Acton Chrysler had a good price for the vehicle I was going to purchase. I was in contact with the internet sales rep, who was for all intents and purposes adequate at her job. She called me and we exchanged info. I then emailed her and told her I was on my way for the vehicle we discussed. She knew I was only interested in that vehicle specifically. I also told her it takes upwards of 45 min for me to get there. Instead of letting the sales team that someone was travelling a good distance to possibly purchase a specific vehicle, I got to the dealership and spent 15-20 minutes there before anyone even spoke to me. Finally, a gentleman asked if I needed something and I told him I needed to speak with the lady I spoke with on the phone. She finally came out, by this time I had been there at least 20-25 min. She got another salesman to help me who by his own admission was busy with another client. He asked to make a copy of my license etc. The internet lady told him the vehicle I was interested in and when after 30 min we were finally walking out to the car to drive it, another salesman walked up and said "i just sold it, I'm about to write it up" No heads up, nothing. So I drove 2 hours on a Sunday afternoon for nothing. Common courtesy or good business practice would have said that the head sales team should've been aware that I was on the way for that vehicle and at least gotten a chance since I have no doubt I had told them I was on my way long before the other customer decided to buy it. I will certainly not be going back to Acton Chrysler because clearly they don't have peoples best interest at the forefront. It was all about how fast can we sell and too bad if you were driving from out of town. Clearly the integrity of the people working there is a very low bar. Mike H. Hampton Falls, NH. Read more