BEWARE. BEWARE. BEWARE. This dealership deserves a BIG ZERO, or worse a NEGATIVE rating!!! I received an appraisal by the dealer to purchase my vehicle. The process involved an extensive report which documented every detail of my vehicle - several pages long and with photos (including odometer mileage). The dealer offered - in writing - an amount which was good for 7 days. I accepted the offer, communicated openly and frequently, and then confirmed I would redeem it. At the third day, when I went to redeem the offer, all seemed to be moving along, but then the dealer indicated they had made a mistake in entering their paperwork on the software application. At this time they started with a disingenuous apology and proceeded to offer me a much lower purchase price - 11.5% less than their original buy offer. They played games and tried to pressure me into accepting a much lower value than originally agreed to... supposedly, because the software didn’t record the odometer reading (although they argued they entered the right mileage). Funny, how they say the paperwork had the right mileage, that they entered it correctly, but that the software “somehow” changed it to 0. DO NOT trust them and avoid any business with this DISHONEST dealership - they will not honor their word. Their word is WORTHLESS! Please do yourself a huge favor and take your business elsewhere. There are plenty of other honest dealers who will treat you right. P.S. Avoid Mr. Michael Williams and Mr. Nathan Tibbetts. Read more