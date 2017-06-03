Len Stoler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Great dealership
Sales representative Dwyane Burke was outstanding. My wife and I actually enjoyed the buying experience. Thank you Dwayne. Also thank you Matt Moran in service. I will recommend this dealership to all my friends and family. The service department is one of the best we have found. They performed all the service on our old Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
I cannot say enough great things about this store. I had been looking for a used truck for awhile when my friend recommended them. Since I wasn't looking for a Ram i didn't think they'd have anything. However their used lot was full of good choices and Kenny and Gab were awesome to work with. They got me the truck I wanted with a payment I could afford and a great trade in value on the old car. I will recommend them to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experiance
Most enjoyable experiance buying a car over 30 years. The store's new managers are attentive, respectful, and beat the price on both the new car and my trade-in value was more then other dealers. The new car sales manager Gabrielle even offered to help me navigate thru other manufacturers if need be, now that's great service. Wish they could all be that way, but from now on I will only be buying my cars at Len Stoler Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff, Awesome Experience
This was my first brand new car, and Matt and Chuck at Len Stoler made the whole process great. They really care about putting you in the car you want at the best price they can give you. They both went to bat for me to get me into my new Jeep and both also continue to go above and beyond to make sure they've got a happy customer. They certainly do and I'll definitely be back when I'm ready for my next Jeep. If you're in the market for a new or used car, make sure Len Stoler is one of your first stops. You won't be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car purchase
dealership as a whole was very kind and helpfull. they worked hard to help us get into a vehicle and were very helpful. bryant took over the sale from another salesperson and made it seamless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awesome service
I was very pleased with my salesman Chuck and the service I recieved. He was very knowledgable and made this a quick and painless purchase. Also Curt was very helpful and took care of my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent
My experience here very supurb, Bryan was very informative and thorough. He answered every question and concerned that I had. Given the oppitunity I would definately come back to Len Stoler.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Warning buy elsewhere!
WARNING. Do not buy from Len Stoler jeep in Westminster Maryland !!! They will not stand behind their vehicles--instead, they hide behind their paperwork--do not trust anything they say!!! I purchased a used SUV--At the time of purchase, they tried to sale me an aftermarket warranty for $2,500.00--when this vehicle's "Len Stloer's" window sticker stated this came with a 12 month 12,000 mile power train warranty included--they neglected to inform me that there was a warranty already included in the price--instead they tried to sale me one!!! The first problem I encountered was when I called to insure this SUV. Len Stoler, of course, provided a "clean" CARFAX; however, my insurance company advised me that a claim was filed on this vehicle in May of this year (2013)... This vehicle was damaged and repaired... The dealership said they have a "clean" CARFAX--again--hid behind that paperwork! After only two weeks, the transmission went out. First, they said that they would fix the transmission because it's only been two weeks! After they kept my vehicle for a week, they refused to fix the transmission because it was too expensive!!! I called the corporate office, spoke to the "corporate director"--what a joke this guy is!!! He said it was his decision not to fix my vehicle--"as is means as is!" When you pay $13,000 for a vehicle, you would expect it to last longer than two weeks!! I reminded him that it's only been two weeks! He replied it wouldn't matter if it was only two days, he would not fix this vehicle--"as is means as is!' Again cowering behind his paperwork--what a joke!!! I then told him that in the packet I received after purchase, contained the "Len Stoler" window sticker that was placed and removed from my vehicle by the dealership prior to my purchase-and I was unaware, nor was I made aware that this vehicle came with a 12 month 12,000 mile power train warranty included!!!.. When I brought that fact to his attention, he was ready and again cowered behind his paperwork, and refused to honor that warranty and went on to say that the fact that this vehicle was offered with a warranty and that I was not made aware of that was irrelevant--as is means as is! I then told him, he should not be in business if he refuses stand behind his product, and he cowers behind his paperwork! He then told me that he would have my vehicle removed from his lot and placed in the street--and that I could pick it up there--this guy is corporate material--really? This is the guy that's running Len Stoler's dealerships--or should I say ruining Len Stoler's dealerships? I feel sorry for all of Len Stoler's employees--they have to work for this guy--he's loosing business for the dealership! Anyway, of the three weeks that I've owned this vehicle, it spent a week and a half in Len Stoler's shop and in all that time the only thing they repaired was the broken mirror which was agreed to at purchase and the third brake light which they were required to fix by Maryland state inspection! **** Do not purchase anything from Len Stoler!!! ****
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Buying Experience
Buying a car is a very frustrating experience for me, but John Hart, Bob Stewart and Curt, the finance manager made this the easiest transaction I have been involved in. They were courteous, informative and responsive. Allowing me to take an extended test drive enabled me to feel comfortable with my new 2011 Dodge Ram before I made the commitment. I would and have reccomended this dealership to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Len Stoler is [violative content deleted]
We saw an ad on ebay for a used truck at Len Stoler. Sent an email to confirm truck was still there etc. Got a reply, 'oh yes still here a cream puff, great shape etc. Set up a test drive on the 26th. Drove 3 hours from Jersey. When we got there, they at first showed us the wrong truck at twice the price. Then they found the right truck. Took it for a test drive. When we sat down to talk price, the 'sales manager' comes over to tell us, whoops, the price had jumped from the advertised price of $8000 to $11,000. When we asked why the magical increase, he replied, "Well, we had it inspected for Maryland state." When we showed him a sign that this service was offered for $150 dollars and then asked about the $2850 difference..they hemmed and hawed and eventually came up with, 'Because we think we can get more for it.' But oh by they way they had another truck in our price range...
BEWARE of FINANCE MANAGER
I have worked with many finance managers and loan officers. I know that there are fees that most of us don't "get" but the guy here was absolutly a [violative content deleted], tried to charge me for a transfer of a MANUFACTURES warranty. Chrysler does not condone this. I called them immeadiatly after meeting with Mr. Gonzalez and found out he was charging me for no other reason than me sitting in his chair for less than 5 minutes. I would find a different solution to financing than trusting this guy. Sorry Len Stoler, but until he is gone, i would never use your services nor would i reccomend them.
