5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Another great deal with Heritage Hyundai Towson! This is my second new car purchase from this dealership and same sale consultant. First I went to Heritage and got a good offer from Stan Gabrovski. I wanted see I could get a better deal from other dealership and Stan and his price manager allowed me to try, no pressure to commit and will keep their offer on the table even when I left. I tried other hyundai dealerships within maryland (i cannot spell out their names, but I will spend the time to write those poor reviews because they didn't even try to work with me) and only 1 of them could only match Heritage, but with the condition was that I sign with them or else the offer is off their table. I hate being forced and realizing that Heritage's good offer is actually a great deal, I went back to Heritage and they honored their great offer. Heritage Hyundai showed integrity. Stan Gabrovski will not pressure you to sign with them because he wanted me to compare the options and offers with the other dealerships. That shows that he's not forcing me and also very confident in their offer. While at Heritage, he put in the TIME and EFFORT to allow me try both Tucson and Sonata and different trims so I get a good feel of what I want. He worked with me into midnight hour, at least 3 hours past his regular hours. He really worked with me to get my trade value and sale value to what I realized was a very fair and a great deal overall. I ended up wanting the 2017 Sonata turbo which was rare since 2018 models are released. So he and his manager put in alot of time and effort over 4 days to get me that car and the color I was happy with. The car was delivered over 100 miles away. Ryan Stoll, the manager at closing the sale, did not pressure me either in purchasing their maintenance or care packages. He offered me plenty of time to read through each care package contracts, not just taking his word of mouth. Not a single moment did I feel coerced or pressured to buy any of them. I will definitely recommend you to try out Heritage Hyundai Towson especially if you ever feel pressured by another dealership. I worked with Stan twice already, and both times, very very happy. To Heritage Hyundai Towson: Please continue your professional and courteous way of business and working with your customers. Thank you so much. Read more