Tim Vo...the best!
by 07/18/2020on
Are you looking for the best in Sport Honda? Ask for Tim Vo!!!. He gives you all the information you need and he is always available. Thanks Tim. You Rock!
Fantastic service
by 07/10/2020on
Gave great price immediately. No forced sale tactics, just great service. Hand delivered the car within days of first conversation. Car is great, price was great, all sales people were very high level. Highly recommend.
Good people to buy a car from
by 07/01/2020on
We knew what we wanted (a new Honda Fit EFX in blue). They provided the car at a reasonable price with minimal haggling. They also helped register it out of state in spite of that being difficult.
Great experience buying my first Honda car
by 06/23/2020on
This is my first time buying a car, and I felt lucky to choose Sport Honda with Julius Crane as my salesperson. He is very knowledgeable, and I like the way he patiently explained everything to us. The overall process was pretty smooth and easy. I highly recommend him!
Fast, reliable, easy!!!
by 06/09/2020on
They helped me out to get my new Honda Accord 2020. Got me the best deal possible, helped me settle in the car with all the technology and all the new specs. Made the paperwork easy to fill out and sign. Just absolutely tended to my need and helped me out! Thank you!
Easy purchase
by 05/29/2020on
This was one of the easiest, most satisfactory car purchases I ever made. The price was excellent, there was no haggling, no games with the staff. I said what I wanted, got the cost, contacted the salesperson (Jackie Barkley, a gem). Made my appointment. Went in, test drove the car while they checked out my trade-in. They made me an excellent offer for that. Paid them and drove away satisfied. Absolutely perfect! I have already recommended them to friends and family.
Best car dealer experience for young adults!
by 05/29/2020on
I am thankful that I visited Sport Honda on Memorial Day! Louis Ohaka not only helped me throughout the entire process, but was also very polite to my younger sister (vehicle was for her graduation gift). I initially came in knowing what vehicle I wanted, but I was still interested in viewing other vehicles. Louis went above and beyond in regards to showing us the vehicles and providing insight in to what would be best for our needs. Although this pandemic is currently happening, Louis never failed to provide the best customer service experience I have had at any car dealer.
Great workers!
by 05/26/2020on
Malick and Portene were amazing people who provided me with a great first experience in purchasing a car. They are experienced and I had a lot of confidence to trust their advice. As with all car dealerships, you are worried about over-paying; however they had one of the best deals around Maryland! I am super thankful. The only downside was long wait times during the buying process and its not a super luxurious place. It's a no frills type of place!
The Purchase of a New 2020 CRV
by 04/23/2020on
We recently purchased a new car at Sport Honda. Our sales consultant was Anthony Smith. The overall sales process went smoothly and quickly. Anthony was very knowledgeable about the Honda models and was extremely pleasant to work with. We were very pleased with the overall car buying process.
by 04/03/2020on
I came to Sport Honda with only that day to pick and decide upon a car. Me and my family member had locked onto the 2020 Honda Accord Sport because I had still wanted to be in a manual car. Louis Ohaka was very friendly and helpful throughout the entire process, making it easy and painless to purchase and finance a car. I would definitely come here and bring family members to purchase and give them business!
Another great car buying experience
by 03/19/2020on
This is the second car we’ve purchased from Sport - we are repeat buyers because the experience is so straightforward and easy. Our salesperson Julius Crane is a large part of this; he’s honest, knowledgeable, and a really nice guy to boot. I highly recommend this dealership!
Excellent and Honest Salesman
by 03/18/2020on
I came to buy a vehicle and fell in love with the Honda Accord Sport 1.5T. Josue Canas was an excellent salesman with a great deal of integrity. He was honest and understanding from the beginning and even ultimately helped me decide which color to chose... you can Never go wrong with black. I love my car and can definitely see myself buying more Hondas from Josue and Honda Sport in the future.
Mike Martinez- quality salesman!
by 03/06/2020on
We purchased a CR-v hybrid Touring. It’s a terrific car. The price was right. No haggling. We called 8 dealers in area and Mike at Sports Honda won the race. What a pleasure to deal with such a knowledgeable and honest salesman
Excellent Customer Service
by 02/13/2020on
Josue Canas was very responsive to our questions from online inquiries, phone, and email. Out of all the local dealerships we researched, they were the quickest to respond. They also took the time to address our concerns regarding models and financing. Customer Service is definitely a priority a Sport Honda!!
Great service
by 01/20/2020on
I bought my Honda Pilot at Sport Honda. I had a really positive experience. They gave a very reason able quote for the car. And they took care of every minor issue such as tiny scratches with the car. I strongly revolve as this dealership.
Excellent Experience
by 01/13/2020on
Purchased a 2016 VW GTI Autobahn. Neil Dudley and the team did a great job! All questions answered, fees disclosed up front and a nicely detailed car ready to go. Thanks!
A+ Service for Purchasing New Vehicle
by 12/30/2019on
We just purchased a new Honda CR-V from Sport Honda after shopping around for the best price. Our salesperson, Mike Martinez, was a pleasure to work with and we were able to quickly purchase a vehicle within a span of a few hours after submitting an internet request, agreed on a price over email, and then purchased the vehicle in person. We purchased a new tag and the finance manager, Chris Lee, was able to give us permanent license plates and tag on the spot. A+ service across the board.
Great sales help
by 12/17/2019on
This dealer is always give a great price (you can check it with truecar) that is why i came back for the 3rd time to purchase my vehicle. Thank you for helping me to have the car i am interested in.
excellent dealership
by 11/24/2019on
As a former professional athlete, I have had all kinds of cars and this dealership is one of the best. The salesman Daniel was very knowledgeable about the car. He took the time to go over every important detail. The deal was exactly what I was looking for and totally fair. I would recommend Sports Honda to anyone looking for a car. I got the Accord Hybrid
In love with my Chariot !
by 11/24/2019on
I just leased a 2019 Honda Civic EX-T from Sport Honda from my world class salesman Julius Crane at Sport Honda in Silver Spring, MD. This is the 4th Honda I have leased at this dealership. I won’t go anywhere else because the professionalism and knowledge of the team at Sport is unmatched. There are many dealerships much closer to where I live but since I first started leasing cars at Sport Honda with the expertise of Julius Crane, I choose to keep going back. From sales to finance and the service dept I couldn’t ask for better or more courteous service. And every vehicle has performed so well it amazes me. Not one flat tire or breakdown in 7 years with 4 vehicles. My 2019 Honda Civic EX Turbo is thrilling to drive with more and more features added to enhance my experience behind the wheel. I am a truly happy customer. Kudos to Julius Crane and everyone who continually make my experience at Sport a pleasure I always look forward to. I just feel that if you find the best, why go anywhere else ? They genuinely appreciate their customers and it shows in every step of my leasing experience. Their 5 Star Rating is well earned.
Professional
by 11/23/2019on
Bought a 2019 Fit, using Car Bargains. Price provided in advance was adhered to; no games. Anthony Smith and his colleague at Sport Honda were professional as well as courteous We would buy from Sport again.
