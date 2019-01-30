Attentive, easy, very nice
by 01/30/2019on
They really went the extra mile to make sure I was happy and I really appreciate that. Their deal was great, they were very attentive, and they made the process very easy.
Smooth Car Buying Experience
by 08/20/2018on
I had the pleasure of working with Chris Felker at Heritage Honda Westminster during the purchase of this latest vehicle. Our entire process took 1 month. However this is only because we switched from being interested in one car to another. From deciding on buying an Accord to signing on the dotted line 7 days passed. Chis is a no BS dealer and that is fantastic. He was attentive to and straightforward with all of my inquiries and requests about trying the get the right car for me. Chris is also one of the most knowledgeable dealers about his products we have ever dealt with. Most dealers BS the information about the car or make claims that I know to be false, never the case here. Furthermore Chris and Heritage of Westminster offer some of the most competitive pricing available. Overall we were extremely satisfied with our experience here and recommend this dealership and Chris.
Great experience at Heritage Honda - Westminster!
by 06/28/2018on
My husband and I had a great experience purchasing our vehicle at Honda Heritage in Westminster. We drove over an hour to look at a pre-owned vehicle that we were interested in trading with our Jeep. Immediately, we were welcomed by friendly faces and were put at ease. This was important because we had a negative experience elsewhere at a different dealership earlier that day. We worked with Leslie Hale and she was phenomenal! She was incredibly friendly and knowledgeable about the car we looked at. It was a pleasure to work with her. She truly cared about our experience and our needs/wishes. She answered all of our questions and patiently walked us through each step of the process. She was professional, yet down-to-earth, approachable, and had a great sense of humor. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle at this dealership, come find Leslie! We also met Brent and he was very friendly, knowledgeable, and great to work with as well! Though we live over an hour away, we would not hesitate to come back to this location again in the future!
Tremendous buying experience
by 02/01/2018on
I shopped 4 different dealers and this is the only place that was always "leading" with creative ways to get to my price. I was amazed at the level they went and the effort they took - even though I had told them late in the process I was going with another salesperson/dealer that I had a relationship with. At the last hour I realized - these guys in Westminster (namely Alex) have been the ones coming up with all the numbers for the others to beat. The other ones were just saying "we can match that" - and that it. So I went to Alex and made the buy. I am super happy. (Honda Accord Sport 2.0T ).
Straightforward and knowledgeable
by 01/11/2018on
We had a great experience with Nathan, and Heritage of Westminster. After emailing several dealerships for quotes, they came in with a very reasonable price. We decided to go with another dealership who promised 400 less but lo and behold when we went there, they tried to bait and switch. So we left and called Nathan who helped us finalize our purchase. He was always straightforward, concise and succinct and was great to work with. Plus my kids took to him so that's always a good sign ;) Great experience and will definitely go back/refer friends/family. Love my new Honda Pilot.
Great experience
by 10/28/2017on
John Mohlhenrich was great to work with, he is very knowledgeable and courteous, he answered our questions and was honest with his answers, the other people that had to do their functions were very helpful too. Love the 2018 Odyssey EX. Thanks guys!
FYI! before you sign and agree with F& I closer
by 08/26/2017on
Know what you want and expect before you go to finance and close deal, especially with dealer add-on packages offered at end in the finance office. Maintenance and extended warranties. Outrageous mark ups and increase in monthly payments. Negotiate Price! Buy warranties elsewhere or call other dealers prior to buying it.
Excellent car buying experience!
by 08/11/2017on
I purchased a new Honda Pilot on 8/8/17 from Heritage Honda of Westminster. My car buying journey was years in the making but ended with finding this wonderful dealership. After doing my research online and speaking to several dealerships, I knew exactly what I wanted and what I could afford to pay. I was contacted by Bill Spradbrow (sales manager) after submitting in a request online. He was understanding, helpful, personable, maintained timely communication and did not try the typical new car dealer tactics. For a well informed buyer, this made the car buying experience much more pleasurable. He kept his word from our communications, had the car ready and introduced me to Ernie Kosmakos (salesman). Ernie went through every button and gadget in the car and showed me lots of handy tricks. I truly appreciated that if Ernie didn't know the answer to one of my technical questions, he didn't try to give a "fake" answer. Bill continued to work with Ernie and I throughout the process to come to a great deal for me! Adam, in financing, worked to find me the best rate including personal phone calls to banks to see if they could give a better rate. He also ran the numbers 100's of different ways for me to decide on the best option for my family. Although car buying is never a quick process, their team moved as expeditiously as possible to get my deal finalized. While cleaning out my trade, I asked Ernie if he had any bags for me to put my possessions in. Ernie looked and couldn't find one but he went to his car and got his reusable Aldi bags for me to use! I can say that I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Their authenticity made the car buying experience much more pleasurable. Thank you Bill, Ernie and Adam for an excellent car buying experience!
Great buying experience
by 04/07/2017on
Really appreciated the pleasant sales experience when I bought my new car last week. I also appreciate that they don't put the dealership name on my car. No pressure from this dealer and I got a great price on my trade-in. That;s the one thing that sealed the deal, plus they honor USAA car buying discounts.
Recent purchase of HR-V
by 01/07/2017on
Mr. Mulhenrich took excellent care of me during my first new car purchase. He answered all questions and was not pushy at all. He was understanding of my needs in a vehicle and had offered additional options to stay in my price range. Before driving off the lot he stayed in the snow after the store was officially closed to show me exactly how everything worked and sync my phone and answer any additional questions I had. I would highly recommend him for anyone in the market and are nervous about the sharks in the car buying industry. It was a pleasant experience. Mr. Dan the finance guy was another person who made this experience effortless. He was very personable and again understanding of my financial situation. He put no pressure on the back end but allowed me to make informed decisions.
Tom Henigan
by 12/22/2016on
Tom is very knowledgeable and friendly and treats you as family. He goes out of his way to make sure you are satisfied.I always ask for tom whenever I go in for service. Bob Taylor
Parts sales are great!
by 11/07/2016on
I purchased a power door roller for my 2005 Odyssey. The part was received a day earlier than expected, at a GREAT price and was a PERFECT fit. Bret Henigman communicated everything clearly and was very professional!
2016 Honda Odyssey
by 08/07/2016on
Just purchased the following in Westminster, Maryland from Bill Spradrow at Heritage Honda. Great experience with Mr. Spradrow. Odyssey EX-L with RES 31,365 900 Dest 225 Roof Rack installed (no cross bars) 299 Dealer processing 32789 1967.34 Taxes 4 Electronic Registration fee 20 Titling and Registration fee 307 Reg/Title/Sec 35087.34 OTD
crv purchase
by 07/29/2016on
The whole process of buying a car from beginning to end was honest and efficient. Salesman Donnie and manager Tony were a pleasure to work with. The night before, I visited a Honda dealership In Owings Mills, Maryland with the intention of buying a car after receiving a written "guarantee" that a specific price would be honored. Upon arrival, the price was jacked up by $500 as I was told the "owners" would not agree to sell me the car at the previously agreed to price. They not only lost the sale of the car, but also lost my service business which has amounted to tens of thousands of dollars (6 cars) over the past 20 years. I have had 2 experiences with Heritage Honda of Westminster over the years. They have both been by the book, honest, and with the utmost of integrity. I would recommend them highly. When they give you their word, You can rely on the fact that they will honor their quotes to the letter!
Good Service Jeff Kontz
by 07/27/2016on
Jeff kontz was a great adviser. I was treated well at this dealership!
Heritge Honda Rocks
by 07/25/2016on
I own a 2010 Honda Crosstour and everytime I have a problem, Heritage Honda of Westminster takes care of me. A recent service call, Mike Meckley took great care of me. He kept me posted of all things that were necessary to do on the car. He provided great customer service. Many thanks Mike for helping me out.
Excellent Service
by 06/09/2016on
I went in for my first oil change and tire rotation on my new car i bought from Westiminster Honda. I made an appointment on lineand arrived at my scheduled time, Mike Meckley was very professional and took my car in right away. The dealership sent me an email saying my first oil change was free. I had no problem with this and they included the tire rotation as well.
Very Pleased
by 05/20/2016on
I just bought my third vehicle from the Heritage family of dealerships and I can honestly say that my experiences all three times have been great. The sales team at Heritage Honda was attentive, not-pushy, and our sales rep, Elijah, truly took all the time I needed to decide which car was for me. He spent at least 3 hours with me one day just doing test drives, getting my vehicle appraised, etc. He came in on his day off to meet with me again to close the deal - which was not expected. Go with Heritage - they're worth it.
Wonderful Experience
by 05/16/2016on
I bought a 2016 CRV this year from Heritage Honda in Westminster. I have bought many new cars in the past and this was by far the best experience. Alex Peterson was my salesperson at Heritage and he was exceptional. He was very knowledgeable about the CRV and he was very patient with this senior citizen, showing me all the bells and whistles on this luxury CRV Touring car. Alex worked up a good price which was lower than 4 other dealers I contacted. I would highly recommend the sales staff at Heritage and especially Alex Peterson. On a scale of 1 to 10, I would rate Alex as a "12".
Heritage Honda Service in Westminster
by 05/13/2016on
I bought my 2015 Honda Accord about 8 months ago and continue to be impressed with the service department who paid for my first oil change and tire rotation. My second visit to the service department was for another oil change and tire rotation. The service advisor Mike Meckley was nothing short of friendly and professional - Mike even offered me additional coupons for both the oil change and tire rotation that save me $50.00. I would highly reccommend this dealership for sales and service. Thanks again, Mike!
Service write-up
by 05/03/2016on
I was impressed with how patient Mr. Tom Henigman was with me as I peppered him with questions about my Accord's recommended service. He calmly explained why the service was recommended. He never talked down to me and I never felt like I was imposing on him. I am confident that together we can keep my Accord on the road for a long time!
