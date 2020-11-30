Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company
Customer Reviews of Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company
Great Service
by 11/30/2020on
Our experience has been great with Audi Brookline. Chris Garvin has patiently worked with us to make sure we find the car that we really wanted and provided a smooth experience from start to finish (financing). He was accommodating despite the difficulties associated with covid and helped us get a car in time for Christmas. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/30/2020on
Our experience has been great with Audi Brookline. Chris Garvin has patiently worked with us to make sure we find the car that we really wanted and provided a smooth experience from start to finish (financing). He was accommodating despite the difficulties associated with covid and helped us get a car in time for Christmas. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly recommend!
by 05/13/2019on
I had an incredible experience leasing a car here. Kayla, Stephanie and the team were incredibly knowledgeable and the experience was seamless. I was in and out in one day and ended up with the exact car I wanted. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful!!
by 01/31/2019on
There was such great enthusiasm while speaking with the salesperson! Very accommodating and made me feel like I was being heard. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AMAZING
by 01/31/2019on
I purchased a used car and they worked within my budget to help me get the car I needed. They were great with answering all my questions & concerns.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Alex Martel was great!
by 01/09/2019on
I purchased a 2016 Audi Allroad from Brookline Audi. Alex Martel was the person I worked with in sales and he made my experience purchasing this car wonderful! He was patient, never pushy and very helpful. He helped me get what I wanted for my trade in and the whole process went smoothly due to his great communication and assistance. He drove the car I purchased out to my house a few days later and drove my car I traded in back to Brookline. He really was a pleasure to work with and I would recommend Audi Brookline due to my positive experience during my purchase. Alex Fine was the person who I worked with in Finance and he was also helpful and knowledgeable.
Chris Downs amazing sales specialist
by 08/13/2018on
From start to finish, Chris Downs made my first Audi experience a truly special one. I felt welcomed and taken care of by all of the staff at this dealership, they treated me like a new member to the Audi family, and not as a customer in a sales based transaction. It was really Chris who completely made the deal, from finding the right car and packaging for me, taking time to help me with all the paperwork, and staying in touch with me at any time necessary for updates. He wanted my first Audi to be a most memorable event, and I know that I will be coming back to him for my next Audi for sure. I can recommend anyone who wants or is even remotely interested in an Audi, come see Chris, he will help you realize those dreams and take every step to make Everything right. His attention to detail, and kindness to the customer is unparalleled. Thank you Chris and Audi Brookline for an epic first purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Expereince
by 06/12/2018on
The team at Audi Brookline were phenomenal in working with me from showroom floor to financing. I shopped several dealerships for exactly what I wanted and this team adjusted to every request. They are by far the most professional and patient Audi team that I encountered. I wont go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not buy an Audi anywhere else
by 12/19/2017on
We had the best overall car shopping and buying experience ever! They were completely upfront and forthcoming with any and all information requested during our online research and had very aggressive pricing without the aggressive sales approach. A special thank you to Catherine, Tyler, Derrick and Darren, who are all true professionals in their respective areas of expertise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi Brookline...It's the People!
by 10/23/2017on
Just purchased a new 2018 Q5 from Audi Brookline. From the moment I walked in the door I was treated like a valued customer. Throughout the process I had the pleasure of dealing with the General Manager, Gabe Despres, the Sales Kayla Dipaolo, and Theresa Young who was my sales consultant. They were all very attentive and went out of their way to make my purchase pleasant. I was offered a very fair price for my trade and the purchase experience was fast and painless. I would definitely recommend Audi Brookline to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Experience!
by 05/06/2016on
Due to an unforeseeable medical condition, I sadly had to trade away from my 2015 A5 and both Gabe and Chris Downs were more than fair and helpful in finding and then getting me into a Q5. The value in honesty, fairness and customer service is highly regarded. These 2 gentlemen went above and beyond for me, with their only motivation being..."Let's take care of our customer". A+++ all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The place to go for Audi's in New England!
by 02/23/2016on
Best experience buying a car that I could have asked for! I ended up getting a gorgeous 2016 Audi S5 for a better deal than anyone else around! My sales rep, Ryan Beattie's professionalism and knowledge of the Audi line was impressive and comforting The manager Gabe was also a pleasure to talk to No one was pushy and they are as excited about the cars as I was Definitely would recommend Audi of Brookline!! Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales
by 12/29/2015on
Had the pleasure of working with Bethany at Audi Brookline and can't say enough about their professionalism. Although I did not purchase a car there(only because they did not have the A6 I was looking for) I would definitely recommend them to anyone who is looking for a car. Next time I am in the market for an Audi I would definitely go to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2 Comments
Excellent Service from Start to Finish
by 10/30/2015on
I purchased an A7 from the Brookline dealership and could not have been happier with the experience! Kayla Dipaola, Mike Espey were superb, making the process enjoyable and seamless. They are passionate about the brand and truly provided a VIP experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great staff
by 09/03/2015on
First experience buying a car! Ryan Beattie helped me through the process and it was a positive experience! I really didn't know what I was looking for, just wanted an all wheel drive. First we looked at a BMW and Audi A4 but wasn't sold on any. Ryan was extremely informative and professional and lead me to a beautiful A5 that was an amazing price. It was everything I ever wanted in a car and Ryan nailed it! Ryan answered every question I had and I was extremely nervous when it came to the paperwork but he made the process and experience a good one! I would definitely recommend shopping here for any first time buyers! Also thumbs up to Miguel in the finance department. The wait was long but When it was my time Miguel was swift! Any female who feels that can't car shop without their dad or a male present just seek out this dynamic duo!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Knowledgable and friendly
by 08/30/2015on
I worked with Ryan Beattie to buy a used Acura and the whole process was a breeze. He knew what I was looking for in a car (relatively low mileage, under $10k, reliable and compact) and when he saw a trade come in that fit the criteria he contacted me immediately. I was able to stop by the next day for a test drive and he was very knowledgable on the car even though it wasn't an Audi, which was an added bonus. We were able to negotiate a reasonable price and I brought it home with me the next day! I would have no problem recommending Ryan to anyone looking to buy a car, he was thoughtful and took the time to figure out what would work best for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
People Skills are TOP Notch --Herb Chambers
by 06/24/2015on
When I began my search for my first GLK, Dave from McBride from Audi Brookline and David S. from Mercedes-Benz Natick both assisted me in the challenging task. They both were in constant communication to find the GLK of my dreams. Even though I didn't end up purchasing from any of the Herb Chambers locations due to the price, the customer service was so professional up until the end. Those first impressions will prompt me to refer others to your company.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/22/2015on
Appreciated low-key approach for buying a 2012 Audi A4 Quattro. Salesman Ryan Beattie found an appropriate car, helped investigate details, and engaged in reasonable financial discussion. The whole Sales team was helpful and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Unbelievable attention to detail!
by 04/14/2015on
Brought my car in for a service and struck up a conversation with Scott M on the showroom floor as we admired an R8. That led to a "test drive" in a S5 coupe and a sharing of our automotive histories. After returning to the dealership, we sat down over a cup of coffee and expored the affordability of S5 ownership (not possible) but came up with a specific check list for A5 ownership. While Scott worked the order lists and nationwide inventory, I had the pleasure to meet Gabe D, the GM. About 45 minutes later, the three of us had located the exact car (recent port arrival) I wanted. Deal was done within ten minutes (inspite of my limited budget) with delivery in 4 days! I LOVE my NEW S-LINE A5! I received first rate service, from two people who truely went the extra mile to make sure I receieved exactly what I wanted. I had visited 5 other Audi dealers and had been told,"... this is all we have in stock..." repeatedly. Audi Brookline went above and beyond to please a difficult customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic Service!
by 04/14/2015on
Brought my A6 in for 45K service unannounced due to a busy work schedule. Max took great care of me and was able to take care of my car within 24hrs. Service tech, Paul, came out to introduce himself, took my cell number and assured me my car was in good hands! Everything went smooth and quick. A+++ for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Audi Brookline- Amazing Experience!
by 11/15/2014on
I went into Herb Chambers Audi in Brookline last weekend, looking at potential lease options. I was a little nervous since I don't know a lot about cars and was shopping alone. I was introduced to Kayla DiPaulo and liked her immediately. She was incredibly knowledgeable, honest, and friendly. I never once felt pressured into making a purchase by Kayla, or anyone else from the Audi staff. Customer service is a priority to their team and both Kayla and her manager Tony, did everything in their power to accommodate my budget and needs. They build rapport with their customers effortlessly. I leased an Audi Q5 from them and am thrilled with it! I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to lease or purchase in a pressure-free environment. Make sure to ask for Kayla!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fantatic Help to Review A3 Features
by 10/26/2014on
I was feeling confused and overwhelmed by many of the features of my new Audi 3, particularly the MMI Touch system. Original salesperson's explanation had not been not very helpful. While I had not purchased my car at Brookline Audi, the showroom was close to where I lived. I took a chance and called their sales manager , hoping that someone there would be able to answer my questions. I was fortunate that the sales manager agreed to this idea and put me in touch with a salesperson, Amie Le. Amie was wonderful and sat with me in my car, on two different occasions, clearly answering my questions and explaining the features about which I was unclear. Amie was a most knowledgeable, patient and clear communicator. A great teacher! I was thrilled with the services provided by Brookline Audi and would highly recommend their dealership. I would be happy to purchase a future car from them. Thanks so much Amie. I may be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
1 Comments