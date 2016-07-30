5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2016 F-250 SuperCab, gas, for an expected extended trip pulling a travel trailer out west. This is the first Ford I've bought. My dad was a Chevy guy. I'm 64 years old now. I found my sales person, Tom Bonavita, to be very very helpful and professional. My satisfaction seemed truly his number one concern. There was a glitch, though. A few days after purchase, I found a small hole in the bed of the truck that was obviously a manufacturing defect. Tom and Aaron made this all right for me with the installation of a new bed! Your sales team is top shelf. Also the man in your finance department, I think is name is Dave, very abley helped me through that process. His explanations of the various steps were clear and concise, and he encouraged all the questions I may have had. The folks in your service area and body shop also show a very high degree of care and professionalism in my dealings with them. Penny, at the body shop, in particular, was most helpful. I know that Sarat Ford has been in operation for many years and enjoys a great reputation for sales and service. I can now see for myself that that reputation is very well deserved. I look forward to calling on your for my maintainence needs. Hopefully not for any repairs for many years. So, in summary, cudos to your team and product. You're highly reccomended by one more person who's come to you for a vehicle. Sincerely, Gary Hobaica Read more