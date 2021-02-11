Herb Chambers Honda in Boston
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Honda in Boston
Great dealership
by 11/02/2021on
Everybody I dealt with at Herb Chambers Honda of Boston was top shelf.Briana let me know over the phone that they had the vehicle I was interested in and set me up with an appointment to check it out.Truck was right out front waiting for me when I got there.Thank-you Briana.She set me up with salesman Brian McCaffrey.Brian did everything he could to make sure I was comfortable with my purchase.He never made me feel pressured.Brian went out of his way to make sure everything was right for me including delivering my truck to a place that was more convenient for me to take delivery.A+ in my book.Laschelle did the financing and took the time to get us the best rate he could.He explained everything that was involved so that I understood exactly what I was signing up for.Highly recommend this dealership to anyone interested in a vehicle.
Great Service
by 03/24/2022on
I needed to have my car serviced but got a flat tire a week before my appointment. I called Victor and he said I could bring my car right in that day. I was able to get a new tire and all of the servicing my car required that day. Victor was extremely helpful and the work was done with only a 2 hour wait. I really appreciate the service I was given knowing I wouldn’t have to worry about my car in the week leading up to my appointment. Thank you very much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 03/05/2022on
I had been planning this service with the dealership for sometime, I finally got around to make an appointment. They were great in helping me set a time that was convenient. Everything met my expectations in terms of the service, time required to complete it, and all communication associated with it. In particular, Victor was great in setting expectations and explaining everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude services worker
by 01/16/2022on
Sean from services was rude and very unprofessional. My experience was unpleasant to say the least. I heard him say to another employee “if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself” and snatched a paper from the employee’s hands. I could tell he wasn’t having the best day but at the same time when you work with customers you always have to be ready to deal with all walks of life. I complain to the assistant manager and he seemed more calm. I only go to Honda to get my services and this was my first experience that was pleasant, but overall I’ll still return as a customer. Smile Sean it goes a long way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sean is terrific!
by 01/12/2022on
I always make a point to set up appointments with Sean. He's like family, only better!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 11/02/2021on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Not your average Dealership!!
by 10/16/2021on
I was pushing off a New Car purchase until after the Pandemic (whenever that is, lol) but after a call from David @ Herb Chambers of Boston then a visit to the dealership a day later - there was no need to wait any longer. The Sales Team is a really cool bunch. David was extremely thorough, knowledgeable & helpful which made my New Honda buying experience very pleasurable! Thank you David truly!! I ABSOLUTELY recommend Herb Chambers Honda/Boston to any and everyone!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent customer service!!
by 06/30/2021on
I had the pleasure of working with Giselle and Dewayne for my first car purchase. They have excellent customer service, i’ve never felt more comfortable at a dealership. Thanks so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
DISREGARD MY REVIEW "Marvin Jean! Best salesman ever!"
by 04/16/2021on
Do not come here if you're looking for communication and honesty. I purchased a car and when I came in to pick up up, the car wasn't even on the lot. The troubling part is that I called three times to make sure I could come in to get the car. I was told my salesman (Marvin Jean) was not in yet, should be in later, but it shouldn't be a problem that he wasn't there. In reality, the team didn't really care or bother to check. When I got in, around 11am, Marvin was there, and said he "came in early" for me. which was [non-permissible content removed], because he would've told me the car wasn't on the lot before I spent money for an Uber. To make matters worse, my wife had taken the day off so we could take a drive, go to our favorite spot and indulge on some good food. Reservations were ruined, had a cancellation fee on that. Car arrived at 6pm. Marvin asked my wife what he could do to make the situation forgivable and she told him to take care of the Documentation Fee. He said by his honor and word that he would take care of it out of his own pocket if we reviewed him on Yelp, Google, Cars.com, DealerRater, etc. and sent a letter. Well, I did all of those things and Marvin never paid the Doc. Fee for us. I just wish it wasn't too much to ask for someone to be real and upfront, but, I guess I should've known better.
Exceptional Service
by 04/05/2021on
Thorough and attentive
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
first-time customer and extremely pleased
by 04/03/2021on
I leased an Accord through Herb Chambers Honda and this was my first time in for service. Sean De Silva took care of me. I hope the dealership knows just how good he is. He explained everything clearly, all while being honest and welcoming. I’ve really never had this level of care from a service dealership before. Rest assured I will be coming back here exclusively. Thank you, Sean, and your team for making it such a pleasant experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 03/28/2021on
Sean Desilva took a good care of me and my vehicle. He is amazing and I’ll always book his appointment from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert Hall(Service Dept.)
by 03/24/2021on
Robert has always been professional and exceptional in helping customers like me solve a car problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marvin Jean! Best salesman ever!
by 03/18/2021on
Shout out to Marvin! A great and honest guy! <3 As you know purchasing a car is a big step, and even though we hit a few bumps, we are glad to have had the opportunity to work with you. As a gesture of our appreciation, we want you and the team to know you did an outstanding job. Thanks for pulling your strings and getting us back on the road. My wife and I appreciate everyone that participated in the deal, you are part of a great team. In the chance anyone at the dealership needs any alterations, repairs, or custom garments, please don’t hesitate to visit my business. I’d be glad to take care of you all and make sure everyone looks/feels their best. Many thanks again, Sonia and Nisha
my new lease
by 03/12/2021on
Keith, was professional in my experience of helping me decide whether to turn in my leased car or to lease a new car. I appreciated that he was able to quote prices to me without going to "the desk" for approval.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/11/2021on
I had a great experience in and out for my inspection sticker.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/07/2021on
Vic did a great job on moving my car through a busy Sat. morning in the service department!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Starter
by 02/28/2021on
Had my car towed to the site at 8 pm and someone was there to help me. Next day got a quote for the repair. Following day starter was replaced and someone came to my house to pick me up and bring me to the service center. Everyone was very professional and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of car battery
by 02/25/2021on
Thank you Susan. Auto stalled at Whole Food Market with multi signals on dashboard. Susan explain over the phone possible solutions. Auto towed by AAA. Received immediate service. On the road with a new battery and 10 year warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service
by 02/20/2021on
I received great service at a recent visit. My advisor, Sean, thoroughly explained the situation and what repairs were needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and efficient
by 02/07/2021on
Quick cost estimate, professional tone, easy to pay an check out. Would have been nice if car was cleaned off of snow remains.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
