Awesome Experience
by 08/07/2020on
I had to purchase a car and had done quite a bit of research on my choice of AWD Altima as well as pricing. I contacted various dealers to compare pricing, and must say I was lucky to have decided to come to Nissan24 first. I can't say enough about Luis Ribeiro, my salesperson, who is a consummate professional. Not only was Luis extremely knowledgable, he also became an ally and helped me to get the exact car, model and options I wanted at the price I wanted. The purchasing experience can be unpleasant, but at Nissan24, I was respected, valued and appreciated. From the sales process, to financing and through to paperwork and the delivery of my beautiful car, I can't say enough about all of the friendly and helpful staff. Nissan24 left me feeling connected to a great business with integrity. I highly recommend Nissan24.
Surprising Experience
by 01/24/2020on
I recently purchased a beautiful car from Nissan 24. I always DREAD the process of buying a car, but this time I am happy to say that I had a GREAT experience, free from stress and sales pressure. Our sales guy WILLY is a great guy and listened to and addressed all of my concerns and got me into my car wonderfully. Willy treated me as though I actually mattered and did everything to help me out, Love ya WILLY. I also had the pleasure of meeting and dealing with Mark the sales manager and of course Gary the credit guy who made every thing painless. THANKS GUYS !!!
EXCELLENT customer service!
by 01/17/2020on
I came into Nissan 24 in Brockton to look at a vehicle they had posted online. It was a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle had come to them as a trade in. My husband and I immediately recognised it as a very reasonable price and went to see the vehicle. We were greeted by Ivan Ribeiro, Sales Consultant. He was friendly, not pushy at all, and did his best to find out all the information he could about the vehicle, since it was a Chevy and not their usual inventory. There was a damaged directional light that would need to be fixed, but Ivan said that it would be able to be fixed before I took delivery. We purchased the car and when the service department ran into a problem fixing the light. Due to the GM strike, every dealership they called to obtain the part needed told them it was back ordered. They all said it could be up to 2 weeks before the part would even come in! Without the directional light, the car wouldn’t pass inspection and I would not have been able to drive it. Unfortunately the General Manager was away. Marvin Machado stepped in and worked diligently with me, thinking outside the box and was able to solve the parts problem by ordering it himself from a GM Wholesale parts dealer with the approval of his senior manager Mark Zurlo. The part was ordered, they had the shipping expedited and the service department was able to fix the light within a couple of days. Because of the inconvenience, they provided me with a courtesy vehicle. When I was finally able to pick up the car, Ivan had it in spotless condition, registered, inspection sticker in place and warmed up waiting for me! Taking delivery of the car was seamless. This was a very unusual circumstance, and the sales, parts and service departments worked together to deliver the best customer service experience possible. I would highly recommend Nissan 24, in particular see Ivan Ribeiro for sales. As far as managers go, Marvin Machado truly understands customer service, and is one of the most patient and understanding people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. Great job Nissan 24! Thank you!
Sometimes hit, sometimes miss
by 10/18/2019on
Arrived at service department 1050a. Service advisors joking around. No one says can I help you. 10 minutes go by. I leave and come back. Another few minutes before someone finally says can I help you. They do the paperwork, tell me two hours and I leave to have lunch at 1124 am. To their credit the service was completed in two hours. The work was fine. Still, I wrote a complaint to the Executive manager. He writes back, "what you you expect, we will attend to you in TWO SECONDS after you walk in?". 3 years owning 3 Nissan vehicles, I was used to and expected better. The manager's response tells why things have become as they are. The lack of respect and professionalism among those "friends" was enough to make me complain to Nissan North America customer service. Been there before with better service. Don't know what happened but once was enough for me. Not going back. Options now include Boch, Quirk, Colonial, Kelly and many others.
bad customer service
by 08/22/2019on
I walked into the dealership and was quickly asked what we needed from Maurice. After telling him what I needed it seemed I was not important and we were told to go somewhere else. I ended up taking my business elsewhere and purchased a vehicle elsewhere. I manage a team of employees and customer service is the backbone of my life. I have never felt the way he made me feel. Had I said I wanted to buy a vehicle I'm sure he would've smiled and said "I can help you." Very disappointed! As far as I am concerned any one I know will be going to another dealership.
Amazing service
by 05/22/2019on
The service was amazing. I was nervous about buying a new car but Guy Vanstory really made me feel at ease. It was the quickest and easiest car sale I’ve ever made. He found exactly what I was working for and I couldn’t be happier!
Recent experience
by 05/03/2019on
I purchased a brand new car at 0 miles in 2016 (Nissan Altima 2015). In the month of April it was diagnosed with a transmission problem at 78,000miles. Unfortunately, my car had a warranty up until 75,000 which honestly does not make sense on a 3 year car bought brand new. I went through a battle with this dealership as well as the corporate office about financial coverage and putting me in a rental. It took Nissan 4 days to provide video proof to the corporate office of the symptoms of my car, regardless of the diagnosis. The corporate office agreed to pay 80% of the payment of 4700. Regardless of the fact, I should not have to pay anything. I’m almost certain that brand new cars have a warranty up to 5 years or 100,000k miles (which I was informed about when I purchased the car from the sales dept). A day after purchasing my car, I had a recall. A year later (2017), I had asked to have an interior and exterior cleaning based on my 5 year warranty with Protect all and was told then that the guy that schedules the appointment is out sick. I never heard back from Nissan to schedule this interior and exterior. After my recent transmission experience in 2019, I had asked for an interior and exterior cleaning and provided the service department with my copy of my warranty which they did not have on file. I was told that it would be fixed on while they were changing my transmission. When I picked up my car four days later, I was told the same information that the guy that schedules the appointment is out sick. In the midst of it, my car was always seen at Nissan for all services and kept up to date with all recommendations. Overall, terrible experience throughout this whole process and I am still waiting for someone to contact me in regards to scheduling my interior and exterior cleaning. I will never invest my money towards purchasing a Nissan vehicle! Thanks for your terrible service.
Stop Lamp Relay Replacement
by 10/11/2018on
I've been pleased with Nissan 24 and their repair services in the past. In this instance, I was told the price of the repairs prior to agreeing to the work starting was $580.00. When I picked my car up today the price was $630. I even showed the cashier where the $580 price was written down on the quote originally written up by the Nissan 24 employee. If you are going to give your customers a quote/price then you need to stick to it when they actually go to pay the bill. It isn't fair to the customer to throw an extra $50 onto their bill without notifying them properly or prior to the repair work starting. Secondly, this happened the last time I brought my car in as well. I dropped my car off on Tuesday, 10/9/18 with 161 miles worth of gas. When I picked my car up on 10/10/18 I only had 90 miles worth of gas. I had to fill up the rental car with gas before I dropped it off at Nissan 24, and now I have to fill up my car with gas that Nissan 24 used up too? I have zero idea how my gas mileage went down by 70 in one day. If you are going to drain my cars gas then you should be filling it back up to the level it was at to begin with.
Unbelievable service!!!!
by 09/18/2018on
I just bought my car from Nissan 24 a year ago in January, a Nissan Versa 2015. Within a year i had taken my car to Nissan 24 about 5 or 6 time for repairs 3 times for cosmetic and the other times for regular oil and tire change. In those times I had things stolen from my car twice when i took it to get my bumper replaced and painted. Another time when i took it for a routine oil change I was sent home with my horn detached. It was unable to make any sound. Less than 30 minutes from when I had just left Nissan 24 I had to go back to get this issue fixed. Today I went to Nissan 24 after discovering my car which was parked outside my job with all windows up completed flooded on the inside. Water is coming in from my car and I have no idea where it is coming in from. I head to Nissan after work when i discovered this issue just to be told that they do not specialize in this issue the only person who can handle or even give an estimate on the matter will not be in until tomorrow 9/19/2018. I was told the only thing they could do today 9/18/18 was put me in a rental which i would be responsible for because apparently my car is no longer in warranty after just 50,000 miles. I was sent away to drive home with ankle deep water sloshing in my car and my breaks acting up due to all the water rushing towards it when i drive. Which is extremely dangerous!!!! I can not drive more than 20 miles per hour in fear of potentially getting into an accident. I was sent away with no help and no solution to my problem. This is the type of "great" customer service you will get at Nissan 24.
Going above and beyond
by 11/28/2017on
I recently brought my '14 Altima in for service. Jude Belizaire greeted me and kept me informed as to how the work was progressing. He went above and beyond to make this experience a positive one for me. Brockton's Nissan 24 has never disappointed me in sales or service and Jude is definitely as asset to the company and the service department.
Love Nissan 24
by 09/23/2017on
Love the service. We are in middle of buying a Nissan Rouge from Nissan 24. I must say that we are treated in a great way and respect. Anyone going to this dealership I highly Recommend Mr. John Spadea ( he is really a pro) helping us buying this car. He explained us a lot about the car. His World class service, Great Respect and tons of experience is making our purchase so easy and comfortable . Thanks Nissan 24 to put Mr. John Spadea to help us.
Great Salesman
by 09/16/2017on
Jose DaSilva did a great job explaining the options available for a lease and stayed within my price range. Honest, amiable and professional. Would recommend him without hesitation to a future customer.
The Best Nissan Dealership in Brockton
by 08/26/2017on
I recently purchased a Nissan Rogue from Nissan 24 on Belmont Street in Brockton. I have been driving a 2004 Ford Escape for a long time. I was worried about the transaction because I did not have a clue about buying a new car. When I walked into the Nissan 24 dealership on Belmont Street in Brockton, I had the pleasure of working with Jeff "Tiny" Theodat. He was very knowledgeable, professional, courteous, and shows understanding towards me and about my situation. With his help I purchased a 2014 Nissan Rogue and I am very satisfied about my choice and the deal I got with “Tiny’s” help. I would recommend anyone who is in the market for a car to work with Jeff at the Nissan 24 Dealer on Belmont Street in Brockton. “Tiny” I really appreciate your help. Varnie
written by tmucci 8/26/17
by 08/26/2017on
First time at Nissan24, wasn't looking forward to the whole process of buying a vehicle, but , "Tiny" made everything go smoothly and efficiently! Thanks, again love my new Pathfinder.
Great team and service!
by 08/18/2017on
They weren't too pushy and catered to what I asked for. They could tell I knew what I wanted and didn't try to get me to look at a bunch of other cars I wasn't interested in. The process from start to finish went smoothly and they even stayed late to finish. Overall I thought the team did an excellent job. Props to Maurice for helping us along!
Clay was great!
by 08/01/2017on
Just bought a 2016 Town and Country from Clay. He was friendly and helpful, and made it so easy. Would definitely recommend Clay!
Sales
by 06/30/2017on
Thanks Mr. Dasilva for answering all my questions and helping me with my new car purchase. They should have more sales specialists like you around.
Ed McCarthy
by 05/10/2017on
I have been purchasing cars from Nissan 24 since 1994 (was under different management then) when I bought my first Altima, which was awesome. I have always had the best of transactions from this dealership. I have bought/leased several since then, my latest being a 2017 Sentra, totally love it. I have been dealing with Ed McCarthy for quite sometime now and have had the best of service from him. Ed has been very accommodating and very helpful, with follow up calls to take care of any needs or concerns I may have had. I recommend Ed and Nissan 24 to my family and friends and will continue to do so, also the sales staff are awesome. :)
Ask for Jose Dasilva
by 03/30/2017on
I went in to Nissan 24 and Jose dasilva gave me the best deal. He carries a professional manner and was very helpful thank you Nissan 24 I will definitely do future purchases.
No returned phone calls
by 02/10/2017on
I bought a car in September and I have made numerous calls and left numerous messages to call me back. I spent almost $5000 on a warranty and I just had to take the vehicle for repair that cost me almost $200, I think I'm owed an explanation but yet Nissan 24 neglects to return my calls.
Experience
by 01/22/2017on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my first car and then my second! If it wasn't for the assistance and wonderful customer service I receive from Jose, I don't think I would be in my dream car. Good direction with providing a variety of cars to feeling out the right one!