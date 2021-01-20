  1. Home
Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington

33 Cambridge St, Burlington, MA 01803
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda of Burlington

4.9
Overall Rating
(246)
Recommend: Yes (246) No (0)
sales Rating

N/a

by Mike Rossi on 01/20/2021

Very fast and easy process. Extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by anntk on 01/20/2021

I needed to get a low beam bulb replaced. The job was done quickly. Chris Glen, the service advisor, was very helpful. I've always received excellent service from Herb Chambers Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Phyllis Etsell on 01/20/2021

I brought my vehicle for service and possible low battery. I was very satisfied with the courteous service representative, her review of past maintenance and suggestions for future. The service was quick and I was called that my vehicle was ready at about the time I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great employee !

by Mike P on 01/14/2021

Service Rep. “June” was a pleasure to speak with both in-person and on the phone. It should be noted that the day I brought my car in for service was obviously very busy and June was a one person show. Everything seemed to filter through her and she handled the issues flawlessly. The dealership is lucky to have such a nice valuable employee !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Service Honda Pilot

by Lucilia Costello on 01/13/2021

Service department is always friendly, attentive, good at communicating services that need to be done and cost. Also great at keeping you posted as to time services will be done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

service at burlington dealership

by Service Department on 01/11/2021

Enjoy seeing reps at service department. Especially my number one guy John Silva. He has tacken care of our three vehicles since we purchased them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honda HRV

by Honda HRV on 01/10/2021

Exceptional service. Always go above and beyond to help with my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Experience as always

by Jim on 01/08/2021

I've been doing business with Herb Chambers Honda for almost 20 years and they never disappoint. My service consultant, Jeffrey Ferreira, greeted me when I arrive and quickly got the process started and went over the estimated cost and how long it would take. The estimate was a little higher that the actual final bill due to some discounts that I was unaware of and the time it took was a little over, but not by much. Before leaving, he went over the multi-point inspection form and sent me out to my car to leave. The whole process was very easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome service

by Tracey Wright on 01/08/2021

Great service. Clear communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

very satisfied

by Zhili on 01/01/2021

I am very satisfied with the representative. He is very nice and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change Honda CRV

by Elaine Manners on 12/30/2020

Excellent service. Short wait time, great price excellent value.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Francis Madden

by Paul Hogan on 12/29/2020

Francis did an excellent job. He helped save me money and was extremely helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Accident repair

by Ann Marie Gruber on 12/25/2020

Honda started and finished my car repairs in a very quick time. I was very happy with the results. The car washed and cleaned and the repair when first driven seems to be fine. I am confident it will be all right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Change headlight

by Darshan Thakkar on 12/24/2020

Brought my CRV for headlight replacement. They did it safely, quickly, and reasonably.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by June is the best on 12/23/2020

June is always very helpful and professional. June explains everything that needs to be addressed for your car in a way you can understand it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by Phil and Janice on 12/21/2020

The team addressed all my needs and went above and beyond to get the correct part for my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Flat Tire repair

by Joseph Mogavero on 12/16/2020

I had a nail stuck in my tire causing a slow leak. I called Herb Chambers in Burlington where I purchased my passport. June Fraser told me to come in right away. She did an excellent job taking my order and explaining how long it will take including the software recall updates I was unaware of. I left very happy that my car was fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Satisfied Customer on 12/10/2020

My car battery required a jump start one recent cold winter's night, so the next day I took my CRV in and they were able to test the battery, confirm it was old, and replace it very quickly. The waiting room felt very safe from Covid and was comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Scheduled service

by Service on 12/07/2020

I had a great experience. Everything was done as we talked about, in a very efficient manner. No surprises!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Maureen on 12/04/2020

I bring my automobile to Herb Chambers Burlington for all service needs. The staff are very pleasant and most helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Tim on 12/01/2020

I had a great service experience. The service rep was very helpful and courteous, the waiting area was comfortable, and the service took almost the exact amount of time that was expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
