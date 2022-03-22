5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was the most pleasant car shopping experience of my entire life! From the sales team to the finance department to the service members, everyone was beyond helpful and made me feel comfortable. They were not pushy at all and helped me find the perfect vehicle for me and gave me the best car for the budget I was looking to spend. I will definitely be using them for all my new vehicles in the future and I highly recommend them to anyone looking to buy or lease a new vehicle. They were able to get it registered and the plates right there on site. I’m very happy with their professionalism and kindness through the entire process. They really care about their customers and go above and beyond. Five out of five stars! Thank you so much for everything! Read more