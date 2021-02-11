1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Do not come here if you're looking for communication and honesty. I purchased a car and when I came in to pick up up, the car wasn't even on the lot. The troubling part is that I called three times to make sure I could come in to get the car. I was told my salesman (Marvin Jean) was not in yet, should be in later, but it shouldn't be a problem that he wasn't there. In reality, the team didn't really care or bother to check. When I got in, around 11am, Marvin was there, and said he "came in early" for me. which was [non-permissible content removed], because he would've told me the car wasn't on the lot before I spent money for an Uber. To make matters worse, my wife had taken the day off so we could take a drive, go to our favorite spot and indulge on some good food. Reservations were ruined, had a cancellation fee on that. Car arrived at 6pm. Marvin asked my wife what he could do to make the situation forgivable and she told him to take care of the Documentation Fee. He said by his honor and word that he would take care of it out of his own pocket if we reviewed him on Yelp, Google, Cars.com, DealerRater, etc. and sent a letter. Well, I did all of those things and Marvin never paid the Doc. Fee for us. I just wish it wasn't too much to ask for someone to be real and upfront, but, I guess I should've known better. Read more