While we were buying a used Volt, everyone we dealt with at this dealership was knowledgeable, down-to-earth and had a sense of humor. The salesman, Pete Matthews, in particular was easy to work with, patient with our many question and delivered it to us in VA. The car is in like-new condition and comes backed by a used car certification. We're very happy. We visited several other dealerships, who mostly were either apathetic about even showing us a car or who didn't know much about EVs/plug-in hybrids.
I believe it is important to share my experience at Sport Chevrolet in Silver Spring as I attempted to buy a 2019 Equinox over Thanksgiving weekend. In writing this review, I have done my best to focus on just the facts. What was my experience? The dealership got me to come to their location on November 24th under false pretenses with a sales manager agreeing to one price over email and the dealership not honoring that price once I arrived.
As one might expect, I was not happy when I left Sport Chevrolet on the 24th. No one likes to be "duped;" and to make things worse, when I opted to go with Sport Chevrolet, I missed out on a comparably priced deal at a different dealership on a 2019 Equinox with a less appealing interior color.
Even so, I decided to contact by email the owner/manager, Gibbs Fogarty, to give him an opportunity to "make things right." I laid out in detail for him the email exchange between his sales manager and me to demonstrate that the totality of those communications make clear that Sport Chevrolet would "match" the $489 per month price of another dealership and that all that remained was a visual inspection of my trade-in to confirm that the physical condition was in deed what I had described to the manager. Given the fact that my trade-in is in excellent condition with ZERO exterior or interior damage, THERE WAS NO GOOD FAITH BASIS for Sport Chevrolet to not honor the agreement reached between a sales manager and me.
To his credit, Gibbs did call me and was certainly a "nice guy" over the phone. However, he did not honor the price told to me by his sales manager of $489 per month. Instead, Gibbs offered to sell me that same car at $529 per month -- an increase of $40 per month and $2,880 over the 72-month financing period.
Here is a more fulsome summary of what transpired on Saturday, November 24th:
On Saturday, November 24th, I negotiated over email with Sport Chevrolet Internet Sales Manager, Elyse Baumer, a firm out-the-door price on a 2019 Equinox. I was exceptionally careful in my emails to ensure that Elyse and I were on the same page. I explained exactly what I wanted included in the final price: an extended 5 yr/60K warranty, all taxes and fees, trading in my 2016 Acura TLX, and a hitch installed on the new Equinox by the dealership. I told Elyse that I had worked out a price of $489 per month with another dealership but on an Equinox that had an interior color that I found less appealing. I told Elyse that I did NOT have any paper work from that other dealership showing the pricing. I provided the VIN for my trade-in so that the dealership could look over the Carfax and do anything else that was required to assign a value to my trade-in short of a visual inspection (the purpose of which according to Elyse would be to confirm that the physical condition of my car was I had described it). After Elyse stated that she could meet my desired price of $489 per month, I went so far as to confirm my understanding of our emails with a phone call to her. Elyse confirmed the terms over the phone including price and the need to perform the visual inspection of my car. Based upon our conversation, I emailed Elyse a copy of my drivers license and other sensitive information. I then drove to the dealership. Once there, they visually inspected my trade-in, and I test-drove the Equinox that I understood I would be buying. After a few minutes, a salesman told me the numbers were "too far apart." I asked for my keys, spoke to the General Manager, Kyle Bacon, and went home.
To read my November 25th email to the Owner/Manager, Gibbs Fogarty, carefully laying out the details of my negotiations with Elyse Baumer, see my online review on DealerRater .
I purchased a new and my first Corvette from Sport Chevrolet which is 200 miles away from my home. I dealt with Anthony, Kramer, Elyse and Jeff. All were very professional with good and prompt communication via phone and email. In person they were courteous and respectful. Anthony was extremely helpful setting up the On Star, blue tooth, wifi and My Chevrolet apps. He was patient in explaining some of the features of the car upon delivery. Since the car was not the current model year Sport Chevrolet's Corvette technician changed the oil and performed a Magnetic Ride Suspension software update that was released just one week in advance of the delivery. I would highly recommend Sport Chevrolet to my family and friends. Thank you Anthony and the Sport Chevrolet team! Dave H Long Island, NY
My salesperson Kristal Hansley was the BEST. She listened to my wants in a vehicle. I did not feel pressure to purchase a vehicle as I have at other dealerships. I appreciated how when I entered the dealership I was greeted by several people asking if I needed assistance. This is my first Chevrolet but I know that it will not be my last. GREAT dealership!!!
Steve Colman was absolutely terrific. He listened closely to our needs and focused exclusively on trying to meet them. He worked with us to find exactly the right vehicle and to give us the best deal possible. He kept us updated by phone as we awaited the vehicle's arrival on the lot. He contacted us the day before we picked-up the vehicle to get our information so he could expedite the purchase process when we were at the dealership. He thoroughly explained how to operate the car, helped us to set up OnStar, and helped us to sync our cell phones. He even kept our two year old happy with fishy treats throughout the process. Without any reservation, we will urge others to buy their next car at Sport Chevrolet, and explain that they will consider themselves lucky if they have the opportunity to work with Steve Colman. Thank you so much again to Steve Colman and Sport Chevrolet for such a wonderful experience. It has made our new Chevrolet Tahoe all the more enjoyable!
They simply dishonored the Price Promise... The salesperson came out and told us that they were not able to honor the quoted price. Then it was placed before us that they would be willing to take $3k off the regular price, which would include manufacturer incentives. Furthermore, they placed a disclaimer on the validity of the Price Promise Certificate, stating that the sales representative on the certificate was a person unknown. I thanked them...then left as quickly as I arrived.
I just had to you write your dealership to let you know about the best service I have received in quite a long time. In 2013, I bought a 2012 Suburban from a dealership not too far from your dealership. That dealership soon went out of business after I bought the truck. Time was coming near for me to get an oil change. I have never owned a Chevrolet and had no idea of where I was going to take my truck for service.
I live in N.E. Wash., DC. I wanted to go someplace close and convenient. My son found a coupon on the internet for a discount on oil changes at your location. I took a chance to see what you offered and boy was I surprised!!! I pulled into your lot and asked where the service department was because I wanted to get an oil change. I was directed to the side and behind the dealership. I blew my horn and a gentleman quickly came to my truck door, asked me to get out for just a few seconds while he scanned my VIN. My wife was with me. He said she could stay in the truck and then asked me to get back in my vehicle. I drove over an overpass and that's where the magic began. I had a few questions about the oil I was using. The gentleman was well informed and gave me great outlook into the care of my truck. I was really impressed with his honesty, demeanor, and his personality. It took me no longer than what seemed like 10 minutes and it was all over. My oil was changed and I and my wife were on our way back home. Never, have I pulled up to a dealership and receive the superb type of service that your dealership provided. The gentleman took my coupon (with a smile) and I received a great deal on my oil change. I don't know which part of my visit there I enjoyed the most. Very very impressed and a customer now for as long as I own my truck. You guys put all those fancy smancy dealerships to SHAME!!!! ~Thanks for a wonderful experience!!!~~Clark Scott
As a first-time car buyer & single woman, I was a bit hesitant heading into the car buying process.
I expected to be met with at least some amount of chauvinism and condescension.
My experience was quite the opposite everyone at Sport Chevrolet treated me with respect, as an informed consumer.
I took my time to do my research, make sure I was getting the right car for my lifestyle, at the best price, & Jason Prieto was nothing but helpful & patient during the several months it took me to finalize my decision.
I finally drove off the lot with my 2013 Volt this past weekend, and couldnt be happier!
My entire experience was wonderful...I went in very nervous and Norm my salesman quickly made me feel at home and took me step by step before and after purchasing my car, Fred in finance was just as gracious he made suggestions that would fit my needs and also eased my nervousness. After all was said and done I felt like a million dollars with a new vehicle and a new family!
My cars check engine light came on two days before a 10 hour round trip road trip. Next thing I know my car wouldn't accelerate and was driving very "jerky". I took it to the dealership after work on a Friday fully expecting to have to drop it off and pick it up the following Monday (and having to rent a car for the trip). Little did I know I would be in and out in under an hour and a half! Not only did they save my trip, but they went out of their way to do so. The parts were available, the cost affordable, and the people were friendly. I was very much impressed!
I had my eye on a equinox when I first came to sport Chevrolet and met Scott! He wasn't pushy or obnoxious he was super helpful nd found me the perfect equinox in the color I wanted and all the options I wanted for the price I liked!
No hassles no haggling.
Just great customer service all the way!
Well the day came for me to pick up my new equinox and Scott told me I needed to at least look at the new impala he had just driven today and it was sweet!
I'm not a "car person" so I said yea yea whatever.
Well I drove one and fell head over heals In love.
I came back and told Jim I wanted one with a bow because it was my birthday!
He delivered the brand new 2014 impala to me with a Hugh silver bow as promised!
Scott is a great guy and exceeded all of my expectations for buying a car!
Thanks and I'll be back for my next one from you!!!!
The people at Sport Chevrolet were extremely helpful, honest and up front with me. They all made this purchase very easy and seamless.
I would highly recommend Scott E. my salesman and Sport Chevrolet to anyone interested in buying a car!
Linda J.
Silver spring,Md
We recently purchased a Chevy Silverado Truck from Steve C. at Sport Chevrolet. This is one of many vehicles that we have bought from Sport and Steve C. We are always impressed by the personalized, professional, attention that we receive. Steve knows his products well and always gives us an in depth rundown of the vehicle features and answers all of our questions. We have recommended his exceptional service to many of our friends and family because we are always very satisfied. It is easy to buy a car at Sport. They also have a great service department. We have been taking our cars there for service for many years.
If you are in the market for a Chevrolet or need to have your car serviced, this is the place to go in the D.C. Area !!! From my very first visit to Sport Chevrolet, I have been treated like a valued customer.
My experience with Sport began several years ago with the service department. They serviced my Saturn for years and kept it in tip-top shape. More recently (March 2013) I realized the need for a new vehicle. Charlie E. in Sales was excellent to work with [NO GAMES! {I was so pleasantly surprised!}]...I got a great deal on my trade-in, and a great price on my new Sonic Hatchback LT!
This place puts the customer first. When I originally visited the dealership at Sport,
I wanted to look at the different models and feel things out. Charlie took the time (Im picky, I commute 25,000+ miles in a year, and he really took A LOT of time with me) to go through several different vehicles. He explained the pros/cons, and value of each vehicle.
We looked at the Equinox, Malibu, Cruze, and Sonic. When I was ready, I took a test drive of the Sport Loved it! Good pickup, decent on gas, nice sound system, quiet ride, and all at an awesome price with GM incentives and my USAA discount J
The team at Sport worked with me to put together a deal that would work! Lee S. (Sales Manager) and Charlie were honest and open.
I didnt feel pressured, they let the deal speak for itself! And no gimmicks! I would have walked away if they had pushed under coating or paint protection like some other dealers in the area.
Fred T. in financing also beat my USAA rate for financing (a whole point under!) with the term and features that I wanted.
Once the paperwork was out of the way, Charlie took the time to go over everything with me. That Chevy MyLink system is something else its like an iPad in your car (Apps and all).
The integration with OnStar is pretty cool too - you can start your car from your cell phone. The most enlightening experience was with the spare tire compartment. It has a false bottom, and he showed me how to get to it (Every time I tried I thought I was going to break something.)
If you want great service or a great car buying experience, don't even bother with other dealerships in the DC area, there is no comparison. The staff here goes out of their way to provide the best sales and service experience possible.
I am a regular customer at Sport Chevrolet. With each visit I am greeted with a smiling face and a helpful attitude. I am also very satisfied with the service I receive when doing a drive through oil change. A big thank you to Mike T. for always getting my cars serviced fast and at an affordable price.
I was working with Norm K. who I found to be a very helpful, no-nonsense fellow who found the car with the options I wanted and worked to get me the best deal he could. He informed me of the rebates, tax incentives available, got me an HOV sticker, described the OnStar features, etc.
It was the most pleasant new car purchase I have ever made.
