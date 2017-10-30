5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I worked with Kevin who was personable, knowledgeable, and attentive during the entire purchasing process. With many other salespeople bombarding me with cold messaging and calls, I got a sense from Kevin that he wasn't trying to get me in the door to make his numbers for the month but genuinely wanted to see me drive away with something that I would enjoy. The process was simple and unrushed. I walked out the same day with a car and Kevin even helped me return the car2go I rented. Do not pass up an opportunity to work with these guys! Read more