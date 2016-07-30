Customer Reviews of Sarat Ford Lincoln
Great Experience
by 07/30/2016on
I purchased a used Mustang GT a couple weeks back and couldn't be happier with they the whole process. I would like to thank special Derrick White my salesperson who went out of his way to make sure I was satisfied. He took care of everything I asked for and always kept me informed of what was going on. I have bought many cars over the years and have dealt with numerous salespeople and he his by far the best.
2016 Explorer
by 05/01/2016on
No nonsense, no games. I felt like I was treated with respect. Everyone was friendly and appreciative. Also gave me options I didn't know I had. I drove the car off the lot in the same day. They also had choices. Other dealerships seem to only have top of the line luxury options. They had a choice of a number of options on the car I wanted. The finance person was terrific and knew what he was doing.
Ray A. Dalrymple
by 12/09/2015on
From Kevin Hughes to David Jackson, all were professional and very helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. Excellent experience, doesn't get any better buying a truck (Ford F 150 XL 2015 4 X 4)
Great customer service, complete satisfaction
by 12/01/2015on
I appreciated the straight forward way of doing business, there were no games played . Got Internet price ahead of time. Appreciated being able to drive away the same day with my new car, everyone was so helpful including the staff who came to New York to register the vehicle. Sales people were great and it was nice to meet Jack. I really love my new MKZ hybrid.
Making another purchase from Sarat Ford
by 11/30/2015on
I have now purchased 2 new vehicles from Sarat Ford and it was easy doing business with them on both occasions. I felt that I was treated fairly and honestly with both transactions almost 5 years apart which shows a consistent philosophy on their part. In both transactions the initial offer for the vehicle I was trading in was fair for the most part and we were able to reach what I feel was a fair deal for both sides with minimal haggling. I have previously encouraged people I know looking for a new or used vehicle to consider Sarat Ford based on my personal experience and will continue to do so in the future.
GREAT ESCAPE
by 11/25/2015on
I purchased a new 2016 Escape AWD from Sarat Ford Lincoln and from my test drive with Jeff Sarat to my purchase and delivery of my new car I had a very enjoyable experience. Thank you to the staff at Sarat Ford Lincoln for making this experience FANTASTIC.
Explorer
by 11/06/2015on
Sarat Ford is a great dealership. You tell them what your looking for and they will show you. I just bought an Explorer and the car it was replacing was a 17 year old Explorer that our salesperson was Jeff Sarat.but all there sales crew is great . We had Kevin Hughes this time and he bent over backwards to get a blue explorer for us . Would highly recommend Sarat Ford to anyone that was looking for good service
Purchase of new Ford F-250 at Sarat Ford, Agawam, MA
by 10/30/2015on
I purchased a 2016 F-250 SuperCab, gas, for an expected extended trip pulling a travel trailer out west. This is the first Ford I've bought. My dad was a Chevy guy. I'm 64 years old now. I found my sales person, Tom Bonavita, to be very very helpful and professional. My satisfaction seemed truly his number one concern. There was a glitch, though. A few days after purchase, I found a small hole in the bed of the truck that was obviously a manufacturing defect. Tom and Aaron made this all right for me with the installation of a new bed! Your sales team is top shelf. Also the man in your finance department, I think is name is Dave, very abley helped me through that process. His explanations of the various steps were clear and concise, and he encouraged all the questions I may have had. The folks in your service area and body shop also show a very high degree of care and professionalism in my dealings with them. Penny, at the body shop, in particular, was most helpful. I know that Sarat Ford has been in operation for many years and enjoys a great reputation for sales and service. I can now see for myself that that reputation is very well deserved. I look forward to calling on your for my maintainence needs. Hopefully not for any repairs for many years. So, in summary, cudos to your team and product. You're highly reccomended by one more person who's come to you for a vehicle. Sincerely, Gary Hobaica
I'll be back
by 10/26/2015on
I met Jack and Jeff and found them to both be very down to earth guys with good senses of humor. I had a very good experience and look forward to seeing them again when I need another car.
Happy with my car
by 10/25/2015on
Ford Fusion 08. I need to bring it in for rough shifting (automatic) it is noted on the sales agreement. I am trying to find the EZ pass that was on my windshield of old car (97 Camry) as I need it back. No response as yet.
2016 Ford Escape
by 10/18/2015on
Sarat Ford's personnel are professional and courteous. They make the car buying process painless and efficient. I have purchased 5 brand new cars there in the last 5 years for personal use not commercial use.
Great sales experience
by 10/09/2015on
This is the second vehicles that we have purchased from Sarat ford. We purchased both through Steve phaneuf and he has been excellent to work with. Our most recent purchase was a 2015 f-150 xlt and we absolutely love this truck.
New Ford Edge from Sarat in Agawam
by 09/25/2015on
I purchased a Ford Edge from Sarat. The sales team was very helpful and well-informed about the vehicle. They were willing to negotiate my trade in and were never pushy about selling the car as many car dealer are.
New truck buying experience!
by 09/24/2015on
Ford F150XL SuperCab. Service was excellent. Everyone there made the experience enjoyable. Staff was responsive to our questions and took the time to explain the financing aspect of buying a new vehicle.
Expedition EL
by 09/20/2015on
In the end this dealership did everything they promised and have been extremely pleased with vehicle which we have had now 11 months. My only complaint would have been the time frame the vehicle was tied up to make everything right. I would give them 4-1/2 stars out of 5.We currently have another vehicle on order with them now expecting delivery any day now. Thanks Sarat Ford
Buying of 2015 Ford F150 XLT
by 09/17/2015on
We are very pleased with the service we received fro the Salesman John Cassity to the finance manager Dave who made our experience at Sarat Ford most pleasant.
Love my new Fusion
by 08/12/2015on
Solid deal with a very fair trade allowance. They made me an offer I couldn't refuse.
Lease Lincoln MKZ
by 08/08/2015on
Dealing with Sarat Ford Lincoln was a breeze. The sales team worked to insure we got every rebate/discount for which we qualified. Overall, a very stress free experience.
Excellent customer service
by 08/02/2015on
I am extremely satisfied with the knowledgeable and friendly service that I have received when purchasing my new vehicle. There was no pressure at all which made my decision easier and comfortable. I would highly recommend Sarat Ford to anyone who is looking to purchase a vehicle.
Great experience
by 07/31/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Mustang convertible. My salesman, John Cassidy and the gentleman in finance were extremely professional and friendly. I have purchased many new vehicles in the past 25 years and Sarat Ford was among the top dealerships I have dealt with.
2008 f150 purchase
by 07/31/2015on
I traded in my 200 F150 for a 2008 F150 Supercab. Staff was very polite and helpful. My only disappointment was that they never returned my front license plate and they told me they were sending it to me in the mail the week after I bought the truck. I left a voicemail with the Sales Manager about this and he never returned my call.
There are numerous reasons why drivers choose Sarat Ford Lincoln. Proudly serving Agawam, Springfield, Chicopee and Westfield, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. Founded in 1929 by John S. Sarat Sr., Sarat Ford Lincoln - a distinction merited by their commitment to obtaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. The staff at Sarat Ford Lincoln believes that a professional business relationship and concern for the needs and expectations of the customer are key to their continued success. Today, John "Jack" Sarat, Jr. and his sons Jeff, Chris, and Scott carry on the Sarat Family tradition together with the entire Sarat Ford Lincoln Team.