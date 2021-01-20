I brought my vehicle for service and possible low battery. I was very satisfied with the courteous service representative, her review of past maintenance and suggestions for future. The service was quick and I was called that my vehicle was ready at about the time I expected.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service Rep. “June” was a pleasure to speak with both in-person and on the phone. It should be noted that the day I brought my car in for service was obviously very busy and June was a one person show. Everything seemed to filter through her and she handled the issues flawlessly. The dealership is lucky to have such a nice valuable employee !!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I've been doing business with Herb Chambers Honda for almost 20 years and they never disappoint. My service consultant, Jeffrey Ferreira, greeted me when I arrive and quickly got the process started and went over the estimated cost and how long it would take. The estimate was a little higher that the actual final bill due to some discounts that I was unaware of and the time it took was a little over, but not by much. Before leaving, he went over the multi-point inspection form and sent me out to my car to leave. The whole process was very easy.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Honda started and finished my car repairs in a very quick time. I was very happy with the results. The car washed and cleaned and the repair when first driven seems to be fine. I am confident it will be all right.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a nail stuck in my tire causing a slow leak. I called Herb Chambers in Burlington where I purchased my passport. June Fraser told me to come in right away. She did an excellent job taking my order and explaining how long it will take including the software recall updates I was unaware of. I left very happy that my car was fixed
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My car battery required a jump start one recent cold winter's night, so the next day I took my CRV in and they were able to test the battery, confirm it was old, and replace it very quickly. The waiting room felt very safe from Covid and was comfortable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes