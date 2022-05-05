Quirk Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Quirk Chevrolet
Quirk
by 05/05/2022on
Conor and James where excellent. They were very attentive and answered all my questions. I would highly recommend this dealership to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 05/05/2022on
Oil change and radiator flush and fill
by 01/24/2022on
As always with Quirk, a no nonsense service visit. Top shelf professionalism at every level from being greeted to service tech interaction to leaving feeling my vehicle is safe and in top shape.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Chevy Tahoe
by 08/13/2018on
Very happy with our service and sale related to buying a new Tahoe, our sales manager Vinny was excellent to work with throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nightmare
by 06/16/2018on
My wife and I had great experience at Quirk jeep when she purchased a car last year, so silly me to assume I would have the same experience buying a truck at Quirk Chevrolet in Braintree Ma. I went in after doing some research on what I was going to pay, and how much my trade was actually worth. It didn't matter. First off, the salesman played the role of a long lost friend, "I like you, I can tell that you're a good guy, so I want to help you", was what he quoted to me. Then he went to his "daddy", the sales manager with my offer, which was shot down completely. They wanted to give me $500 for my car, which was valued at $3500, and on their own website, $4300. The sales manager explained it was because I was already getting a $1500 rebate for trading in a car. Complete and utter [non-permissible content removed]. Then came the haggling, which is exhausting. The sales manager whining about the money they would be losing if they gave me more for my car. "We are just going to sell it wholesale", the sales manager quoted. I don't care where they sold it, he still wanted to sham me out of the value of it. This haggling took an hour and a half. I walked out frustrated that I paid $2000 more than I should have. It gets even worse, stay tuned for more... . Tim Brown
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
STAY AWAY
by 02/12/2018on
STAY AWAY. This isn't the first time this has happened to me at Quirk Chevrolet. Fool me twice shame on me. I called this morning to check on a vehicle they had listed. David in the internet sales department said it was available and there wasn't a sale pending. So I did the hour drive down there. As soon as I got there they knew exactly what truck I was there for. Within 20 minutes someone (not David) came to inform me that the truck was actually pending a sale. This seems like the bait and switch to get me in there. This completely wasted my day. They are incredibly unprofessional and unethical. Again this is the SECOND time this has happened to me from the people at Quirk. Do yourself a favor and stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Knowledgeable staff
by 11/28/2017on
What an awesome experience! Our salesman Andre Gaspar was great. He was attentive and knowledgeable and made us feel comfortable from the moment he greeted us at the door!! We would definitely buy a car from him again and would feel comfortable referring our friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They Nailed it !
by 11/25/2017on
By far Quirk Chevrolet is one of the best places I have seen to purchase a vehicle , big inventory , competitive prices and friendly sales people especially my salesman Sam Dawoud who has a big smile and warm greeting ! We agreed on the price and the finance manager Mike took care of me as well , the whole process was quick and easy . Thank you guys !
They get it
by 11/24/2017on
I've purchased and leased a number of cars, and more than a number of trucks over the years. I shop a handful of dealers online, just asking for price on a specific car, and most of the responses I get back are ridiculous. Sometimes I get no response at all which makes no sense to me. The other responses are pre-recorded with a bunch of thank you's, pictures, directions, and no price. Quirk's reply just said the truck I asked about is available, you can buy it for this, and it seemed to have been written by a person because I called later and spoke to him. Giving people what they ask for, what a concept. No wonder this guy is selling so many cars and needs to buy a shipyard to keep up with demand. So I went in worked with Vinny, paid the price they gave me online. Sam the manager didn't want to give me money I wanted for my trade, but frankly, nobody is gonna give me what I wanted for it so I did the deal. Good guys, good experience. I can't think of a reason you wouldn't go to Quirk seeing the best price, amount of cars, and they treat you good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 11/21/2017on
Just purchased my third vehicle at Quirk Chevy and as always the process was smooth and painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 11/21/2017on
Andre made my buying experience exceptional. I have been talking to him for a while thru a friend and he found the vehicle I was looking for in Quirk huge inventory. I am so happy that I went to Quirk for my 1 car and I am so happy to find a sales person which really listen to my needs and not just trying to push me a sell. Quirk is the place to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Chevrolet Tahoe
by 11/20/2017on
I just purchased New Chevrolet Tahoe and everything was perfect. The sales team was great and I highly recommend them to all my friends and family. Also.. the price was $2000 less than the other 4 dealers that I shopped.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They Sell Cars, What Else Would Expect
by 10/05/2017on
Saw an awesome deal online and emailed their online sales department about it. I coundnt find a listing in there inventory for the car that qualified for the deal. I wanted to check out the spec and it took 2 employees and about 16 emails back and forth for them to understand what I was wanted. When they finally figured out what I was asking they stopped replying to me. I can only guess that they dont actually have what they are offering and its just a ploy to get you in buy something else. Also, top dollar for your trade in, haha yea right
Stay away from Hipolito (Polo) Gonzalez and Moines Elzeiny
by 09/12/2016on
I have bought one car and two trucks previously from Quirk and have referred numerous customers to them. I just bought my last truck from them and they will no longer be recommended by me. I dealt with Hipolito Gonzalez and Moines Elzeiny and we agreed upon a selling price of $31,000. Both of these ..... looked me in the eyes and shook my hand that we have a deal. As soon as Moines saw how much in GM rebates I had he immediately told me he had to increase the price to $32,000. He said there were rebates that he was using to get that price that can't be used with other offers. I said OK. I took delivery the same day and when I looked at my paper work when I got home they sold the truck to me for over $33,000. We I called twice and spoke with Hipolito and all he could say is you signed the papers. He said he would discuss it with the general manager and of course never called me back. Moines also told me he would get me a great deal on the financing. I asked for 48 months and he got me 4.25% for 72 months. For those you understand how dealerships finance works. The higher the rate the more interesting spread they make. The catch is the loan has to be outstanding for 90 days. I told them I would wait 90 days only because I thought I got a good deal. Now that I know they ..... me, the loan will be paid off when I get my first statement. I got a rate of 1.75%. These two individuals are [non-permissible content removed]. QUIRK YOUR REPUTATION IS GOING SOUTH. THESE EMPLOYEES OVERCHARGED ME $1,000!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 12/23/2015on
New car buying is always stressful. The guys I worked with at Quirk made it stress free. I live roughly an hour away from this dealership. I worked the deal over the phone with Sam. Then when the truck was ready I drove down and Peter had everything ready for me to sign and leave. There was barely any waiting around time which is very important to me. I only had to wait for a second for them to toss a bed liner in it and inspect it. Other than that it was a quick in and out. Thanks guys.
Horrible experience
by 12/23/2015on
I was emailing back and forth with Internet sales manager Greg Merchanthouse and Internet salesman Justin Zahreddine. I was very clear about what I wanted. I wanted a 2015 Silverado double cab with Z71 package. They said they had it. Greg sent me an email saying they were offering $15000 off the msrp of the remaining 2015 Silverado 1500s. So I drive 2 1/2 hours from Connecticut to buy the vehicle. I get up there and to begin with, Justin didn't deal with me and instead pushed me to another salesman. I didn't care for that. Then the salesman tells me the $15000 didn't apply to double cabs...only crew cabs. I told him that's not what his internet manager sent me and I showed him the email. I asked him to get Greg. Greg came down and our talk went downhill fast. He claimed the email he sent specified the discount applied to crew cabs only. I told him he was wrong and showed him the proof with the email he sent me. He didn't know what to say. He eventually tried the bait and switch and repeatedly asked if I wanted a crew cab to which I kept replying no. He stammered and said let me see if I can do that for you on the double cab. He comes back after 30 minutes and says I can only do $13000 off the msrp of $45600...except the msrp of the truck was $43690. Then he wanted to take away a $750 Chevy incentive. So he tried to artificially inflate the msrp and take back a supplier offered incentive. So the $13000 discount now turned in to a $10340 discount. I called him out on all of that and he couldn't even form a sentence to explain himself. I wanted what was told was available to me. So I got suckered up there, wasting time, gas, and money. As far as I'm concerned, I believe Greg Merchanthouse is a classic crooked, smarmy car salesman. I can't speak for the rest of the managers or salespeople. But if you're going to go there do not deal with Greg. I'd love to speak to the owner Dan Quirk about this. But he's so well insulated I can't find his contact information.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quirk Chevy would not service my older Chevy Caprice
by 10/01/2015on
I bought my Chevy Caprice at Quirk Chevy, yet when I went there to service the car they refused my car. It is a Florida car, no rust, yet they said no. Personally I think they do not know how to service older cars, so they say no. It was a slap in the face though, since they recommended Best Cheverolet 20 miles away. I did and Best was wonderful. All I can say is avoid Quirk, they are not the dealer they once were. Obviously they do not know what they are doing...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Quirk Chevrolet Review
by 10/01/2014on
I was completely satisfied with my experience at Quirk Chevrolet. I had great customer service from Frederick and would not hesitate to send others to your dealership and especially him. Though we may have purchased my wife's Nissan Altima at Darling's the difference in the quality of service is night and day. Very happy with this experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quirk Works!!
by 08/11/2014on
Great Place, Great people. Bought a Cruze from here recently and I love it. Spoke to Jay over the phone and he was very helpful. He was very upfront about any costs that were associated and was able to set up a time for me to come in. I was helped by Brian when I arrived and he showed me a few different Cruze's until we found the perfect one. I was able to get the payment I wanted and a better car then I thought I was going to. I was very happy with my experience and I will recommend it to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can't Ask tor More
by 08/03/2014on
Had a great experience with Quirk Chevrolet. Called in looking for information on the Silverados. Sean was a big help with getting information and pricing. When I came in I was helped by Andre who was very knowledgeable about the trucks and was very nice to work with. Didn't try to rush me into a purchase and got the payments down to something I knew I could afford. I'd recommend this dealership to anyone looking to avoid the BS other places make you go through. I know I'll be going back when I need to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quailty fast service with great rates
by 03/12/2014on
Quirk is an excellent dealership. I bought a car from them and will never go anywhere else. My repairs are always done on time and the crew really took their time to make sure i got the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a Silverado truck
by 03/12/2014on
Great vehicle for our family, couldn't be happier with the sales team and the GM, will come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
