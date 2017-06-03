1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

WARNING. Do not buy from Len Stoler jeep in Westminster Maryland !!! They will not stand behind their vehicles--instead, they hide behind their paperwork--do not trust anything they say!!! I purchased a used SUV--At the time of purchase, they tried to sale me an aftermarket warranty for $2,500.00--when this vehicle's "Len Stloer's" window sticker stated this came with a 12 month 12,000 mile power train warranty included--they neglected to inform me that there was a warranty already included in the price--instead they tried to sale me one!!! The first problem I encountered was when I called to insure this SUV. Len Stoler, of course, provided a "clean" CARFAX; however, my insurance company advised me that a claim was filed on this vehicle in May of this year (2013)... This vehicle was damaged and repaired... The dealership said they have a "clean" CARFAX--again--hid behind that paperwork! After only two weeks, the transmission went out. First, they said that they would fix the transmission because it's only been two weeks! After they kept my vehicle for a week, they refused to fix the transmission because it was too expensive!!! I called the corporate office, spoke to the "corporate director"--what a joke this guy is!!! He said it was his decision not to fix my vehicle--"as is means as is!" When you pay $13,000 for a vehicle, you would expect it to last longer than two weeks!! I reminded him that it's only been two weeks! He replied it wouldn't matter if it was only two days, he would not fix this vehicle--"as is means as is!' Again cowering behind his paperwork--what a joke!!! I then told him that in the packet I received after purchase, contained the "Len Stoler" window sticker that was placed and removed from my vehicle by the dealership prior to my purchase-and I was unaware, nor was I made aware that this vehicle came with a 12 month 12,000 mile power train warranty included!!!.. When I brought that fact to his attention, he was ready and again cowered behind his paperwork, and refused to honor that warranty and went on to say that the fact that this vehicle was offered with a warranty and that I was not made aware of that was irrelevant--as is means as is! I then told him, he should not be in business if he refuses stand behind his product, and he cowers behind his paperwork! He then told me that he would have my vehicle removed from his lot and placed in the street--and that I could pick it up there--this guy is corporate material--really? This is the guy that's running Len Stoler's dealerships--or should I say ruining Len Stoler's dealerships? I feel sorry for all of Len Stoler's employees--they have to work for this guy--he's loosing business for the dealership! Anyway, of the three weeks that I've owned this vehicle, it spent a week and a half in Len Stoler's shop and in all that time the only thing they repaired was the broken mirror which was agreed to at purchase and the third brake light which they were required to fix by Maryland state inspection! **** Do not purchase anything from Len Stoler!!! **** Read more