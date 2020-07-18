sales Rating

I just leased a 2019 Honda Civic EX-T from Sport Honda from my world class salesman Julius Crane at Sport Honda in Silver Spring, MD. This is the 4th Honda I have leased at this dealership. I won’t go anywhere else because the professionalism and knowledge of the team at Sport is unmatched. There are many dealerships much closer to where I live but since I first started leasing cars at Sport Honda with the expertise of Julius Crane, I choose to keep going back. From sales to finance and the service dept I couldn’t ask for better or more courteous service. And every vehicle has performed so well it amazes me. Not one flat tire or breakdown in 7 years with 4 vehicles. My 2019 Honda Civic EX Turbo is thrilling to drive with more and more features added to enhance my experience behind the wheel. I am a truly happy customer. Kudos to Julius Crane and everyone who continually make my experience at Sport a pleasure I always look forward to. I just feel that if you find the best, why go anywhere else ? They genuinely appreciate their customers and it shows in every step of my leasing experience. Their 5 Star Rating is well earned. Read more