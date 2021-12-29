1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Worst experience Ever! Beware. I found a used 2012 Escape Limited with 58k miles on their site. I had been on a search as I loved my last one and like the lifting rear window. Called and spoke to Lisa, after speaking a bit, I received an email from Eric. I live 2 hours away and after being told this car was extremely clean and well cared for by both people I agreed to complete a credit form to purchase as not to loose the deal. They would not accept a credit card down payment over the phone until I could get there. There was a 30 day return policy. My loan was approved and almost 3 WEEKS later the SUV was delivered to me, new driver seat cover and AC compressor, and they took my trade, 2014 Jetta Diesel, very nice 37k miles. Ok so, on delivery I went to start SUV, strange noise and delayed start. I was speaking to Eric, they forgot my paperwork and no spare key. I had him listen to noise. We agreed they would pick it up in 3 days later and give me a loaner during that time. I took it to a friend and put it on a lift. THERES A HOLE IN THE SUB FRAME! Mind you it Passed Inspection. I called Eric, he was surprised and stated they would look at it, along with other things, I had found over time the auto locks did not engage when in drive, when you push the Auto button for the heat and the AC came on, the heat was barely hot unless you turned it to 80, the wheel well they fixed rust on was just a piece of metal riveted on the inside, paint blisters were still there, the center console was loose, the passenger front door speaker was blown for a few things! First Eric apologized and said they missed the hole in the sub frame and would cancel the sale. Then I received calls from GM Scott Lewis. The outcome was they would fix the hole?! and other problems, I could take the SUV have my mechanic/ body shop look at it and make a final decision within 2 days. I was confused?and agreed. I spoke to my friends and they said, “NO” I called and left a voicemail for Scott. Hmmm there was a lot of radio silence and voice mails left. Seems I could only get in touch with Eric & the GM was suddenly too busy to answer his phone. Again, Eric was left to apologize. When I did reach Scott , he was very busy and had to deal with customers on the floor and told me he was only involved for 2 days. I guess I wasn’t a customer?! and that’s bull because these issues are discussed in daily morning meetings. He did not call me back several times and I ended up driving there on a Saturday morning to get my car back and end the deal... BTW, I didn’t get my car back, that’s another story, but I will NEVER deal with them again! I bought a beautiful used Escape from a Ford dealer in Holyoke MA and they were awesome!!! Read more