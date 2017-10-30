Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Marlow Heights

Enterprise Car Sales Marlow Heights

Visit dealer’s website 
5201 Auth Rd, Suitland, MD 20746
Call Dealer
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Marlow Heights

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What an Experience!

by vlbaylor on 10/30/2017

I worked with Kevin who was personable, knowledgeable, and attentive during the entire purchasing process. With many other salespeople bombarding me with cold messaging and calls, I got a sense from Kevin that he wasn't trying to get me in the door to make his numbers for the month but genuinely wanted to see me drive away with something that I would enjoy. The process was simple and unrushed. I walked out the same day with a car and Kevin even helped me return the car2go I rented. Do not pass up an opportunity to work with these guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Team that offers A-1 Service

by MyNewcar2017 on 05/03/2017

The Ladies at this Dealership are what real Customer Service is all about. If you are in the business of having a stress-free car buying experience, please stop by and see them. They are polite and honest and will not force you into buying anything if you are not 100% happy. Bianca and Juanita rocks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
47 cars in stock
0 new47 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for