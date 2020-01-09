2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made an appointment for 9:20am to have my truck's oil changed and tires rotated. The service rep (I will not name names) was friendly enough. Since dealerships can take an hour or two to change oil, I requested that he call me when my vehicle was ready, as my wife was picking me up. Fast forward to 4 hours later at 1:30 with no word from the dealership. I called and spoke with the same service rep. They was trouble with the phone systems in the form of a long delay that made conversation difficult. The rep sounded slightly annoyed that I was checking in, even though I was polite, and informed me it was not ready because I did not that I needed my vehicle by a certain time. So the intimation was pretty much that it was my fault the oil change wasn't done four hours after dropping it off on time for the appointment that I made. Since talking on the phone was difficult due to the aforementioned issue, I chose to end the call. I then send an email to the dealership, which conveyed my frustration but in no way was rude. I soon received a call back from the service rep. This time, the phone systems was working fine. The rep was upset that I sent the aforementioned email and did not understand why I was making a complaint. He again reiterated that I did not say I need my vehicle right away. Again, the intimation here is that I was being unreasonable for assuming an oil change would not take 4+ hours (even with an appointment). M main point is, we all have lives to plan around. That is why we make appointments. If something is going to take all day, just tell me. The main issue here is managing expectations of your customers. It was not unreasonable for me to check in to see what the status of my routine maintenance was but the impression conveyed to me is that such a request was just that. Moreover, customers are entitled to convey their frustrations, which I did in a curt but polite manner, and do not need to be put on the defensive. Ultimately, I told him we could agree to disagree and that I would simply take my business elsewhere in the future, to which his response was "ok". So, I will choose to go elsewhere next time I need service for my vehicle