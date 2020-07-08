sales Rating

I came into Nissan 24 in Brockton to look at a vehicle they had posted online. It was a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox. The vehicle had come to them as a trade in. My husband and I immediately recognised it as a very reasonable price and went to see the vehicle. We were greeted by Ivan Ribeiro, Sales Consultant. He was friendly, not pushy at all, and did his best to find out all the information he could about the vehicle, since it was a Chevy and not their usual inventory. There was a damaged directional light that would need to be fixed, but Ivan said that it would be able to be fixed before I took delivery. We purchased the car and when the service department ran into a problem fixing the light. Due to the GM strike, every dealership they called to obtain the part needed told them it was back ordered. They all said it could be up to 2 weeks before the part would even come in! Without the directional light, the car wouldn’t pass inspection and I would not have been able to drive it. Unfortunately the General Manager was away. Marvin Machado stepped in and worked diligently with me, thinking outside the box and was able to solve the parts problem by ordering it himself from a GM Wholesale parts dealer with the approval of his senior manager Mark Zurlo. The part was ordered, they had the shipping expedited and the service department was able to fix the light within a couple of days. Because of the inconvenience, they provided me with a courtesy vehicle. When I was finally able to pick up the car, Ivan had it in spotless condition, registered, inspection sticker in place and warmed up waiting for me! Taking delivery of the car was seamless. This was a very unusual circumstance, and the sales, parts and service departments worked together to deliver the best customer service experience possible. I would highly recommend Nissan 24, in particular see Ivan Ribeiro for sales. As far as managers go, Marvin Machado truly understands customer service, and is one of the most patient and understanding people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. Great job Nissan 24! Thank you! Read more