5 out of 5 stars service Rating

We dropped our van off the night before and by 4pm the next day every recall was fixed and ready for our vacation drive the following day. They adjusted our AC to make it colder (didn’t know that was possible) and ran through our whole list of minor questions and concerns after driving it for 5K miles. I thought we would have to bring it back another day with all the recalls and other dealers didn’t even have a slot available for a few weeks. We were extremely happy when they called and said it was all done! Chris Glenn was friendly, professional and courteous. Read more