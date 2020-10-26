5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a new Honda Pilot on 8/8/17 from Heritage Honda of Westminster. My car buying journey was years in the making but ended with finding this wonderful dealership. After doing my research online and speaking to several dealerships, I knew exactly what I wanted and what I could afford to pay. I was contacted by Bill Spradbrow (sales manager) after submitting in a request online. He was understanding, helpful, personable, maintained timely communication and did not try the typical new car dealer tactics. For a well informed buyer, this made the car buying experience much more pleasurable. He kept his word from our communications, had the car ready and introduced me to Ernie Kosmakos (salesman). Ernie went through every button and gadget in the car and showed me lots of handy tricks. I truly appreciated that if Ernie didn't know the answer to one of my technical questions, he didn't try to give a "fake" answer. Bill continued to work with Ernie and I throughout the process to come to a great deal for me! Adam, in financing, worked to find me the best rate including personal phone calls to banks to see if they could give a better rate. He also ran the numbers 100's of different ways for me to decide on the best option for my family. Although car buying is never a quick process, their team moved as expeditiously as possible to get my deal finalized. While cleaning out my trade, I asked Ernie if he had any bags for me to put my possessions in. Ernie looked and couldn't find one but he went to his car and got his reusable Aldi bags for me to use! I can say that I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Their authenticity made the car buying experience much more pleasurable. Thank you Bill, Ernie and Adam for an excellent car buying experience! Read more