022on
I purchased my car here knowing they were across the street from where I work and their service department was recommended by a coworker. I have yet to be disappointed. They are pleasant and easy to deal with and take great care of my car
Great Service
by 02/03/2022on
June was awesome! Very helpful and answered all my questions.
Great timely service
by 12/31/2021on
Great timely service for unscheduled issue. Did not try to upsell unneeded maintenance items and was honest about it. Pricing was reasonable for work performed.
HR-V Service
by 12/28/2021on
Had a great service experience with Chris today. Went in for a routine oil change and other basic service needs. Chris is knowledgable and provided a friendly and efficient customer service experience. Car was even ready earlier than expected. The check-out experience was also efficient and quick, and the cashier was very friendly and courteous. All in all, a great customer service experience today!
6 Odyssey recalls and misc service in one day!
by 07/03/2021on
We dropped our van off the night before and by 4pm the next day every recall was fixed and ready for our vacation drive the following day. They adjusted our AC to make it colder (didn’t know that was possible) and ran through our whole list of minor questions and concerns after driving it for 5K miles. I thought we would have to bring it back another day with all the recalls and other dealers didn’t even have a slot available for a few weeks. We were extremely happy when they called and said it was all done! Chris Glenn was friendly, professional and courteous.
Professional Car Dealership
by 06/22/2021on
I just purchased a new CRV from Herb Chambers Honda Burlington and was pleasantly surprised how well organized and professional my frontline salesperson (Lance) was as well as his support staff including his Business Manager (Don). All questions were answered fully and no one tried to s t r e t c h a truth which for car salesman can be a constant concern! I subconsciously compared this dealership to a previous Honda dealership I had worked with and found Boch Honda in Burlington night and day the best choice.
Just a solidly positive experience
by 05/14/2021on
I just bought a 2016 pre-owned Corolla here. Izzy was fantastic to deal with---very responsive, straightforward, and approachable. There were no hard upsells, no negotiated (what you see is what you get for pre-owned); they didn't try to push me to use their financing and admitted readily that they couldn't match my credit union. I was able to fully price the car online including taxes and fees and the price stayed the same and was detailed transparently throughout the transaction. Overall very happy with the process.
Great personalized service
by 05/12/2021on
We were so impressed with Sandy, the mechanic at Herb Chambers. He took a lot of time to explain what was wrong with our car and gave very personalized information specific to our car. All other repairs were done quickly and efficiently. I highly recommend the staff and dealership
Service always great
by 04/13/2021on
I had my 2014 Honda CR-V serviced here today the service rep June was polite and accommodating my needs to get the job done right I’ve been coming here for years
Good job
by 04/04/2021on
Fast and friendly service
Quick and Easy
by 03/27/2021on
Brought my ' 15 CRV in for an oil change and replace an exterior ( cosmetic ) part which had worn out.
Maintenance
by 03/24/2021on
Brought vehicle in for an oil change and also had a couple of questions regarding the operation of the car. The service staff at the Burlington location completed the work had me in and out of there in a very reasonable timeframe.
Great service
by 03/24/2021on
Working with Sergio was really pleasant and i didn't feel any pressure. i would recommend him to work with. He really took care of me and he even delivered the car to my home. This is a 10 star Service.
service dept
by 03/23/2021on
Excellent service, quick, as promised in every way.
Excellent Visit
by 03/22/2021on
Great fast service! Nice service rep too!
Thoughtful Service
by 03/21/2021on
I came to the dealership for a standard oil change. The service associate informed me about other maintenance issues, especially the safety issue of replacing tires. I did not have time to have these recommendations completed that day so the service associate prepared pricing guidelines for the needed services me so that I could schedule an appointment in the coming weeks. It was a good maintenance plan. Very heapful.
Service
by 03/19/2021on
For an oil and filter change and tire rotation I was in and out in a timely manner.
Reviwing B1 at 53K Pilot 2017 AWD
by 03/18/2021on
Was at the location for B1 service at 53K for my Pilot 2017 AWD Trouring. Jeffery was very helpful in understanding what to expect and also his help in following up on the recurring problem of read passenger side leather coming off. He assured me that it has been fixed and that it won't be a problem anymore.
Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. That holds just as true for used car customers as it does for new Honda customers. If you want to be pressured into a purchase, you had best go elsewhere.
