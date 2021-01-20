service Rating

I've been doing business with Herb Chambers Honda for almost 20 years and they never disappoint. My service consultant, Jeffrey Ferreira, greeted me when I arrive and quickly got the process started and went over the estimated cost and how long it would take. The estimate was a little higher that the actual final bill due to some discounts that I was unaware of and the time it took was a little over, but not by much. Before leaving, he went over the multi-point inspection form and sent me out to my car to leave. The whole process was very easy. Read more