1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I attempted to purchase a 2022 Rav4 Prime from this dealership. I told them from the beginning that I needed a vehicle I could install a tow hitch on and that this feature if unavailable was a deal breaker, they confirmed it was possible and provided a price quote for installation. After waiting for more than 6 weeks for the vehicle to arrive, I only discovered that the hitch is incompatible by contacting my local dealership to order the parts (I do not live near Herb Chambers Toyota and elected to have it installed locally). A month after this all happened, I realized my loan for the vehicle had been inadvertently funded. I contacted the dealership - which had not notified me of the error - and they promised to overnight a check to me. The check did not arrive for one week, my messages were not returned, and it was actually sent ground rather than overnight. In addition, they refused to provide a check to the loan provider as the provider requested, which means shipping checks back and forth across the country. They did not offer to cover the interest on the loan, despite the fact that the only reason I didn't buy the vehicle was their mistake. Read more