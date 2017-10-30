Enterprise Car Sales Marlow Heights
What an Experience!
by 10/30/2017on
I worked with Kevin who was personable, knowledgeable, and attentive during the entire purchasing process. With many other salespeople bombarding me with cold messaging and calls, I got a sense from Kevin that he wasn't trying to get me in the door to make his numbers for the month but genuinely wanted to see me drive away with something that I would enjoy. The process was simple and unrushed. I walked out the same day with a car and Kevin even helped me return the car2go I rented. Do not pass up an opportunity to work with these guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Team that offers A-1 Service
by 05/03/2017on
The Ladies at this Dealership are what real Customer Service is all about. If you are in the business of having a stress-free car buying experience, please stop by and see them. They are polite and honest and will not force you into buying anything if you are not 100% happy. Bianca and Juanita rocks!