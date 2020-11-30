5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From start to finish, Chris Downs made my first Audi experience a truly special one. I felt welcomed and taken care of by all of the staff at this dealership, they treated me like a new member to the Audi family, and not as a customer in a sales based transaction. It was really Chris who completely made the deal, from finding the right car and packaging for me, taking time to help me with all the paperwork, and staying in touch with me at any time necessary for updates. He wanted my first Audi to be a most memorable event, and I know that I will be coming back to him for my next Audi for sure. I can recommend anyone who wants or is even remotely interested in an Audi, come see Chris, he will help you realize those dreams and take every step to make Everything right. His attention to detail, and kindness to the customer is unparalleled. Thank you Chris and Audi Brookline for an epic first purchase! Read more