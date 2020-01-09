Thank you
09/01/2020
Buying a car is not a fun process. Huge thanks go to Samson and Eva at Acton Chrysler! You both made this an easy transaction. Thanks again!
09/01/2020
Zero Integrity
01/28/2019
Acton Chrysler had a good price for the vehicle I was going to purchase. I was in contact with the internet sales rep, who was for all intents and purposes adequate at her job. She called me and we exchanged info. I then emailed her and told her I was on my way for the vehicle we discussed. She knew I was only interested in that vehicle specifically. I also told her it takes upwards of 45 min for me to get there. Instead of letting the sales team that someone was travelling a good distance to possibly purchase a specific vehicle, I got to the dealership and spent 15-20 minutes there before anyone even spoke to me. Finally, a gentleman asked if I needed something and I told him I needed to speak with the lady I spoke with on the phone. She finally came out, by this time I had been there at least 20-25 min. She got another salesman to help me who by his own admission was busy with another client. He asked to make a copy of my license etc. The internet lady told him the vehicle I was interested in and when after 30 min we were finally walking out to the car to drive it, another salesman walked up and said "i just sold it, I'm about to write it up" No heads up, nothing. So I drove 2 hours on a Sunday afternoon for nothing. Common courtesy or good business practice would have said that the head sales team should've been aware that I was on the way for that vehicle and at least gotten a chance since I have no doubt I had told them I was on my way long before the other customer decided to buy it. I will certainly not be going back to Acton Chrysler because clearly they don't have peoples best interest at the forefront. It was all about how fast can we sell and too bad if you were driving from out of town. Clearly the integrity of the people working there is a very low bar. Mike H. Hampton Falls, NH.
Service your vehicle here
04/27/2015
I purchased a new 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk from Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep. Unfortunately, the Jeep had an issue within a few days of delivery, (not the dealer's fault), but Acton was quick to get me into service and very accommodating with a rental vehicle. Over the following two days needed to confer with Chrysler engineers, the Service dept. kept me apprised of what was going on with my Jeep. The problem part, (thermostat housing), was finally identified and replaced and all has been well since. Again, great service was performed by Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep all the way around. It was worth the hour long drive to do business with this dealership.
Buy your next vehicle here!
04/27/2015
When I set out to purchase a new 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk I worked with several different dealerships in MA. After a lot of communication and visiting these dealerships, I found Acton to be the most responsive, honest and well-kept of them all. The first 2 dealers I visited turned out to be as expected: once I was on-site at the dealership, the suggested value of my trade dropped dramatically - gone by thousands from the "suggested trade-in" value (generated from the likes of KBB or NADA). But this wasn't the case with Acton, true to their word, they offered me a reasonable amount for my trade vehicle. Unfortunately, the Jeep did have an issue within a few days of delivery, (not the dealer's fault), but Acton was quick to get me into service and very accommodating with a rental vehicle. Over the following two days needed to confer with Chrysler engineers, the Service dept. kept me apprised of what was going on with my Jeep. The problem part, (thermostat housing), was finally identified and replaced and all has been well since. Again, great service was performed by Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep all the way around. It was worth the hour long drive to do business with this dealership.
Positive car buying experience
01/13/2015
My husband and I recently purchased a 2015 Jeep Wrangler from Lou Angelli at Acton Jeep. It was a nice, low-key experience. Lou was there to help us find what we were looking for without pushing us towards something we didn't want. We were able to take the jeep for a test drive on our own and get a feel for it without 3rd party input. Lou, and Acton Jeep, handled registering and inspecting the jeep onsite. If our insurance company had been as efficient as Acton Jeep, we could have driven it away the same day we bought it. Overall, it was a positive car buying experience.
The one place you want your car serviced
12/31/2014
The organization and staff is exceptional. Once you get your car serviced here, you will never go elsewhere. They have the most up-to-date technology, an impressive process flow, with an extraordinary commitment to serving the customer. The way the staff treats customers radiates from the top; I've never seen a company where the employees are so happy to work for their employer, Coleman Hoyt. The integrity and excellence of the company reflects extraordinary leadership in integrity, compassion and professional expertise.
Excellent service with compassion and integrity
12/31/2014
Coleman Hoyt has created a business that represents the best in American business values. He is a man of integrity, and he works to help you get the car you need with personal attention and not bureaucracy. Ask his customers and his employees because all express the same degree of respect for his and his staff's expert knowledge, big-hearted attention and can-do approach to serving customers.
Terrific Dealership
12/02/2014
I have purchased two Jeeps from Acton CDJR. In both cases the experience was top notch from the sales personnel, back office, to service. Their attention to detail and desire to make your experience a good one is unequaled (and I have experience with other Jeep dealerships in the area). Acton CDJR is not the closest to me but the extra time is more than made up by the quality of the people, service, and overall customer care.
Great work for a great price
12/01/2014
These guys always have my best interests at heart and do the work quickly too.
dealer unable to complete the work desired
12/01/2014
The service department was unable to locate the parts necessary to repair the electric window switch on the driver's side for our 2002 Lincoln Continental, because Lincoln no longer carried the parts.
Feels like doing business with family.
10/06/2014
This is one dealership where you do not feel the pressure of the up-sell. They advise and they really listen to your needs. The service personnel are first class all the way. I will not hesitate to bring any of my vehicles to Acton Chrysler - Jeep - Dodge. Ken De.
FAIL
10/01/2014
Made the mistake of randomly stopping in for a simple inspection sticker. I was failed because of a crack in my front cowling. Really? I bought the truck like that 10 years ago and no one has ever called me out on THAT carpet. But on the upside, they were super polite about jamming me.
More than I expected from Acton Jeep Chrysler Ram
08/28/2014
As simple as buying a new car gets. Very pleased with the whole transaction. Nothing hidden, and the Sales staff was great. I've had Good, Bad and OMG expiriences at dealerships and I can't say enough good things about this one. Will do business with again and recomend you do the to!
Super Service Provider
07/20/2014
We purchased a 2011 Lincoln MKZ from Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (ACDJR) three years ago and continue to have the car serviced there because they have an excellent service department. We now also service our 2003 Toyota Sienna at ACDJR for the same reason. They are courteous, fair, fast, and extremely professional.
Terrific Sales and Service Experience
07/14/2014
We purchased a RAM 2500 truck and the sales process was great and we paid a fair price to purchase it. Service has been good, and Coleman H who is the President of Acton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram personally assisted in on our most recent service visit and made it a great experience.
Prompt service!
06/28/2014
I called on short notice to see if I could have my jeep' soil changed that day. They said they would squeeze me in ( I know what your thinking I have heard that scary quote before). I must say my vehicle was brought right in and serviced as promised! I also, mentioned I had received a recall but didn't have the paper. That was no problem as they checked for me and ordered the necessary part. I have been to a lot of places where service is supposed to be good, but Acton Jeep & Chrysler's service department actually is. Highly recommended.
Great experience at Acton Chryler Jeep Dodge Ram
06/28/2014
Best vehicle buying experience in over 30 years. No pressure and no "what can I do to get you in this vehicle today." Just helpful and courteous sales personnel. No games and no stress in buying a vehicle. Recommend this dealership to everyone we talk to.
Great people and great work
06/12/2014
Have been trusting these guys with our Milan since we bought it from our lease which we had with them too. They have been helpful and honest and I take their advice even if not right away!
Best service department in this area
04/17/2014
I have been with chris c and the boys for over 21 years. We purchased 3 cars over that time. Our 1999 mountaineer is still running in new York with 275k on the engine. I never missed a scheduled maintenance. These guys are professional and know there work well. Great job on my recent brake job. Kevin Pendergast.
My new car
04/15/2014
We lease a Dodge Dart from Acton Chrysler Dodge. When this was under consideration, Acton Chrysler suggested both the Dart and the Dodge 200, explained the differences and the pricing. It was an informative and pleasant way to buy/lease a car.
Extremely Satisfied Customer
03/31/2014
I had a small glitch with my brand new Grand Cherokee. I received a prompt response to my request for warranty service. The communication was excellent and I had my vehicle back quickly. I was also given a loaner vehicle that was brought to me. The Service Manager also secured an extended warranty on the vehicle from Chrysler. This went above my expectations. I'm very satisfied with the service I received. I also had assistance from the Sales staff and they too were very professional and courteous.