great returning expierence
by 08/24/2021on
Colonial Cheverolet gives you their best deal right out of the gate and they dont forget their customers once the deal is done.I want to thank Shawn and Joe in the sales side for making the offers and seeing them through in short time and they even drive your auto to your home.
Stay Away
by 02/05/2022on
Financed a 2015 Chevy Suburban for $37k March 2, 2021. Within a few weeks the Air Conditioner and Condenser failed and had to be replaced. Obviously they covered it. A few weeks later the spark plugs and ignition coils were throwing codes and all had to be replaced. Colonial wouldn't cover it so we brought it to a local shop for $1200 repair. A few weeks later, engine was throwing codes again. This time brought it to Colonial and they wouldn't cover labor but would cover parts. Another $2000 down the tube. Here we sit less than 11 months of ownership and the vehicle is dead. Brought it to Colonial because the transmission wasn't working. Colonial said they can't fix it. Recommended replacing the transmission for $5400. Going back over the Carfax from when we purchased the car... we realized that Colonial did a bunch of transmission work to the car. Go figure. Now here we are with a $29k outstanding loan, and a vehicle we cannot drive, and a dealership that 'cannot fix or repair' because 'we don't have a transmission guy on staff.' What a wonderful dealership. Needless to say we are not happy, and I made that pretty clear when I went there to pick up keys and have it towed out of there. They offered zero assistance and were of zero help. Absolutely flabbergasted at this horrible customer service. Additionally, when my wife called to ask about our vehicle as it had been sitting there for a few days.... the service guy unloaded in the following order....'sorry our old service manager has been out with covid for 3 months. We lost all of our service technicians recently. Our new service manager's wife died.' This is their level of customer service.... to throw down sob stories on their customers in the hopes that they will just 'go away.' The vehicle we purchased was serviced by this dealership since it had 3000 miles on it. They were proud to tell us that when we were going through the buying process. This gave us some comfort that they new the vehicle and we were in good hands. Obviously we were way wrong. The cocky finance manager raised his voice at my wife for asking him to use her bank for financing... which was a very odd exchange. It should not be legal for a dealership to sell a car two weeks after they did a bunch of transmission work, and not disclose that in the sales conversation. We feel completely blindsided by this unethical dealership. Stay away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buying a new Truck
by 09/16/2020on
James and Mike in Sales were great! Made my shopping experience the simplist and easiest and safe, in these difficults times!!!
Made it easy
by 12/08/2018on
Joe had the cars lined up for a test drive, and did a relaxed, no pressure, sales job. When they didn't have the color I wanted, he worked his tail off to locate one for me. A great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience ever!
by 08/28/2018on
What a great experience not pushy at all. Jim and Mike helped us make the perfect choice. I highly recommend Colonial to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Body Work
by 06/27/2018on
I can't say enough wonderful things about Colonial Chevy in Acton. A year ago I had what might be described as a flawless purchase of my vehicle here. More recently I worked with the body shop. My car had some minor paint damage. Jen T. was easy to work with. She arranged the paint repair, which was completed faster than I ever anticipated it might be, the price was more reasonable than I could have hoped for, and best of all my vehicle looks like nothing ever happened.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience at Colonial
by 02/21/2018on
The staff at Colonial made buying my new ZR2 a painless experience. My salesman, Justin, was very welcoming and helpful, not pushy at all. He gave me a very fair price for my trade. I'll definitely be recommending Colonial to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy owner of 2 new trucks!!!
by 12/07/2017on
John Woodland and Dave Filmore were a pleasure to deal with. They got me a great deal on 2 new trucks. Luke at the font desk and the rest of the Colonial Chevrolet of acton staff are all very friendly. What a great experience. I would highly recommend Colonial Acton for your next vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
We love Colonial Chevrolet
by 10/19/2017on
My husband and I just bought a Chevy Bolt from Colonial Chevrolet. David Fillmore was our salesman and he was incredible. He was extraordinarily honest and helpful and very easy to work with. There was absolutely no pressure and he gave us a great deal. We highly recommend him and Colonial Chevrolet to anyone interested in buying a Chevy. And we love our new Bolt!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership!
by 08/19/2017on
I bought my 2017 Silverado at Colonial. Inventory manager Jim Keefe was knowledgeable and professional. The entire experience from start to finish was managed well at Colonial Chevy of Acton. I definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Joe K Volt Purchase
by 05/24/2017on
I walked in with a researched goal of purchasing a specific configuration. Dave Fillmore helped me with all questions and availability. He didn't try to sway me away from my goal. He and all the other people there were extremely helpful with my goal and I was successful and very happy with the results. Surprisingly were very knowledgeable about the Volt contrary to online arcticles about dealerships. They spent as much time as I needed to explain all the features of the car. In the end I was completely satisfied and happy with the experience. Will not hesitate to go back for all my new car follow up visits.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
coach ed
by 04/07/2017on
Efficient, was in and out in a timely manner. Friendly staff. I like the ability to schedule my appointment online, very helpful with busy schedules.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
review
by 04/06/2017on
Very consistent, has been for the last year I've been getting service here. Staff is knowledgeable, flexible, and thorough. I have had 2 parts quality issues, radiator fan going at 55k, and a cracked air intake. Other than that, and of course the uncomfortable angle of the headrest on the seats. The seats in general aren't comfortable. The dealership was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Impala Service
by 04/06/2017on
Robert Reiszner the Service Advisor, was very professional and courteous and we were satisfied with the repairs that were done. Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Highly Disappointed
by 03/12/2017on
So, I very rarely write reviews and when I do it's to praise a business for great work however I could not, not report my experience as I do not want the same thing to happen to someone else. Let me start my saying that the interest rep and the sales rep were GREAT! What pissed me off was the finance guy Michael's pushy attitude. His insistence of all the WORK he did, his annoyance with my hesitation, complete ignorance of my other preference to the Cruze which was verbally expressed to him the night before which he completed ignored, repeatedly telling me about the crappy deal I got on my current car and assuming that I rolled over negative equity to get my current car, which I did not. In addition to assuming I current pay over $500+ in a car note which I do not (I pay $315). In addition to his multiple reminders about how my car is so unsafe and the Malibu was a better safety car. Note my car is a Chevy sonic, I was at a Chevy dealership how can you say that a car that you sell (cause they have 2014 models -the same year as mine- on their inventory list on their website) is unsafe. Who does that. He told me the bottom line that THEY wanted to sell me a car and I wanted to buy one, and yes that's true but I should buy the one of my choice and not the one he tired to BULLY me into. Also, he continue to say that I must not have been serious about buying a car, simply because insisted on thinking the deal over and talking it over with friends. So when I insisted on leaving and thinking the deal over he stated that they are interested in selling me a car and what had to happen for them to do that. He asked if I wanted to drive the Cruze (the car I was interested in), but in the same breathe said that he wouldn't be able to get me such a great deal and the value isn't as great as the Malibu. When I said no then he left to talk to the store manager then he came back and offered to show me a Equinox. Now this too was white and I later found out it was the only one. It was a 2016 car that they used as a customer curtesy car. The car was not clean and definitely looked used. I was almost insulted by this. Why would I go to a name brand auto dealership and purchase a used, dirty vehicle for over $20,000 ? He also insisted that if I didn't sign today that he wasn't sure he could get me the deal again. I'm like yeah, ok. Well I'm willing to take the risk. I was so turned off. Pisses off really. Here I was looking for a new car and was completely treated like rudely because he wanted to earn his commission which was VERY OBVIOUS! I will NEVER step foot in that place again. The sales rep was great and really tired to smooth things over but after being insulted multiple times by the finance guy I completely don't want to give the company my business. If they are comfortable with putting someone like that in the finance department where that individual would have to work closely with customers and he has not concept of what good customer service is, then they don't deserve business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Happy Tam
by 11/30/2016on
I do not buy many cars, however, the experience here was great! No pressure, a friendly and helpful Joe was my salesperson and was thorough with all new buttons and gizmos on my new Chevy Malibu. I am a happy new 2016 Chevy Malibu owner. Thank you to the whole team!
Great experience
by 08/30/2016on
We went in to look at pre-owned trucks and was told about special discounts that could get me a new Truck. I never thought I would be able to afford a new Silverado. I love my new ride. I thank you Jim, John and Mike. I will highly recommend
successful service
by 07/31/2016on
Routine, service on my Silverado, oil changed, tires rotated and they identified and resolved a recall on the spot
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience
by 07/20/2016on
This is my second vehicle I have purchased from colonial Chevy in acton and I am very satisfied and appreciative and thankful for the amazing sales person I had Jim Keefe and the sales manager and general manager didn't stop helping me through the entire process. They helped me look for 3-4 months until I found the vehicle I was happy with and that I could afford. Thank you for everything Mike spark and John woodland. Mike I couldnt have done it without you. Thanks again for everything. I appreciate your flexibility Mike and John you two have gone above and beyond and I couldn't be more pleased to have given my business to an awesome dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealer
by 06/29/2016on
No pushy at all. They were truthful and straightforward to work with. Very responsive and timely.
1 Comments