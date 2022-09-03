Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston
Sharp new Corolla crossover
by 03/09/2022on
We are thrilled with the customer service at Toyota. Since 1985 Howie Reske is always our go to guy when we or any family members ate in need of a new auto. Rich helped us with all of the paper work.He was so helpful. Stephania, the business manager was so personable and such a good teacher in helping us to understand all of the finances. Liam was extraordinary…. So very personable and so helpful with all of the many details of buying a new car. We were so impressed with how knowledgeable he was…. Thank you all
Poor service, lack of attention to detail
by 03/22/2022on
I attempted to purchase a 2022 Rav4 Prime from this dealership. I told them from the beginning that I needed a vehicle I could install a tow hitch on and that this feature if unavailable was a deal breaker, they confirmed it was possible and provided a price quote for installation. After waiting for more than 6 weeks for the vehicle to arrive, I only discovered that the hitch is incompatible by contacting my local dealership to order the parts (I do not live near Herb Chambers Toyota and elected to have it installed locally). A month after this all happened, I realized my loan for the vehicle had been inadvertently funded. I contacted the dealership - which had not notified me of the error - and they promised to overnight a check to me. The check did not arrive for one week, my messages were not returned, and it was actually sent ground rather than overnight. In addition, they refused to provide a check to the loan provider as the provider requested, which means shipping checks back and forth across the country. They did not offer to cover the interest on the loan, despite the fact that the only reason I didn't buy the vehicle was their mistake.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/07/2022on
Excellent service, staff and quality work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure to do business with
by 01/13/2022on
Riad was and is my Sales friend over there.. they’re a pleasure to work with.. at this point, I consider myself to be part of the family. Just made 3rd auto cash purchase and I’ll be back ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best service ever
by 12/29/2021on
Shigliam T was so kind, responsive and understanding when I needed to schedule emergency service for my RAV4 during Christmas week. She kept me informed as to what was wrong with my car, how long it would take to test and to make repairs. She is such a lovely person which made my experience way less stressful. The car was ready when promised and the car is humming along happily.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dean was the best!
by 10/01/2021on
Dean Li was my salesperson and he was the best! Looking for a specific car, I connected with more than 12 dealerships during my search and Dean persevered endlessly until he found my dream car. He never took more than a few hours to respond to my inquiries and always provided clear and helpful information. Herb Chambers is very fortunate to have a professional of his caliber. As for Herb Chambers corporate policies I have two major concerns: (1) the policy to force all new car buyers to spend almost $1000 on glass coating protection is appalling! (2) Charging customers a premium over the MSRP is equally appalling…they are only one of two dealerships in the greater Boston/southern NH area that does this! If they didn’t have my specific car during my desired timeframe, I would never have purchased my car there. Buyer Beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 04/01/2021on
Salesman and manager offered a tremendous no hassle experience. I got the vehicle I wanted without any issues and would highly recommend both salesperson and manager to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 04/01/2021on
Service went smoothly. Timing as told when car was dropped off. I've contacted Toyota HC about an issue with my wife getting calls and messages rather than me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Edmunds
by 03/24/2021on
Good service Done on time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service witha smile
by 03/11/2021on
I was warmly greeted by the girl that checked me in as well as by the man who directed my parking of the carfor service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 03/07/2021on
Every thing I requested was done
Great service
by 02/28/2021on
I have bought two cars from Herb Toyota Boston and the service and professionalism are superb. My car is well taken care of and I know the job is done well!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!!
by 02/22/2021on
I always have a great experience at the Dealership and I am always treated with respect and kindness. The team there is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Howie and his entire team rock!
by 02/19/2021on
Howie and his entire team rock! They have always made the car buying experience easy but they have really gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It’s not only easy but it’s safe! I will be back and will continue to refer people to Herb Chambers Toyota.
Owner
by 02/11/2021on
Well the service when well but I am afraid that when the rutinario service and tires rotation I was not done or was done improperly because the old tires some how one of them became wear excessively more than the other three I am hoping that I did not got scam
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 01/06/2021on
I loved the Herb Chambers Toyota service website...it allowed me to make an appointment for service at my convenience and inform the dealer of my service needs. My service advisor Sean was helpful as well. I will return to Herb Chambers Toyota for service in future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 12/30/2020on
Tereza provided excellent service. Called back with repair status update and explained well what issue was. Repair crue fixedmy car fast and ar 5 I was back on the road. Everyone had positive attitude.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services as always
by 12/24/2020on
Inspection was thorough and services were done on time during this difficult time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt
by 12/17/2020on
The people there were very courteous and informative. I waited in the downstairs waiting room which they are using now to prevent crowding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Exceptional service
by 12/13/2020on
Last minute call but dealership pull it together for my car service and professional advice from technician. Front desk personnel was so helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 11/18/2020on
We had excellent service when buying a new car last week at Herb Chambers Toyota in Allston. Carlos and Rich helped us sort out the differences, and were patient with our questions. I’m very happy with my new Prius.
