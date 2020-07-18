Awarded 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

3110 Automobile Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20904
(888) 506-0680
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sport Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(60)
Recommend: Yes (60) No (0)
sales Rating

Tim Vo...the best!

by Roberto on 07/18/2020

Are you looking for the best in Sport Honda? Ask for Tim Vo!!!. He gives you all the information you need and he is always available. Thanks Tim. You Rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
311 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Fantastic service

by Mike Dendas on 07/10/2020

Gave great price immediately. No forced sale tactics, just great service. Hand delivered the car within days of first conversation. Car is great, price was great, all sales people were very high level. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good people to buy a car from

by Don Malnati on 07/01/2020

We knew what we wanted (a new Honda Fit EFX in blue). They provided the car at a reasonable price with minimal haggling. They also helped register it out of state in spite of that being difficult.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience buying my first Honda car

by Tran on 06/23/2020

This is my first time buying a car, and I felt lucky to choose Sport Honda with Julius Crane as my salesperson. He is very knowledgeable, and I like the way he patiently explained everything to us. The overall process was pretty smooth and easy. I highly recommend him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Fast, reliable, easy!!!

by Kevin on 06/09/2020

They helped me out to get my new Honda Accord 2020. Got me the best deal possible, helped me settle in the car with all the technology and all the new specs. Made the paperwork easy to fill out and sign. Just absolutely tended to my need and helped me out! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy purchase

by S Conrad on 05/29/2020

This was one of the easiest, most satisfactory car purchases I ever made. The price was excellent, there was no haggling, no games with the staff. I said what I wanted, got the cost, contacted the salesperson (Jackie Barkley, a gem). Made my appointment. Went in, test drove the car while they checked out my trade-in. They made me an excellent offer for that. Paid them and drove away satisfied. Absolutely perfect! I have already recommended them to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best car dealer experience for young adults!

by David on 05/29/2020

I am thankful that I visited Sport Honda on Memorial Day! Louis Ohaka not only helped me throughout the entire process, but was also very polite to my younger sister (vehicle was for her graduation gift). I initially came in knowing what vehicle I wanted, but I was still interested in viewing other vehicles. Louis went above and beyond in regards to showing us the vehicles and providing insight in to what would be best for our needs. Although this pandemic is currently happening, Louis never failed to provide the best customer service experience I have had at any car dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great workers!

by Liz on 05/26/2020

Malick and Portene were amazing people who provided me with a great first experience in purchasing a car. They are experienced and I had a lot of confidence to trust their advice. As with all car dealerships, you are worried about over-paying; however they had one of the best deals around Maryland! I am super thankful. The only downside was long wait times during the buying process and its not a super luxurious place. It's a no frills type of place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The Purchase of a New 2020 CRV

by Paul and Pam Cassidy on 04/23/2020

We recently purchased a new car at Sport Honda. Our sales consultant was Anthony Smith. The overall sales process went smoothly and quickly. Anthony was very knowledgeable about the Honda models and was extremely pleasant to work with. We were very pleased with the overall car buying process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

!

by Daniel on 04/03/2020

I came to Sport Honda with only that day to pick and decide upon a car. Me and my family member had locked onto the 2020 Honda Accord Sport because I had still wanted to be in a manual car. Louis Ohaka was very friendly and helpful throughout the entire process, making it easy and painless to purchase and finance a car. I would definitely come here and bring family members to purchase and give them business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another great car buying experience

by Diane B on 03/19/2020

This is the second car we’ve purchased from Sport - we are repeat buyers because the experience is so straightforward and easy. Our salesperson Julius Crane is a large part of this; he’s honest, knowledgeable, and a really nice guy to boot. I highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent and Honest Salesman

by Perrucho on 03/18/2020

I came to buy a vehicle and fell in love with the Honda Accord Sport 1.5T. Josue Canas was an excellent salesman with a great deal of integrity. He was honest and understanding from the beginning and even ultimately helped me decide which color to chose... you can Never go wrong with black. I love my car and can definitely see myself buying more Hondas from Josue and Honda Sport in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Mike Martinez- quality salesman!

by Jim and Nan on 03/06/2020

We purchased a CR-v hybrid Touring. It’s a terrific car. The price was right. No haggling. We called 8 dealers in area and Mike at Sports Honda won the race. What a pleasure to deal with such a knowledgeable and honest salesman

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Recent Purchaser on 02/13/2020

Josue Canas was very responsive to our questions from online inquiries, phone, and email. Out of all the local dealerships we researched, they were the quickest to respond. They also took the time to address our concerns regarding models and financing. Customer Service is definitely a priority a Sport Honda!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Great service on 01/20/2020

I bought my Honda Pilot at Sport Honda. I had a really positive experience. They gave a very reason able quote for the car. And they took care of every minor issue such as tiny scratches with the car. I strongly revolve as this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Matt B on 01/13/2020

Purchased a 2016 VW GTI Autobahn. Neil Dudley and the team did a great job! All questions answered, fees disclosed up front and a nicely detailed car ready to go. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A+ Service for Purchasing New Vehicle

by Jen D on 12/30/2019

We just purchased a new Honda CR-V from Sport Honda after shopping around for the best price. Our salesperson, Mike Martinez, was a pleasure to work with and we were able to quickly purchase a vehicle within a span of a few hours after submitting an internet request, agreed on a price over email, and then purchased the vehicle in person. We purchased a new tag and the finance manager, Chris Lee, was able to give us permanent license plates and tag on the spot. A+ service across the board.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great sales help

by Former Customer on 12/17/2019

This dealer is always give a great price (you can check it with truecar) that is why i came back for the 3rd time to purchase my vehicle. Thank you for helping me to have the car i am interested in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

excellent dealership

by Former Baltimore Colt on 11/24/2019

As a former professional athlete, I have had all kinds of cars and this dealership is one of the best. The salesman Daniel was very knowledgeable about the car. He took the time to go over every important detail. The deal was exactly what I was looking for and totally fair. I would recommend Sports Honda to anyone looking for a car. I got the Accord Hybrid

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

In love with my Chariot !

by Caroline Deonarine on 11/24/2019

I just leased a 2019 Honda Civic EX-T from Sport Honda from my world class salesman Julius Crane at Sport Honda in Silver Spring, MD. This is the 4th Honda I have leased at this dealership. I won’t go anywhere else because the professionalism and knowledge of the team at Sport is unmatched. There are many dealerships much closer to where I live but since I first started leasing cars at Sport Honda with the expertise of Julius Crane, I choose to keep going back. From sales to finance and the service dept I couldn’t ask for better or more courteous service. And every vehicle has performed so well it amazes me. Not one flat tire or breakdown in 7 years with 4 vehicles. My 2019 Honda Civic EX Turbo is thrilling to drive with more and more features added to enhance my experience behind the wheel. I am a truly happy customer. Kudos to Julius Crane and everyone who continually make my experience at Sport a pleasure I always look forward to. I just feel that if you find the best, why go anywhere else ? They genuinely appreciate their customers and it shows in every step of my leasing experience. Their 5 Star Rating is well earned.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Professional

by M and M on 11/23/2019

Bought a 2019 Fit, using Car Bargains. Price provided in advance was adhered to; no games. Anthony Smith and his colleague at Sport Honda were professional as well as courteous We would buy from Sport again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
417 cars in stock
344 new72 used1 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
62 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
59 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
46 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership
what sets us apart
- Family owned and operated for over 50 years - Sport MVP Program with engine for life - Shuttle Service - Rental Vehicles available
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (5)
English
French
Vietnamese
Korean

