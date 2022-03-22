Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn
Omg….
by 03/22/2022on
Kennedy was the best and everyone there as well, they made it happen for me…1st time Toyota owner and I bought the C-HR picked it up today and absolutely love it…. Thank you to everyone at Herb Chambers Toyota Auburn Monique Jenoure
Easy Inspection
by 05/10/2022on
Easy in, easy out for an inspection. Friendly staff. Pleasant facility. Clean bathroom!
Maintenance
by 03/04/2022on
Work completed in a timely fashion at a fair price. Service advisor was a pleasure to deal with.
First time Hybrid buyer
by 02/21/2022on
Christopher made everything thing with the process absolutely incredible.. Made buying new Toyota so easy! Thank You Christopher
Satisfied
by 01/26/2022on
Martin Dodd was very helpful and nice..Service was done In a timely manner...cost was about what I expected...
Great service advisor
by 01/05/2022on
Martin Dodd was very helpful with solving the problem with my Toyota Tundra and made sure it was covered under my extended Warranty. Two thumbs up. Thank you Martin
Jimmy Eldean at Herb Chambers Toyota
by 12/21/2021on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Herb Chambers Toyota and had the pleasure of working with Jimmy Eldean. He made the process quick and easy and kept me informed and comfortable throughout the process. Jimmy was recommended to me and I will also be recommending him to my friends and family! Thank you Jimmy and Herb Chambers Toyota!
Great service
by 12/19/2021on
I have known Márque since 2000 and I always buy my cars with him because he always wants the best for his clients.
Maintenance is required but very boring
by 12/17/2021on
Service performed on time Records indicated need to change transfer case fluids. Maintenance is kept up to date.
They do it right!
by 09/20/2021on
Alyssa and the rest of the staff did a fine job on my truck. Friendly efficient service and did the work in a timely manner.
Great service
by 04/04/2021on
The service here was great! The staff is very friendly, and I didn't have to wait long. Brian Le was very helpful and friendly. Thanks Brian!
Wonderful Experience Leasing a 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
by 04/04/2021on
This was the most pleasant car shopping experience of my entire life! From the sales team to the finance department to the service members, everyone was beyond helpful and made me feel comfortable. They were not pushy at all and helped me find the perfect vehicle for me and gave me the best car for the budget I was looking to spend. I will definitely be using them for all my new vehicles in the future and I highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy or lease a new vehicle. They were able to get it registered and the plates right there on site. I’m very happy with their professionalism and kindness through the entire process. They really care about their customers and go above and beyond. Five out of five stars! Thank you so much for everything!
Exceptional service
by 03/11/2021on
My vehicle needed a part that had to be ordered in. I took a loaner vehicle and the next day they called me at around noon to come pick up my car. All repairs were done. The service advisor, Martin Dodd, was exceptional.
not sure what this means
by 03/03/2021on
kennedy lidonde was my salesman. he truly made my experience enjoyable.
Knowledgeable and Personable Staff
by 03/02/2021on
I had the pleasure of talking to Derek, one of the car salesmen, about looking into purchasing a new Toyota Tacoma. Derek was very knowledgeable about the different options available when looking into purchasing a Tacoma, such as price ranges, features, the price differences between leasing and buying, etc.. My favorite part about my experience there was how personable everyone was and how the effort they put in to find the best deals for me in order to satisfy my needs price wise as well as functionality wise. I also had the opportunity to meet Dan, the general manager. He was very down to earth and was a blast to talk to. All in all, I had a fantastic experience at Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to buy a new car.
Easy
by 03/02/2021on
I was in for routine maintenance and my service advisor was not only nice, but quite attentive. I was in and out quickly.
FIRST SERVICE
by 02/28/2021on
Very nice make you feel comfortable
Recall repairs
by 02/24/2021on
The recall was done quickly and an additional issue under extended warranty was taken care of as well!
Car Purchase
by 02/16/2021on
My experience was great - I told the salesman what I was interested in and he had it in stock. Took a test drive and was very pleased with the vehicle. Proceeded to figuring out all of the logistics involved in the purchase and we arrived at a number that was good for all. This was indeed one of the best car buying experiences I have had.
Quick , easy and no appointment .
by 02/12/2021on
I took a chance on a Thursday morning open that they would be able to take me in. I ar arived before the dealership opened and at 7am the service manager wave me right in . I explained the problem I was having you said will take care of that right away I said in the lounge you told me it would be about 45 minutes that's exactly how long it took . Was the real nice experience .
Quick reliable service
by 02/03/2021on
Friendly service greeting. My service was done within the promised 1 hour time.
