BMW of Towson
Customer Reviews of BMW of Towson
Great experience
by 05/10/2022on
Tyler at BMW of Towson was great, didn't waste my time and provided great service, the whole experience was amazing from start to finish
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extraordinary attention to detail saved me money
by 04/15/2022on
With proficiency and attention to detail, the Service Advisor identified that my extended warranty covered the cost of replacing two damaged tires which saved me over $800.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New X3 purchase
by 04/14/2022on
Purchased new X3 from the Towson dealership, even though Annapolis dealership was 10 minutes down the road. Annapolis was not helpful on the phone and created more confusion than anything else in this process. Tyler Lanham at Towson was great and worked with me to help build/order the car my family needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not the greatest service experience you expect from BMW of Towson
by 04/13/2022on
Car was dropped Monday morning, by the afternoon around 1pm I received the video from the repair technician as to what was wrong and to expect a call from the service advisor. I never heard anything back from the service advisor so I called them that evening. It was extremely difficult to get someone on the phone and when I did the gentleman I spoke was not helpful at all. He couldn't tell me what was wrong with my car or the status, he did tell me my service advisor didn't feel well and left early. Which is definitely understandable but in a service business the manager should have made sure someone else was handling the customer's of the sick advisor. I never heard anything else that day, not knowing what was going on with my car and being stuck without a vehicle. Which brings me to the situation of a loaner. I spoke to my advisor about a loaner and was told if they had to keep car they would try to get me a loaner. The original advisor reached out to me on Tuesday morning with the details of my car and that they needed to keep it for a week. I mentioned I needed a loaner and was told one was due back soon and I could get it. Needless to say my car was in the shop for a week and I never received a loaner car. This is not the service I expect from BMW, I bought a BMW because along with a luxury car came luxury service. I know that no one is guaranteed a loaner but basic communication should be. This is not to slight my advisor for getting sick but where is management to pick up the pieces. I have been taking my wife's car to lexus for some time now and NEVER received service like this or was slighted a loaner. Also don't know why it's so hard to get someone from service on the phone.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Satisfied customer
by 03/31/2022on
Satisfied customer My experience with BMW Towson, was very pleasant and not a long wait. Joni is always polite and informative. Thanks for Good Customer Service Joni.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW X3 Purchase
by 03/29/2022on
I highly recommend BMW of Towson for new vehicle purchases. I recently purchased a 2022 X3 and the buying experiences with Alex Goff was excellent. The car was delivered ahead of schedule and exactly as requested. Very honest and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Engine light on
by 03/25/2022on
Excellent service diagnosing my car probe and great turn around
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle purchase review
by 03/23/2022on
Worked with Jesse. I did a custom build. Process very simple.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 03/15/2022on
Car required a warranty thermostat replacement. Was scheduled and completed within a few days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mediocre Experience
by 03/05/2022on
Our sales person Lavoi was excellent! However, it was not a great experience working with finance team as well as sales manager. Received misleading information concerning my approval from the bank. I was told one thing but when I called the bank myself it was completely different story and they didn’t even bother to forward my entire documents to the bank for approval simply because they wanted me to use BMW to finance my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Superior Service
by 03/04/2022on
Great place to buy your BMW. Jesse is the best! Made car buying easy and enjoyable. Can’t recommend enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service review
by 03/03/2022on
Replacing a unrepairable tire while traveling from the south. Chris arranged everything In a simple way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well worth waiting for!
by 03/03/2022on
It was fantastic. Blake took the time to get to know ME so that purchasing the car was more of a personal decision than a "sale". There is an honesty about the people who work at BMW of Towson that is a breath of fresh air. I waited a very long time to be able to become a BMW owner but it was well worth the wait!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike
by 03/01/2022on
The service team members are always polite. The technicians have a video that shows the work performed and talks through any other issues there might be. A cool unique idea. Overall, the experience has been pleasant. I will continue to utilize their expertise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesperson Tyler Lanham - AMAZING
by 01/16/2022on
I was greeted in a very friendly and professional manner. He provided me with options and answered all questions. Even when I was ready to walk away because my financing wasn’t what I expected he calmly asked me to allow him to try. Everything worked out perfectly. I’m very satisfied with my experience and vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Greg!
by 12/18/2021on
Greg Meyers is outstanding. Despite having colleagues out sick that day, Greg was energetic and rose to the challenge. He gave outstanding service and great communication I may try to hire him away!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW TOWSON. NEVER GOING BACK!!!
by 12/07/2021on
Worse experience ever!! I went into BMW Towson to get an oil change and my headlight replaced on my car that I have had for six years and because I love to drive I really rack up the miles. I know that prices have increased on just abut everything during this pandemic so I knew my oil change would not be the typical $89.99 that I was accustom to paying. So when I was quoted the price of $179.99 I was shocked but I understood and was willing to pay but what followed was something completed unexpected. I was asked by Yoni (service advisor) did I want to have them check off in my car's computer system that I had an oil change of course I said yes with a very confused looked because why wouldn't that be apart of the oil change checking off your work. He explained that it would be an additional $100. Now I have had numerous oil changes at many certified BMW dealerships and I have never been charged $100 for clicking or resetting a button to say BMW completed the work. We go back and forth about this before I just flat out decline the service (which I later had done at another certified BMW for free). Once I went to the lobby a customer approached me saying "it felt good to hear another person speak about his tactics in trying to get women to pay for additional unnecessary services". Needless to say I will never go back to BMW Towson, again. I would rather pay more for an honest service advisor than some man that is trying to take advantage of women.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Greg is great
by 12/04/2021on
My service advisor is professional responsive and honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A little disappointed
by 12/03/2021on
I usually have the best experience at the BMW service center in Towson. I went in to have rotors and pads put on. I arrived at 7:30am as scheduled because I wanted to wait for my vehicle. Jessica (My service agent) came to me at 9:15am to inform me they did not have the rotors. Unbelievable! I was given a loaner car, which was great, but not a good replacement for my time lost. I also did not receive my usual video footage of the work that was done. I find that to be very helpful when I can see what they actually repaired on my vehicle. I also paid a different price than what was quoted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My go to for service
by 12/01/2021on
I’ve haven’t had a bad experience With them at all. All the service writers are always friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
