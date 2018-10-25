sales Rating

This was the fist time I purchased a vehicle on my own and it was the best experience I've ever had. Bruce K is a wonderful, knowledgeable, patient, professional young man. I brought my 18 year old daughter with me to make sure I wasn't talked into purchasing something other than the vehicle and she never had to say a word. The experience was so pleasant. I told my daughter, this is how you purchase a car and this is what the experience is supposed to be like. No pressure, positive and no surprises. I highly recommend Herb Gordon Nissan because of Bruce K. For 3-4 weeks, Bruce searched for the vehicle I requested. When I thought I might have to concede defeat and settle for another colored vehicle. Instead of pressuring me to buy any car, I told Bruce and he replied, "I appreciate your patience, and I do want you let you know that we are trying our best to get this car for you. Let's see if the next two days give us more clarity before you potentially decide on this Jade Rogue." I thanked Bruce for not pressuring me to settle and he replied, "It's a big purchase, so I want to have the best chance at getting this blue one before we look at this alternative." Two days later, Bruce informed me he was able to secure the exact vehicle I held out for. I am very happy I waited because I LOVE my car. My buying experience went very well and was a testament to Bruce's dedication and professional persistence in satisfying me, the customer. I highly recommend Bruce and look forward to working with Nissan again because of Bruce. I only hope the service department is as professional and knowledgeable about their department as Bruce was with sales and working with people. With employees like Bruce, Herb Gordon will always be top in the business. Read more