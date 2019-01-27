sales Rating

We made the drive to MD because the deal seemed too good to be true, Low mileage Honda Accord for UNDER BOOK VALUE! Everyone was cordial to our face. The test drive was carefully planned so that we would not notice the problems with the car. All the doors were left unlocked so we wouldn't discover that ALL the locks jam and the key barely functions. There are no auto locks so you HAVE to use the keys to get in and out and the locking mechanisms were in horrific shape, the key barely goes into the mechanism. Then the radio was kept off during the test drive as well. This hid the fact that the stereo system doesn't work. When the car was inspected the rear brakes were in dangerous condition needing immediately replaced. Then we applied for a loan for the entire amount with no down payment, which most financing companies don't go for. We were given the name of a company that our loan was to be through, signed all the paperwork and left. On a very slow day (only one other person came in for any reason when we were there) it took 5 hours to accomplish this! THEN I get a phone call a few days after we took the car home, saying the paperwork wasn't filled out correctly and they were going to send it in the mail for me to resign. BUT this was NOT the reason. The finance company they had originally signed us up for, declined the loan. So they needed me to re-sign everything for a different company. I am not sure why I was lied to, but that is irrelevant. I DON'T LIKE DEALING WITH [non-permissible content removed] AND THIS WAS DISHONESTY STRIKE THREE! I wrote a letter very diplomatically explaining the above complaints. Wallace, the paperwork jockey who lied to me about the paperwork, called me up to ask me if I was returning the paperwork and he blew off everything I had said! SO IF YOU WISH TO BE LIED TO AND BE TREATED WITH DISHONESTY, YOU SHOULD GO TO HERB GORDON VOLVO. THEY SPECIALIZE IN THAT. Read more