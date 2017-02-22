1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been calling all day in regards to a particular vehicle. I spoke with Eugene a very nice salesman, I explained to him that I had already had been approved for a loan thru a bank that referred me to the dealership. He wasn't sure about the how the process worked but he would give me call once he got all the details. He called my back very promptly and told me to come on in that my loan documents were fine and all we had to do was test drive and paperwork. I rushed to the dealership after work and when I arrived I was promptly greeted by Eugene, we spoke for a moment and he took me to the car I was interested in and we looked it over. He explained that they were detailing the car and we can drive it once it was finished. He looked over my paper work again and we began the process of completing the paper work. Eugene came back with another credit application and asked why did I have to fill out another application, he said that it was something required by the dealership. I completed all the paperwork in package and completed the additional application "required" by the dealership. Five minutes after I completed the paper work a finance manager came to greet me and took me to his office. The first words out of his mouth were why don't I want to finance with Chrysler, I explained that interest would be higher than the one I was offered and they would want more money up front. That I would stick to my finance company, He then states that he can get me a better loan thru Chrysler and I asked him what would my interest rate would be and how much down would in require like I said the interest rate was higher and the they wanted 1100 down, when my finance company only required 300 down. I explained I don't want to put more down because it doesn't affect my payment; my payment was still the same. At first the money down was required by the bank and then it was to cover the dealerships bank fee. He called in another finance manager and he tried to sell me on the same crap as the other finance manager, they refused to use my loan documents and tried to bully me into their higher rate and more money down loan. They thought because I am young African American woman, I didn't know much about loans and how they work and they could bully me into their option. I walked out of the dealership so frustrated and I felt very bad for Eugene he was great salesman but he finance mangers were [non-permissible content removed]. I contacted my finance company and will contact the dealership general manager.