3 out of 5 stars service Rating

Car was dropped Monday morning, by the afternoon around 1pm I received the video from the repair technician as to what was wrong and to expect a call from the service advisor. I never heard anything back from the service advisor so I called them that evening. It was extremely difficult to get someone on the phone and when I did the gentleman I spoke was not helpful at all. He couldn't tell me what was wrong with my car or the status, he did tell me my service advisor didn't feel well and left early. Which is definitely understandable but in a service business the manager should have made sure someone else was handling the customer's of the sick advisor. I never heard anything else that day, not knowing what was going on with my car and being stuck without a vehicle. Which brings me to the situation of a loaner. I spoke to my advisor about a loaner and was told if they had to keep car they would try to get me a loaner. The original advisor reached out to me on Tuesday morning with the details of my car and that they needed to keep it for a week. I mentioned I needed a loaner and was told one was due back soon and I could get it. Needless to say my car was in the shop for a week and I never received a loaner car. This is not the service I expect from BMW, I bought a BMW because along with a luxury car came luxury service. I know that no one is guaranteed a loaner but basic communication should be. This is not to slight my advisor for getting sick but where is management to pick up the pieces. I have been taking my wife's car to lexus for some time now and NEVER received service like this or was slighted a loaner. Also don't know why it's so hard to get someone from service on the phone. Read more