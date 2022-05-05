Customer Reviews of Passport BMW
Excellent Service
by 05/05/2022on
We greatly appreciated the service provided by Frank Reyes, our Client Advisor at Passport BMW. He was very knowledgeable, professional, dependable, and also, very polite. Frank’s work ethic is to be commended. Frank guided and assisted us in the process of how to build your own BMW from their website. This process included us selecting the car we wanted with the features, and negotiating a fair price with a reasonable delivery date. Frank kept us informed regarding ALL transactions. Frank is a STELLAR client advisor. Without any reservations, we highly recommend Frank if you are in the market for purchasing a BMW. The Valentine Family Virginia
Extremely happy customer for life
by 04/22/2022on
Jacob Alvial Was my salesman extremely courteous professional he will put you in a new car Affordable payments and the warranty is out of this world don’t waste your time or money going to other places go see them
Great experience
by 04/11/2022on
I really enjoyed my buying experience from Passport. I worked with Frank, and he was great. He was prompt in responding to questions and requests and had everything ready to go when I arrived to the dealership to pick up my car.
Custom Order BMW ... PERFECT EXPERIENCE
by 03/12/2022on
Just picked up our brand new car from Passport BMW in Maryland. Highly recommend this dealership! Shopped around the entire region and Passport offered the best price and experience hands down. Quick, straight forward, and 100% transparent throughout the entire inquiry to order to delivery process. Couldn't have asked for a more enjoyable experience. Nathan T took us through the entire process seamlessly. Delivery was so smooth being able to take care of a lot of the paper work and finances with Jeff S the week before our delivery. Both Nathan and Jeff were prompt and patient with all of our inquiries.
Teric, Jeff and Cee are the BEST!!
by 02/28/2022on
Wow! Excellent! Teric, Jeff and Cee. I am from Myrtle Beach, SC. I found the BMW that my wife wanted online at Passport (they had the best price of any BMW dealership along the east coast) did most of the paperwork over the phone and by email. Flew in on Sunday morning at 10:00am arrived at the dealership by 10:45am (and yes they came in on a Sunday!) They were waiting for me, showed me the car, signed all the papers with Teric and then with Jeff. Jeff gave me the best price on the BMW platinum warranty (I priced it before I arrived and Jeff not only beat it he killed it!) Then Cee took her time and showed me all the features that the car had. I was on the road by 12:30 and home in Myrtle Beach that night by 8pm. Cee is even going to do a virtual set up with my wife later this week. I have bought 3 BMW vehicles in the past from top name BMW dealerships and this by far was the best experience! I will back to Passport, Teric, Jeff and Cee this summer to get MY car!! Thank you guys for everything.
Service at its BEST
by 01/22/2022on
This is the place to get your vehicle serviced. Scheduling, after service, and all associated activities work seamlessly for the customer thus ending in a rewarding experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Teric made the process smooth and painless.
by 12/20/2021on
Teric Khairzada was completely understanding and accommodating in helping us make a decision on purchasing our 2017 BMW 750i in 2020. He helped us make the most logical choice soothing any of our symptoms of "buyer's remorse". Definitely the man to ask for.
Ben Gets Another Win
by 11/03/2021on
Ben Stith is the ultimate Passport BMW salesman. He answered every question and never failed to speak with or get back with me. He is the ultimate winner to me..
The Best Salesperson Ever (Paul Tyler )
by 01/28/2021on
I have been a BMW Passport customer for over 12 years and have gotten great service but I can sincerely say there has been none like Paul Tyler. He is unique in his approach and you immediately trust him. He is customer oriented well informed on the specifications of the vehicles and recommends what is suitable for you. With Paul it is not just about the sale. It was a pleasure doing business with him. I will definitely purchase another BMW from him. I will recommend him to anyone that wants to purchase a vehicle. Thank you Paul Tyler for helping me choose the perfect vehicle for me
Great Experience
by 11/04/2020on
Teric is great to work with. No pressure to buy. Very friendly and accommodating. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don’t Trust - ZERO RATING!
by 07/04/2020on
BEWARE. BEWARE. BEWARE. This dealership deserves a BIG ZERO, or worse a NEGATIVE rating!!! I received an appraisal by the dealer to purchase my vehicle. The process involved an extensive report which documented every detail of my vehicle - several pages long and with photos (including odometer mileage). The dealer offered - in writing - an amount which was good for 7 days. I accepted the offer, communicated openly and frequently, and then confirmed I would redeem it. At the third day, when I went to redeem the offer, all seemed to be moving along, but then the dealer indicated they had made a mistake in entering their paperwork on the software application. At this time they started with a disingenuous apology and proceeded to offer me a much lower purchase price - 11.5% less than their original buy offer. They played games and tried to pressure me into accepting a much lower value than originally agreed to... supposedly, because the software didn’t record the odometer reading (although they argued they entered the right mileage). Funny, how they say the paperwork had the right mileage, that they entered it correctly, but that the software “somehow” changed it to 0. DO NOT trust them and avoid any business with this DISHONEST dealership - they will not honor their word. Their word is WORTHLESS! Please do yourself a huge favor and take your business elsewhere. There are plenty of other honest dealers who will treat you right. P.S. Avoid Mr. Michael Williams and Mr. Nathan Tibbetts.
Passport BMW - Maryland- Ben Stith
by 05/07/2020on
I worked with Ben on getting a pre-cert 2017 x3 and had a trade. The process was so easy, exciting and unbelievably smooth. Ben was beyond knowledgeable and upfront with what I was looking for and what he could offer. I will continue to sell an buy there.
Poor post sales support
by 02/28/2020on
Bought used 2016 bmw. Finance manager lied about the extended warranty, said it was From BMW but it wasn’t. then delayed my plates when I requested refund. Then didn’t process the paperwork to get it cancelled so 8 weeks later I called corporate and the extended warranty company and got it done myself. He also kept trying to increase the interest rate during the finance paperwork. Typical low rent tactics. Sales guy named Hung was good during sale but did not help at all with the finance manager problems.
Barry Vermillion...Great Salesman
by 12/06/2019on
This was my third purchase in the last couple of decades, Barry has been with me every time. If you want a smooth sales experience, Barry is the man to call !!
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent!
by 05/09/2017on
I was able to drop the vehicle off, talk to someone and complete the paperwork all withing 10 minutes. This is how you save a Saturday. Keith Renner, your the greatest. Keep up the Excellent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing my 2017 BMW 540i xdrive
by 05/03/2017on
I have previously had a few dealers working at the same time to find the best pricing for a 540i xdrive. Passport BMW gave me prompt attention and we're open on a Sunday, yes on Sunday. The staff was very professional and guided me through the process. I drove my car home in 4 hours. They also had a rep sit with me in the car to go over the many options I can choose from. I am very pleased with passport BMW
Tires replacement and alignment for my X5.
by 12/30/2016on
I was very impressed by the attention to detail and openness demonstrated by Ray Frye, the service professional I was assigned to. When it turned out that the work was going to take longer than scheduled, Ray immediately arranged for a loaner vehicle which allowed me to keep my engagement. I totally appreciate Ray's professionalism and highly recommend him and Passport BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Guest Service & Buying Experience at Passport BMW!!
by 12/06/2016on
I had the best car buying experience ever at Passport BMW! I was pleasantly surprised by the initial greeting at the front desk by Jasper my Salesman. With only 3 weeks on the job and 2 days actively selling he was knowledgeable, professional and personable. He worked well with his Supervisor Robert Oates and Manager Isa Williams to accommodate all of my needs. Jasper, Isa and Robert went above and beyond to accommodate all of my needs and make it a fun experience. Charles Duckworth in the BMW Boutique was super helpful in picking out the accessory necessities for my new BMW Lifestyle. Last but not least, Jeff Steel in finance was so helpful in explaining all of my finance options and helping me to choose the one that best fit my needs. In a nutshell this entire team ROCKS!!! Coming from the Mercedes Family I was weary of the buying experience but they exceeded all of my expectations and I am very happy with my purchase. I am still raving about the team and will continue to recommend them for all looking to purchase a BMW! Thanks Passport BMW :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome!
by 12/04/2016on
I called the dealership in an attempt to beat another dealer's proposal - Peter EXCEEDED my expectations! Better equipped car leased for far less than the other dealership proposed!! We signed the paperwork that night and they brought the car out to me the next morning. Great service, great price, friendly dealership! They will get both my husband's and my leases going forward - no question!!
Annual service for my BMW X5
by 11/20/2016on
Passport makes you feel like family!!! Absolutely the best customer service across the world. I am a retired Colonel, lived in Asia, Europe and across the good old USA---Passport ranks far above all other customer service centers--even those great Mercedes centers in Germany.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service from Passport
by 11/01/2016on
Kudos to Passport's Joey Kesterman, his total commitment to customer satisfaction is without equal. I feel like a celebrity at Passport. Keep up the great work, it really makes a difference
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
