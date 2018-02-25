1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Thursday April 13 2017, I was at the Marshfield Quirk dealership negotiating a deal. They were at 530 a month I wanted to be 500, so we were close but I was not going up any higher. So after having a good and transparent conversation with Scott the dealerships manager, I was heading up to the Braintree Quirk location to see if they could be any closer. At the Braintree Quirk I dealt with the manager Eric there. I told him where I was with their other location and that I just talked with Scott and he felt confident the deal was as good as I would see anywhere (and it is a good deal, but I wanted the 2% difference we were off to make a deal). Eric wanted to try to beat the number though and went to look at the numbers. This is where it gets sketchy. So he comes back and says he just got off the phone with Scott and he is now pulling the deal at 530 and if I want the car (keep in mind they share inventory so Id literally be buying the same vehicle at either place) the deal would now be in the 580s. But here is the kicker Eric will do it for $5 less to put it into the 570s, but that is now $40 more a month than what I had for an offer about an hour earlier. So I was obviously offended that a person I had moments earlier had such a good conversation with would pull a deal just because I went to their other location. I was also weirded out because he knew I was going there and said nothing about pulling the deal to me personally. So after spending a few more minutes talking to Eric about how that offended me (with him apologizing several times) I left because the deal was high and not getting better. So I decided at that moment I was going to reach out to the head of the dealership groups customer relations but wanted to hear from Scott why first. So I call and ask him why after such a good discussion earlier he was pulling the deal. Turns out he did in fact talk to Eric but never said any of the things Eric said, my deal is still available if I want it, and he has no idea why Eric said that. Now Im angry instead of upset, because this slimy manager Eric instead of just telling me he cant beat/match the deal I have, decided he would lie, make up a higher offer, and beat the inflated offer to screw me over and steal the business from Marshfield. Like WTF is wrong with people. So hopefully this is where it ends and it wasnt all a ploy to get me to go back to Marshfield (because after all they are the same company). Either way DO NOT TRUST Quirk. I even reached out to the owner (I only got his assistant) which every day I call she reassures me he is in meetings till 3 and will contact me after he still hasnt. So to me, if you ignore this (as an owner) you clearly are in support of this behavior, and care nothing about customer experience. So again avoid this dealership and go elsewhere. You can get a great deal anywhere, so why go to a dealership that lies to you to get your business and clearly doesnt care to apologize if they do mess up. Read more