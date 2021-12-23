Customer Reviews of Heritage Hyundai Towson
Extremely Poor Customer Service
by 12/23/2021on
Worst experience ever due to extremely poor customer service. We were at the dealership over 6 hours mainly because they couldn't provide accurate financing numbers, math isn't that hard and their numbers started off nearly $100 more than actual calculations. We ask numerous times for them to show us how they we're coming up with their numbers. They either couldn't or wouldn't. It felt like they were padding the numbers so they could up sell you a dealer installed extra. Forcing your sales staff to make customers put on a glove to feel the difference in paint protection is demeaning. We made an appointment which was worthless because the dealer didn't even have enough gas in the vehicle for a test drive. We drove in from out of state and wanted to ensure we didn't have to wait. That's all we did was wait. Our insurance card was enough proof of insurance for them and the waited to tell us we'd need to contact our insurance to provide specific documentation. All the time we were sitting around waiting on the dealer we could have contacted our insurance provider. The vehicle also wasn't detailed. The purchasing experience wasn't pleasant or expeditious. After leaving the dealership it took months for the dealer to submit the paperwork to the DMV, even though the dealer blamed the DMV. Calls and emails weren't returned even by the general manager. This is my first Hyundai and we do like the truck but the overall experience has soured us on the brand. The dealer didn't perform a basic presale inspection of the vehicle because if they had they would have realized the rain sensor bracket was loose and the auto feature wasn't working. Heritage clearly isn't about customer retention. My experience was so poor I doubt the positive comments on hear are real. I'm not looking for anything from them and I don't wish to communicate with them. I wouldn't recommend them nor will I ever purchase another vehicle from them
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/04/2018on
Hands down the best car buying experience Ive ever had. Buying a car can be a stressful event but it shouldnt be. Heritage Hyundai Towson made our experience everything but stressful. From my first contact with Jackie Coco, to meeting and working with our awesome salesman Perry Satterfield, to our final meeting with Rob Miller to square away our financing, everything was just fantastic, and I drove away in my dream car! Perry, especially really went to bat for me to get me in the car I wanted. I will be recommending everyone I know thats looking to buy a car to skip the chaos and just go straight to Heritage Hyundai Towson. I cant thank you guys enough!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heritage Hyundai Has Great Pricing and Makes the Process Easy
by 05/02/2018on
I was in the market for either a used or a new Sonata. The last two new Hyundai vehicles I purchased were from my local dealership that gave me excellent prices each time. They also gave me a very good price on a new Sonata this time, and sweetened that offer when I asked for an additional discount. I made one last check on the Internet, and came across Heritage Hyundai. They had some interesting prices online, so I called and Justin Skinner answered. We had a friendly, no haggle conversation, and after some discussion Justin offered an out-the-door price that was $1,200 lower than my local dealer. I gave my local dealer a chance to match since I have been loyal to them, and they couldn't touch the Heritage offer. I drove over 70 miles from my home to Heritage, and the experience was smooth and couldn't have gone better. Justin greeted me when I arrived, and Dominique Simon assisted Justin by showing me the Sonata I picked out and it's features, answering my questions, and completing the paperwork. Dom was very friendly and did a great job. I had also secured a loan prior to my visit, but Robert Miller found me a better deal that I accepted. It was very easy to complete the financing with him. Following the same theme, Robert was very friendly and helpful. Several days later, the General Manager Mike assisted me over the phone with some final components of the deal. All-in-all, I'm very happy with all aspects of this buy, the dealership, and the employees. It was well worth the drive, and since it was in Maryland, the processing fee was $500 less than Virginia too. I now have purchased six Hyundai vehicles for myself and family, so I obviously appreciate what Hyundai has to offer. I highly recommend Heritage Hyundai of Towson; plus Justin, Dom, Robert, and Mike as well. They'll take care of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty Repair of Proximity Sensor
by 04/25/2018on
Service was good, I worked with Deeana. When there were delays in getting parts I was notified right away and able to keep my loaner vehicle. While the repair was not completed on the first visit, I was kept up to date with the status of my parts. The Service Manager (Mathew Grubb) is working with Hyundai to find a resolution as the work is warranty related. I will update again once the final resolution is complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Try them out! I did.. twice! and both times happy.
by 08/05/2017on
Another great deal with Heritage Hyundai Towson! This is my second new car purchase from this dealership and same sale consultant. First I went to Heritage and got a good offer from Stan Gabrovski. I wanted see I could get a better deal from other dealership and Stan and his price manager allowed me to try, no pressure to commit and will keep their offer on the table even when I left. I tried other hyundai dealerships within maryland (i cannot spell out their names, but I will spend the time to write those poor reviews because they didn't even try to work with me) and only 1 of them could only match Heritage, but with the condition was that I sign with them or else the offer is off their table. I hate being forced and realizing that Heritage's good offer is actually a great deal, I went back to Heritage and they honored their great offer. Heritage Hyundai showed integrity. Stan Gabrovski will not pressure you to sign with them because he wanted me to compare the options and offers with the other dealerships. That shows that he's not forcing me and also very confident in their offer. While at Heritage, he put in the TIME and EFFORT to allow me try both Tucson and Sonata and different trims so I get a good feel of what I want. He worked with me into midnight hour, at least 3 hours past his regular hours. He really worked with me to get my trade value and sale value to what I realized was a very fair and a great deal overall. I ended up wanting the 2017 Sonata turbo which was rare since 2018 models are released. So he and his manager put in alot of time and effort over 4 days to get me that car and the color I was happy with. The car was delivered over 100 miles away. Ryan Stoll, the manager at closing the sale, did not pressure me either in purchasing their maintenance or care packages. He offered me plenty of time to read through each care package contracts, not just taking his word of mouth. Not a single moment did I feel coerced or pressured to buy any of them. I will definitely recommend you to try out Heritage Hyundai Towson especially if you ever feel pressured by another dealership. I worked with Stan twice already, and both times, very very happy. To Heritage Hyundai Towson: Please continue your professional and courteous way of business and working with your customers. Thank you so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
What Storm....Awesome
by 06/20/2017on
Andre was very responsive prior to arriving at the dealership, and was very polite upon my arrival. Ibrahim was very helpful thought my car buying experience. I came to the dealership with my 2 year old daughter in tow, and a storm on my heels. Ibrahim provided facts about the car, and he setup a test drive starting in the garage. He allowed me to test my car seat in the car and was very knowledgeable. Great service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Kevin's the best!
by 10/30/2016on
Kevin sold my father and I a vehicle! Not only do I love my car but my father truly enjoys his Tucson as well! Kevin is very professional and treats you like he is your family! You can't go wrong with him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing customer service from all involved!!
by 06/02/2016on
First let me start off with the salesman I worked with, Ibrahim Kassim. He was top notch amazing! Not only was he personable and considerate, but just a joy to talk to and have conversation with during the process. I felt very at ease the whole time, which is nice to say because it can be a very tedious and intimidating process. Ibrahim was very professional and should be commended for his outstanding customer service skills. He really does go above and beyond. I love my new (to me) car and will 100% recommend Heritage Hyundai and Ibrahim Kassim to anyone in need of a new/used car.
Go see them if you are in the market for a new car, period.
by 05/18/2016on
My experience with this dealership was awesome from start to finish. Jason Sponseller, the GM, was able to get me approved for a 2016 Sonata and at the monthly payment I could afford. I was referred to him by a mutual friend. He took the time to ask me what I wanted, and didn't want and came through for me. I was also referred to two other dealerships by friends who knew the GMs there. Jason was the ONLY one that actually called me himself. That spoke volumes to me. I was also able to get more than I expected when it came to car extras. LaToya Fowlkes took great care of us, as did Ty Pearmon in finance. I turned in my old car and excitedly drove away. I haven't stopped smiling about it all since. I HIGHLY recommend this dealership. They went over options but with no pressure at all. Some we took, some we declined. Any follow up that was needed has been awesome as well. I can't thank them enough for making an experience that was both exciting and stressful (in some ways), GREAT!! Go see them if you are in the market for a new car, period.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Customer Service
by 04/06/2016on
I had a really great experience with Heritage Hyundai. Ibrahim gave outstanding customer service. Although I was skeptical of buying a new car because I am a first time buyer, Ibrahim guided me every step of the way answering every question I had and make me feel comfortable with my purchase of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra. I love the car and color! I never thought I would ever buy a brand new car but Ibrahim was excellent at assisting me. I was always a die hard Nissan fan, not anymore. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great place to by a car!
by 03/04/2016on
Best car buying experience I've ever had. Sales (Stan) and Manager (Jason) were professional, knowledgeable, and fair. No pressure and willing to work with me to make things happen. After the purchase, Stan conducted a very good "tour" of the new car and spent as much time as I needed on it. The dealership looked well run and efficient. The finance person was also knowledgeable and everything was ready for me when we sat down. I'll be back...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 02/21/2016on
LaToya (sales-person) and Tony (sales manager) at Heritage were a pleasure to work with. Latoya was very knowledgeable about the details of each model and was very patient when I decided to go with another model. Heritage also worked with me via e-mial and were very straight forward with no pressure. Great sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience
by 12/31/2015on
I had a good experience buying a new Elantra from Thomas Hamme. He was knowledgeable. There were no hidden charges or fees. I would recommend this dealership and this sales person to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 12/25/2015on
I wored with Thomas in internet sales He was off and I worked with another sales person and his Manager. THey made it happen for me. Bought the car today,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Personalized service and best deal
by 11/29/2015on
This was my second new Hyundai from this dealer although they are not the closest Hyundai dealer to me. Tom was knowledgable and went the extra mile to find the car I wanted and got me the best trade. No hassling. They all treated me like family. I will definitely go back there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Great Experience!
by 10/27/2015on
I came in to Heritage Hyundai after visiting a competitor where I thought I was getting a bad deal. I worked with Dani in the finance department to get pre-approved for a loan because I was worried about some of the blemishes on my credit. Dani was amazing and found a bank to work with me, then came the fun part, finding my new car. I met with the GM Jason who introduced me to Matt Long, the sales guy. Matt was incredible! He was never pushy, asked me exactly what I wanted and where an ideal payment would be. I did my research and was realistic as to a down payment, rebates and what my payment would. Matt helped me make is all work to get a great deal on my 2016 Tucson Sport. My credit and past never came up. They made me great about my experience in buying a car. I finished the deal with Bruce, signed the paperwork and was on my way! I HIGHLY recommend making Heritage Hyundai your first stop for buying a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fantastic sales
by 09/22/2015on
The staff at Heritage Hyundai Towson, especially Thomas Hamme, have been awesome to my wife and I time after time. The process of buying a new car is quick and painless with this team. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Lease Experience
by 08/02/2015on
I leased a 2015 Genesis from Heritage Hyundai. I live in central PA and their price was the best. I worked with Tom H and work was done via email. There was no hidden surprise and I was able to get the car I liked at a great price. Excellent lease experience and would do business with Heritage Hyundai again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales experience
by 07/30/2015on
Fantastic sales person at heritage was very helpful and pleasant to do business with . Dealership went the extra mile to get deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great buying experience
by 07/22/2015on
I got to Heritage Hyundai through Trucar. I was promptly contacted by Tom Hamme, the salesman, we made an appointment I met with him, made the deal, and got the car the next day. He called me the day after I got the car to see if I needed help with anything. Tom performed very professionally and made the experience a pleasant one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchasing a car made easy
by 07/21/2015on
I have purchased many vehicles over the years and the purchase of my new Hyundai Elantra was the easiest and smoothest purchase I have made. Our salesman Bruce Curtis and the staff did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Offering Maryland drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Heritage Hyundai Towson is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments