Herb Chambers Ford of Braintree
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Ford of Braintree
Great!
by 12/29/2021on
Friendly, efficient, quality service. Jack was superb.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hour long oil change
by 12/09/2021on
Made a reservation for a simple oil change before work at 7 am. Got their 5 minutes early, they wouldn’t help me until 7:01. I waited about 1 hour before I asked my the specialist what was going on with my car when one of the mechanics was talking to him about a quote. They spent an hour to see what else they could charge me for instead of doing the service I required. I still waited another 15 minutes after they said they would bring the car down to tell me they didn’t actually do the oil change. I ended up waiting another 15 minutes for them to bring the car around. Awful service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Faulty used SUV, BEWARE!
by 11/12/2020on
Worst experience Ever! Beware. I found a used 2012 Escape Limited with 58k miles on their site. I had been on a search as I loved my last one and like the lifting rear window. Called and spoke to Lisa, after speaking a bit, I received an email from Eric. I live 2 hours away and after being told this car was extremely clean and well cared for by both people I agreed to complete a credit form to purchase as not to loose the deal. They would not accept a credit card down payment over the phone until I could get there. There was a 30 day return policy. My loan was approved and almost 3 WEEKS later the SUV was delivered to me, new driver seat cover and AC compressor, and they took my trade, 2014 Jetta Diesel, very nice 37k miles. Ok so, on delivery I went to start SUV, strange noise and delayed start. I was speaking to Eric, they forgot my paperwork and no spare key. I had him listen to noise. We agreed they would pick it up in 3 days later and give me a loaner during that time. I took it to a friend and put it on a lift. THERES A HOLE IN THE SUB FRAME! Mind you it Passed Inspection. I called Eric, he was surprised and stated they would look at it, along with other things, I had found over time the auto locks did not engage when in drive, when you push the Auto button for the heat and the AC came on, the heat was barely hot unless you turned it to 80, the wheel well they fixed rust on was just a piece of metal riveted on the inside, paint blisters were still there, the center console was loose, the passenger front door speaker was blown for a few things! First Eric apologized and said they missed the hole in the sub frame and would cancel the sale. Then I received calls from GM Scott Lewis. The outcome was they would fix the hole?! and other problems, I could take the SUV have my mechanic/ body shop look at it and make a final decision within 2 days. I was confused?and agreed. I spoke to my friends and they said, “NO” I called and left a voicemail for Scott. Hmmm there was a lot of radio silence and voice mails left. Seems I could only get in touch with Eric & the GM was suddenly too busy to answer his phone. Again, Eric was left to apologize. When I did reach Scott , he was very busy and had to deal with customers on the floor and told me he was only involved for 2 days. I guess I wasn’t a customer?! and that’s bull because these issues are discussed in daily morning meetings. He did not call me back several times and I ended up driving there on a Saturday morning to get my car back and end the deal... BTW, I didn’t get my car back, that’s another story, but I will NEVER deal with them again! I bought a beautiful used Escape from a Ford dealer in Holyoke MA and they were awesome!!!
Great Service
by 07/09/2018on
I recently leased my first vehicle and had an excellent experience. My sales associate Frankie Santiago listened to what I needed and found the perfect vehicle. He helped me through the entire process, which as a first time buyer was extremely helpful. I would recommend Frankie to anyone looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Omar in sales
by 07/06/2018on
Omar is a gentalman willing to take time with u a pleasure to talk to knows his cars goes the extra mile to make sure you know what you are buying and understand how car works very excellent person and salesperson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased vehicles
by 06/05/2018on
Scott Lewis is the most comfortable man to deal with, makes purchasing a vehicle a pleasure. We have and will continue to buy all our vehicles through Herb Chambers, because of folks like Scott. Thank you.
Warranty work on truck
by 05/04/2018on
I have a 2017 f-350, that I did not buy at herb chambers, ( my mistake).. Anyway with the truck less than a year old I noticed vibration with the truck when it got over 70mph but yet it would go away if you went faster than 75, so I went to the herb chambers truck center to have them look at it. Gary Mitchell is the service manager, I can not say enough good things about that guy! VERY professional! He was honest with me from the beginning explaining how busy they were but they would get me in and out as soon as they could, I had to wait almost 3 weeks for an appointment but I did not mind, well worth the wait! They got my truck in looked at it and discovered I needed a new driveshaft, they had to order this part and rather than take my truck apart and have me be without it for a few days which is very hard when self employed! He called and told me the situation and let me take it back until they had the part and said we could schedule it to come back at my convenience! Bottom line is I know warranty work is nothing great for them but they made it feel like my truck was very important to them. Gary and his team are the best out there! They did great work on my truck and handled the problem very professionally, I will definitely be sending other fellow truck guys Garys way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jason A is the best!!!!
by 03/08/2018on
This was my second purchase and it was a great experience again. Jason A. is the best. Great guy. Jason knows his business and makes the process so easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My New Ford Limited Truck!
by 03/03/2018on
I can not tell you how much I love Ford trucks! I lease them and have intentions to buy my last lease out right when the time comes. But for now I'm happy with everything! The dealership I use is because my sales guy (Nathaniel Gamble) treats me like I'm part of the Herb Chambers family! Nathaniel and the rest of the team treated like a king from sales to service. They can't get any nicer and go out of there way to make sure you are completely satisfied with what you need. I'm truly truly happy with everything at my dealership. I left today after picking up my truck one happy camper and will always buy and service my vehicle there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Leasing Experience
by 06/26/2017on
I leased a 2017 Ford Escape from Frankie Santiago and received the best service ever. He was patient and answered all of my questions without hesitation. I had never leased before so he explained the entire process to me and made sure I understood it all. He was extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of the vehicle and took the time to show me how everything worked. Not only will I lease my next vehicle from him in three years, but I will make sure anyone I know that needs a vehicle goes to see him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straightforward Salesman!
by 07/09/2016on
I just bought a 2014 Ford Escape Titanium from Herb Chambers Ford of Braintree, Ma for my wife. I traded in a 2014 Honda CRV EX-L lease and he got us a price within our ball park range and I was happy. I am a full time military member and don't have the time to run around for deals. The 2015 Ford is great, the price was right, my wife is happy, Frankie Santiago, the salesman was very pleasant, no pressure and extremely professional. I would refer anyone to Frankie for a car purchase. Kudos to the Herb Chambers Ford group of Braintree!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Team!
by 06/01/2016on
I worked with Frankie Santiago (sales) in leasing a Ford Escape SE, he was very helpful, friendly, not-too-aggressive, and straightforward, all around good guy. The pricing negotiation experience was fair and they gave me the best price of 5 dealerships. They did not waste my time (like many dealerships do.) I would recommend doing business with Frankie if you are looking to buy or lease a new car. In the finance department I worked with was Kevin Norton, and he was excellent as well. Explained everything and was very nice. I will definitely go back they are both 5 star guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car
by 04/23/2016on
After renting a vehicle for over 1month, I finally decided to explore the car buying process and ended up at Herb Chambers Ford in Braintree. My husband and I figured we'd just come by to take a look at our options as we've never purchased from a dealership before (only auctions) As we wandered about the lot, a salesman Omar A. approached us and offered some help. I had no idea what type of car I wanted and I admit, I'm very indecisive. Omar was very patient and knowledgeable. After some time, I was able to decide on a car. Omar made the process very easy and my nightmares of buying a new car have dissipated. Thanks Omar! :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience
by 04/18/2016on
I walked into the dealership just expecting to test drive a few cars before deciding on what I might want. The whole process went so smoothly with the help of Frankie Santiago and Jim in finance that I ended up driving my brand new car home that day! I am normally intimidated by dealerships but was made to feel very comfortable this time. Thanks for all of your help guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hidden charges
by 12/01/2015on
My wife went to Herb Chambers Ford of Braintree to get a second key for the car. When she got home we found a $8 fee on the bill -"environmental protection". My wife went back and asked what kind of fee is it and why would you charge it when you make a key! They told her they topped off the fluids. Nobody asked them to do it nor did they tell her they had done it. Plus the car was fully serviced just a week prior to that with all fluids topped off. This is such a shameless scam. I really hope they will fix it - otherwise the dealership seems to be good.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience From Beginning to End
by 09/19/2015on
As someone who was coming into my buying experience with fear, a few issues that needed some confident and comforting customer service and of course, some advice when it came to picking my very first new car after having a "Mom Van" for way to many years, I cannot say enough about Herb Chamber Ford in Braintree! From Scott Lewis, Manager and his calm, controlled voice, to Jim Lewis,(no relation:) the Finance Man who is open, honest and able to keep you calm and settle your nerves to Nate, the salesman with his fun, bubbly and super customer service side, this dealership cannot be beat! I was there many times with questions and each time was dealt with by many people while waiting and always was made to feel "important" and "special," even though I was just me and no matter how busy anyone was, I was always dealt with by someone. Awesome experience, fantastic car and super happy customer. Jen P
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great company, better people
by 09/06/2015on
I bought my first car from Herb Chambers Ford of Braintree and the entire place worked with me. They answered all my questions and we're very up front about the whole process. After I purchased the car I had trouble with my insurance company. Not only we're the manager and sales person (Lino, you're the best) helping me but we had people who had overheard our problem from a cubicle over running around to help me. I will go to Herb Chambers first from now on. This is my family's second car from them in 6 months Nd have had the same experience at both dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Florin Helped Me Get The Right Car For Me
by 06/04/2015on
Florin helped me through buying my first car. I went in knowing I wanted a Ford Fusion with AWD, but there were so many options available that it took us a while to narrow down what I really wanted. Florin showed me car after car and truly went the extra mile to make sure I was satisfied. In a few years when I am looking for my next car, I will be going to Florin at Herb Chambers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Service On Buying Ford Suv
by 06/01/2015on
I went into Herb Chambers Ford in Braintree and was approached by a car salesman Brandon Williams he was very helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicles on the lot. I explained to him what I was looking for and he found me the perfect vehicle. I was very pleased with his hard work he did for me. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a truthful Dealer
by 04/02/2015on
Herb Chambers does not seem to be a dealer deserved trust. To save time, I talked to the salesman and made a deal on Saturday, March 21, 2015. After I signed all paper works, I asked to have a look at the car I bought. After an hour or two, the salesman returned and said he could not find the car. And they told me the car would be ready on Monday, March 23, 2015. On Monday morning, they called me saying "the car has damage on it and was repaired". I told them it was not good to repair the car before I had a look first. But when I arrived to their store, they said the car was not repaired because I told them not to repair the car. But I did hear the car was repaired when the manager spoke on the phone. Now I only saw some scratches on the front passenger side. The mileage on my contract is 10 miles. But now it is more than 70 miles. So I told them I could not pick this car. I was willing to pick an alternative car with the same price. But they said no. So they refunded me. It wasted me a whole Monday afternoon. I took a half day off to deal this issue with them, but finally got nothing. I asked them to compensate my hours for $200. But they rejected my requests. The car is Ford Focus SE Hatchback with VIN number: 1FADP3K28EL415527 . Do not buy this car, it was repaired. This is not a truthful dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Buying Experience Ever
by 11/11/2014on
Cannot say enough about the courtesy and professionalism of my Salesman Kevin Sanderson and his Manager Miguel. I have been buying cars for for over 25 years and I can honestly say that this was the best buying experience I've ever had. I highly recommend Kevin Sanderson at Herb Chamber Ford in Braintree
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
