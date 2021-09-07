1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

While there for the initial 2.5 hours I had test drove a car and then had to do the haggling w Ivan. They originally gave me an astronomical high payment ($495). We even called my credit union to get my payoff and I asked for the interest rate that my credit union would give me for an APR which was 2.74. Ivan told my Nissan 24 could match that. Ivan also said he took care of his customers. He did a lot of talking. They didn’t run my credit or anything yet. I kept saying I want to be At $300, $320 max. And Asked just to run it all w my credit As I have good credit. Ivan wrote on the paperwork he thinks he can get it to $360. I asked to just run the credit and let’s go from there. Then I put a $500 deposit down and had to leave To care for my kids. I was told by Ivan that I should hear back in half hour. 2.5 hours later I finally got a call and the finance manager was ready. Ivan wouldn’t tell me anything over the phone. So I drove all the way back to Nissan 24. I meet w a finance manager. And it was a meeting as if I was actually done w the sale and we were going to finish the paperwork so I would have bought the vehicle. Meanwhile Ivan and I NEVER agreed on prices. That sales manager seemed surprised and said that when the paperwork gets to him it’s been agreed upon. Then they had me at 5.6% APR. So the finance manager went to talked to Ivan and came back and said that Ivan said that I said $400 and Ivan had got it to $398 then the finance manager made a comment of how he got it to $391. So Ivan LIED and tried to force the sale. If anyone was to pull the paperwork that Ivan wrote on while we were haggling, you’d see $360, how why would they come back at even $391? And it became evident that this particular car was out of my price range, here’s the tricky part...they had cars that were just a few thousand dollars lower and it would have been in my price range. So Nissan and Ivan lost a sale altogether. It was very shady business what happened. Now I need to figure out how to get my $500 back. On to a different dealer. Read more