DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Marlow Heights
Customer Reviews of DARCARS Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Marlow Heights
Prompt, Professional, and Personal Service
by 02/22/2017on
I can't speak highly enough of the Service Steve, Neil, and Tim provided in helping my wife and I in buying our new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. I have known Steve for 30 years and he has helped my family and myself with many car purchases over the years. He and Neil were helpful as my wife and I tested the van and a truck with our car seat and 1 year old daughter. There was no pressure, just help. Once we decided on the Pacifica, Tim helped us with all the paperwork and deciding on the right warranty protection for the car, again in a professional and no pressure manner. We now have an amazing new van for our family and cannot be happier. Thank you again to Steve, Neil, and Tim. The team at DARCARS Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram are amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BAd Judgment
by 05/09/2015on
I family member and i arrived on the lot the browse, we did not go in because we did not need help from a sales person, but this sales person decided to come out of the building and pressure us in to buying a car. which is something i hate. Then the saleman proceeded to ask me my credit score and to come in and sit down to talk to him, i said no. i told him i want a $200 car note and im not ready to buy a car today and im not here for that. He mad the comment to me that it kills him how ignorant black people are, and then he told me he doubt i have $10000 to put down in irder to get that amount in a car note. I was highly offended by his comment! This man does not know me or my financial situation. Yes i do have $10000, how dare he make that comment towards me. Im sure any other day hes a good sales person but on 5/7 he was not very good. I will not recommend him to anyone
What a waste of time
by 03/09/2015on
I had been calling all day in regards to a particular vehicle. I spoke with Eugene a very nice salesman, I explained to him that I had already had been approved for a loan thru a bank that referred me to the dealership. He wasn’t sure about the how the process worked but he would give me call once he got all the details. He called my back very promptly and told me to come on in that my loan documents were fine and all we had to do was test drive and paperwork. I rushed to the dealership after work and when I arrived I was promptly greeted by Eugene, we spoke for a moment and he took me to the car I was interested in and we looked it over. He explained that they were detailing the car and we can drive it once it was finished. He looked over my paper work again and we began the process of completing the paper work. Eugene came back with another credit application and asked why did I have to fill out another application, he said that it was something required by the dealership. I completed all the paperwork in package and completed the additional application “required” by the dealership. Five minutes after I completed the paper work a finance manager came to greet me and took me to his office. The first words out of his mouth were why don’t I want to finance with Chrysler, I explained that interest would be higher than the one I was offered and they would want more money up front. That I would stick to my finance company, He then states that he can get me a better loan thru Chrysler and I asked him what would my interest rate would be and how much down would in require like I said the interest rate was higher and the they wanted 1100 down, when my finance company only required 300 down. I explained I don’t want to put more down because it doesn’t affect my payment; my payment was still the same. At first the money down was required by the bank and then it was to cover the dealerships bank fee. He called in another finance manager and he tried to sell me on the same crap as the other finance manager, they refused to use my loan documents and tried to bully me into their higher rate and more money down loan. They thought because I am young African American woman, I didn’t know much about loans and how they work and they could bully me into their option. I walked out of the dealership so frustrated and I felt very bad for Eugene he was great salesman but he finance mangers were [non-permissible content removed]. I contacted my finance company and will contact the dealership general manager.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
