Quirk Chrysler Jeep
Customer Reviews of Quirk Chrysler Jeep
2018 Jeep Compass
by 02/25/2018on
never been so excited about driving a new Jeep Compass, & thanks to Eric & Thomas, my dreams became a reality! That asked me what I wanted & were determined to give me what I wanted regardless! I love how that made it all about my needs & wants $ were able to accommodate me! I am very blessed to have been able to have the both of them in my corner. I will bring anyone I know that are looking to lease or buy to them. I will be a customer for life! Eric & Thomas just made my experience so realaxing & exciting! Its a no brainer that I will never go anywhere else till my dying day👍👍👍😀😀😀
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dont shop at this dealership till you read this!
by 04/18/2017on
On Thursday April 13 2017, I was at the Marshfield Quirk dealership negotiating a deal. They were at 530 a month I wanted to be 500, so we were close but I was not going up any higher. So after having a good and transparent conversation with Scott the dealerships manager, I was heading up to the Braintree Quirk location to see if they could be any closer. At the Braintree Quirk I dealt with the manager Eric there. I told him where I was with their other location and that I just talked with Scott and he felt confident the deal was as good as I would see anywhere (and it is a good deal, but I wanted the 2% difference we were off to make a deal). Eric wanted to try to beat the number though and went to look at the numbers. This is where it gets sketchy. So he comes back and says he just got off the phone with Scott and he is now pulling the deal at 530 and if I want the car (keep in mind they share inventory so Id literally be buying the same vehicle at either place) the deal would now be in the 580s. But here is the kicker Eric will do it for $5 less to put it into the 570s, but that is now $40 more a month than what I had for an offer about an hour earlier. So I was obviously offended that a person I had moments earlier had such a good conversation with would pull a deal just because I went to their other location. I was also weirded out because he knew I was going there and said nothing about pulling the deal to me personally. So after spending a few more minutes talking to Eric about how that offended me (with him apologizing several times) I left because the deal was high and not getting better. So I decided at that moment I was going to reach out to the head of the dealership groups customer relations but wanted to hear from Scott why first. So I call and ask him why after such a good discussion earlier he was pulling the deal. Turns out he did in fact talk to Eric but never said any of the things Eric said, my deal is still available if I want it, and he has no idea why Eric said that. Now Im angry instead of upset, because this slimy manager Eric instead of just telling me he cant beat/match the deal I have, decided he would lie, make up a higher offer, and beat the inflated offer to screw me over and steal the business from Marshfield. Like WTF is wrong with people. So hopefully this is where it ends and it wasnt all a ploy to get me to go back to Marshfield (because after all they are the same company). Either way DO NOT TRUST Quirk. I even reached out to the owner (I only got his assistant) which every day I call she reassures me he is in meetings till 3 and will contact me after he still hasnt. So to me, if you ignore this (as an owner) you clearly are in support of this behavior, and care nothing about customer experience. So again avoid this dealership and go elsewhere. You can get a great deal anywhere, so why go to a dealership that lies to you to get your business and clearly doesnt care to apologize if they do mess up.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 07/20/2014on
I've shopped around, not only do you get the best prices at Quirk, the sales Reps are great to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charlie C Does Double Duty
by 07/09/2014on
My wife and I just purchased 2 New 2014 Jeep Cherokees from Charlie at Quirk Chrysler Jeep. Charlie worked very hard at helping find the exact models we were looking for. We ended up with a Cherokee "Trailhawk" fully loaded and a Cherokee "Limited" FWD 4 cylinder. Double trades could not have been smoother transactions. GO SEE CHARLIE if you are in the market for a New JEEP or CHRYSLER.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great value and sales rep
by 07/02/2014on
I saw the great low price on their website and ended up with the advertised deal. The sales manager tried to tell me that the price was $1000 more than advertised, but I had the ad with me. The rep, Sam was great. For NH buyers, be aware that it wall take a couple of days for them to get your plates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/24/2014on
What a great experience I had purchasing my new 2014 Wrangler Unlimited. Jason F. was my sales person and he went above and beyond to exceed my expectations. The whole staff at Quirk was great, thank you to Jason F., TJ in Service department and John in the parts department.
Great deal & attendance
by 06/02/2014on
I got very good experience in Quirk Jeep. Tim, my sales person, understood perfectly my expectations. He found the perfect car for my budget. I will recommend the dealer and Tim for sure. Thanks guys!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy to deal with
by 06/01/2014on
Mark was super easy to deal with. He found me what I wanted. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
excellent experience
by 05/23/2014on
I was in the market for a new car and really wanted a specific type of car. Jeeps had the most selection with a manual transmission. When I went to the dealership Billy W was very approachable and very knowledgeable. He answered all my questions and did his best to give me the best price possible. He defiantly changed how I felt car buying would be like.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
best ever
by 05/23/2014on
Hello to all. I came to Quirk based on an e-mail, not expecting to purchase anything. Salesman Mark L made me feel at ease and gave no pressure at all. He just tried to get me the best deal he could. I ended up making a purchase of a new 2014 wrangler and would recommend Mark and Quirk to all of my friends and family. Mark is a gentleman and you can't go wrong having him help you with your purchase. Thanks again Mark.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Experience
by 05/18/2014on
My salesperson Phap T was knowledgeable and very helpful without being pushy. he made the buying experience enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend For A Jeep
by 05/09/2014on
I just leased a new 2014 Jeep Cherokee at Quirk Jeep, and had an excellent experience. My salesperson, Miguel, did an great job at making sure I understood everything (buying vs. leasing) and then helped me to choose the right car for me and my budget. Miguel went above and beyond what I would expect from a salesperson to make sure I got the exact car/features I wanted at a price that worked for me. This was my first car buying experience, and I know I walked away with a great deal (which is all you can really hope for). The rest of the sales staff was very friendly. They even walked me through all of my new Jeep's features when I went to pick it up. Overall, I would recommend Quirk Jeep to anyone - ask for Miguel!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bad Bad Bad - Stay Away!
by 08/29/2013on
Bad Bad Bad People! Stay away. I purchased a car from Quirk. They ordered the car I waited close to a month for it come it. They issued the paperwork, the title, the insurance. Less than 24 hours before I was suppose to pick it up. They told me they sold the car someone offered them more and I could take a hike or buy another for extra $1195. Eric the sales manager is a complete [non-permissible content removed]. Offered no help or resolution. He is the exact reason why car dealers have the bad the rap that they have!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bait em, hook em, reel them in! This one got away
by 12/11/2012on
If car buying is NOT supposed to be a pleasant experience then these guys nailed it. First the bait: Advertised specials. Been there before, so I confirmed availability of stock numbers through a very pleasant internet specialist, Tony H. Finished up with an email exchange shown here We do have just two left at the advertised discount. They are: Stock #J4369 Click here to view window sticker And Stock #J4330 Click here to view window sticker. Then the hook: Test drive. Went out for a test drive in J4330, one of the examples on the printed ad with sales consultant Phap T. I liked it well enough; it was going to my daughter in Florida, I was just the middle man. After the drive came the give and take or take and take. (not going well) When I got up to leave, general manager, Eric A. was brought in to smooth things over saying I can give you the price you see in the ad. When he came back. The price he had was $6,000.00 above ad price. When I questioned it he laughed and kept saying; You expect to get $31,000 car for $17,000? Laughing at a customer is never a good sales tool. Their ads for car specials are designed no differently than any others in the industry. How about some honesty and a little more fine print. Im over it, done with Quirk Chrysler/Jeep. I wouldn't send any friend or acquaintance to them no matter how good the Deal. Back to Fords I wish I read the reviews before wasting my time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No need to look further for a jeep...
by 09/06/2011on
I was in the market for a jeep grand cherokee which they had plenty of. So I decided to take a trip here even though I live down in the cape. Well I have to say, it was worth it because of their vast inventory and their knowledge of their product. A salesman greeted me at the door and was very cordial and understanding of my situation. Within minutes I was on a test drive and filling out a credit app. After that they presented with great numbers on the cherokee that I wanted. They even took great consideration of my trade-in and I was in a new jeep grand cherokee. The people there were great and treated me like family. If your looking for a jeep, look no further than Quirk Chrysler Jeep
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional customer service
by 09/05/2011on
I had gone to several dealerships close to home, wanting to support local business. When I had told them I wanted to visit one that a family member suggested, the closing sales manager literally threw the papers with the offer on the desk and tried to pressure me into a deal. I left that one and traveled to Quirk dealership. There at Quirk I was greeted by sales consultant Frank Hooks. Frank took the time to go over and explain the available options. Test drove the wrangler, he walked me through the paper work and i was driving out that day with it. Wish i could remember the names of two others that helped me out. The experience there was execptional, the staff at Quirk should be the standard of the industry. Will be recommending them anyone in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
nice experience with Quirk Chrysler Jeep
by 09/03/2011on
Please be aware that my experence at Quirk Chrysler Jeep was quite nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GOOD!
by 08/29/2011on
Quirk Chrysler Jeep is so convienent! I picked up the car the same day I bought it and it they had a great attitude. It was a great experience. I recommend this dealership to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 08/23/2011on
I had shopped around for a few weeks trying to find the right vehicle at the right price. I ended up stopping by Quirk Jeep in Braintree and I wish I had gone there first. I was greeted by Mark. He was very friendly and helpful. He worked hard to make sure I had the car I wanted at a price I could afford. I ended up leaving with a brand new 4 door wrangler. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking for a new or used car. Thanks again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oh God! Great service!
by 07/23/2011on
Oh god, great service and great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Chrysler Jeep Dealership!
by 07/22/2011on
The Best Chrysler Jeep Dealership! Purchasing a new car is typical pain, I guess many of you out there would agree with me. I started to thinking of getting a new SUV for a while, since my 2003 Honda Odyssey called a quite on me after served me and 2 of my kids for a few years, just getting a bit too old not worthy to keep putting money into it. So I started a do my on-line research to narrow down some vehicles that might fit my bills (and my kid's taste-more difficulty). I have driven a few vehicles from quit a few different dealerships, I have finally narrow down to a 2011 Grand Cherokee(Love it by the way). Nowadays, it is so simply to get a price from dealers, but the difficult part is to go in and make sure the deal is the DEAL you have offered over the Internet. I had visited 3 different Jeep dealerships before I went to Quirk Chrysler Jeep. Quirk Chrysler Jeep is by far the best place, they are honest, friendly, efficient and have the best selection than anyone that I had visited. I started email to their Internet sales department, Sam(sales manager) took his time answer many of my questions, we have exchange a few dozens of emails before I made my trip to their dealership. As soon as I arrived their dealership, I was greeted by Scott ( Thank you Scott), very professional, enthuse, and polite individual. Sam have Scott shown me the Grand Cherokee, and EVERYTHING was just like what it said through emails. Later on Daryl(?) was there to negotiate my trade, at the end I was very pleased with the deal I got and how I was treated. I drove my Brand New 2011 Grand Cherokee off the lot a couple hours later. This is the BEST car buying experience I ever had, I would recommend anyone to Quirk Chrysler Jeep
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes