Best car buying experience
by 10/25/2018on
Sven, Kenny and Mark made the car buying process fast, easy, and affordable. I used to be a loyal customer of CarMax because I looked for used cars. But, this is the first I've purchased a new vehicle, and couldn't be happier with the product as well as my experience with the team at this particular dealership.
Best car buying experience
by 10/25/2018on
Sven, Kenny and Mark made the car buying process fast, easy, and affordable. I used to be a loyal customer of CarMax because I looked for used cars. But, this is the first I've purchased a new vehicle, and couldn't be happier with the product as well as my experience with the team at this particular dealership.
1 Comments
Herb Gordon Nissan and Carl De Shazior Simply the BEST
by 01/28/2017on
During the summer of 2015, my wife and I were relying on one vehicle as our primary source of transportation, with an ice cream truck as our secondary source. Due to an oversight on my behalf, the engine locked up on the Chevy Trailblazer, which left us with one vehicle. I was hesitant to submit my information online, regarding pre-approval, but it was necessary. I received a call from Herb Gordan, and was informed I was approved, however, I still was unsure of whether I wanted to purchase a vehicle. Upon arriving at the dealership, the entire staff treated my wife and I as if we were loyalty. In particular, Carl De Shazior, and one of his associates made the process of purchasing a vehicle seem effortless. My wife and I test drove two vehicles, and we really liked both cars. In addition, we felt that having 2 vehicles, would allow me to focus on my business, as well as affording her the opportunity to travel without interruption. Mr. De Shazior and staff worked a deal which allowed us to walk away with a 2015 Chrysler 300M and a 2014 Ford Explorer XLT, of which they both were in immaculate condition with low miles. Needless to say we were extremely happy that they were able to get the deal done, and they have continue to follow-up with us over a year later to ensure that we are still satisfied. I encourage anyone that is in the market for a new and/or used vehicle to choose Herb Gordon Nissan of Silver Spring, in particular Carl De Shazior, before visiting any other dealership in the Washington Metropolitan Area. Oh, did I mention that they fed us also. What a great dealership and staff.
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 01/03/2017on
I had an excellent experience with Herb Gordon Nissan in Silver Spring, MD. I contacted them Thursday morning to ask about their inventory of "Rogue"s, by Thursday night we had reached a deal and I drove my new car home Friday morning! Very cooperative people, specially Carl who led the whole thing. I highly recommend them to others.
1 Comments
Excellent Salesman Ben/Great Dealership!
by 09/16/2016on
I was very impressed by Ben Peter and his outstanding service and patience with the purchase of my 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV. After being involved in a serious car accident 2 years ago, I was very nervous about driving...and yet wanted to conquer that fear. Ben discussed the 2 vehicles I was interested in, was patient in explaining and dealing with my concerns. Ben is an asset to HG. Thank you Ben L. Peter. P.S. When I purchase my 2nd vehicle, I know to come to you. The Herb Gordon (HG) 15 years ago is different today. They are friendly and warm towards the customers. I highly commend HG Nissan on its dealership and my salesman Ben. Thank you. VirgieRB.
1 Comments
Amazing Internet Sales Experience
by 09/06/2016on
I really enjoyed working with Ben! It was my first time purchasing a car from a dealership, and I was not looking forward to the experience. However, I was able to find a great deal online, and I spoke with Ben who was completely transparent with the pricing! We were able to get everything done the same day, and I picked up the car on the weekend! My husband was so impressed he will be using internet sales for his next car, and I am urging him to use Ben at Herb Gordon Nissan. This was an A++++ experience for me!
1 Comments
Best Car Buying Experience
by 04/11/2016on
My wife and I visited several Nissan dealers between MD and FL to replace our Ford F150 and found it to be frustrating. The Herb Gordon team provided a fair quote, honored it and we closed the deal quickly. Their credit department was able to meet the best credit union loan quote we could obtain and had the financing deal done in 20 minutes. We are buying our next vehicle from this dealership.
Always a great experience
by 01/19/2016on
This is the fourth vehicle I've bought at Herb Gordon Nissan. I've always felt respected -- which is not how other dealers treat female customers -- and given the information I need to make a good decision. I had done extensive research before buying my 2015 Nissan Murano, including test driving several other brands, and talking briefly with two other dealers -- one of which is just a few miles from my house. Bruce Kim handled my transaction very professionally. I bought the vehicle for a reasonable price and at a great interest rate that no one else offered. Based on my previous experience, I know they will take good care of service needs as well.
Chantelle Smith
by 01/18/2016on
I had a great experience with Chantelle Smith as my sales associate. It was stress free and I never felt that I was pushed to spend more or change financing. Mary, the financing lady also was professional and low key.
They did it again
by 06/18/2015on
HG is the superbowl of dealerships and service peeps! George, Elaine and Debbie did it again! I keep going back because from the moment I bought my 3.5 Ultima to going back to buy my pathfinder SV, everybody was nearly perfect. I got both cars we wanted, and I continue to get the service and customer service I deserve. Thank you Jake for taking the time to chat about the upcoming rewards and trade in options. I think I may be getting the 2016PF.
YES!!!!
by 05/20/2015on
When I first started car shopping based on my history I knew it would be hard. When I went to Herb Gordon they made the ENTIRE process easy and wonderful
Second Herb Gordon Nissan purchase, thumbs up, again
by 02/05/2015on
Thanks HGN for the great service and fantastic buying experience, Bruce Kim my salesman for a second time, Mark my finance guru, and Larry the manager, you guys make me feel like I'm buying from friends rather than the "typical dealership car salesman". See you guys again in a few years, hopefully my next car will be the new Maxima : ) Andy
1 Comments
SIMPLY AWESOME
by 11/18/2014on
My car buying experience with Herb Gordon Nissan was nothing short of awesome. From start to finish representatives such as John Morrison and Mr. Kim in Internet Sales and Ms. Mary in finance really made the car buying experience personable and friendly. The sales reps weren't aggressive by no means however very informative on the process and knowledgeable about the vehicle. They were also very polite and eager to gain not just the business but the overall satisfaction of the customer (me). I would certainly recommend this dealership to those who are planning to purchase a car in the near future.
Love Herb Gordon!
by 08/16/2014on
Herb Gordon has been servicing our Nissans since 1997. We have complete faith and trust in our service advisor, George M. He is the reason we continue to take our cars to Herb Gordon. Thank you, George, for your professional and caring service.
My unique experience of satisfaction from time spent in a dealership!
by 07/14/2014on
This was one of a few dealerships I went to see what deal would I get currently should I decide to buy a new car (in terms of models, features, prices, incentives, rebates and financing options). I did not expect to actually sign a deal at this time. At the Herb Gordon I met Bruce K, and long story short, I bought Nissan Altima a few hours later with his help! Today it is exactly two weeks since I finalized the deal and I am still happy and have no doubts that I have got simply the best deal that is available on market right now. I went to CarMax after that to find out how much would I pay there for the same deal and it ended up to be somewhere close to 12 hundred bucks more (which made me even happier!). I especially liked the high professionalism of Bruce, his honesty, transparency and ability to make the whole purchase experience easy, friendly, stress free and exceptionally satisfying. His punctuality! The promptness and thoroughness in following up with me on every single step in this deal starting with my first inquiry and ending with receiving additional accessories that I needed for my new vehicle. After 10 years of living in Japan before US I am "spoiled" by the exceptional customer care quality of services they have in Japan. In US I am probably considered as a very picky and demanding customer, but I have to say quality of customer care I received in this dealership in fact is truly exceptional! That is why I just love to use any chance to promote that! I wish more dealers in US learned how to treat their customer!
1 Comments
Best Sales Experience Ever!!
by 07/03/2014on
This was the fist time I purchased a vehicle on my own and it was the best experience I've ever had. Bruce K is a wonderful, knowledgeable, patient, professional young man. I brought my 18 year old daughter with me to make sure I wasn't talked into purchasing something other than the vehicle and she never had to say a word. The experience was so pleasant. I told my daughter, this is how you purchase a car and this is what the experience is supposed to be like. No pressure, positive and no surprises. I highly recommend Herb Gordon Nissan because of Bruce K. For 3-4 weeks, Bruce searched for the vehicle I requested. When I thought I might have to concede defeat and settle for another colored vehicle. Instead of pressuring me to buy any car, I told Bruce and he replied, "I appreciate your patience, and I do want you let you know that we are trying our best to get this car for you. Let's see if the next two days give us more clarity before you potentially decide on this Jade Rogue." I thanked Bruce for not pressuring me to settle and he replied, "It's a big purchase, so I want to have the best chance at getting this blue one before we look at this alternative." Two days later, Bruce informed me he was able to secure the exact vehicle I held out for. I am very happy I waited because I LOVE my car. My buying experience went very well and was a testament to Bruce's dedication and professional persistence in satisfying me, the customer. I highly recommend Bruce and look forward to working with Nissan again because of Bruce. I only hope the service department is as professional and knowledgeable about their department as Bruce was with sales and working with people. With employees like Bruce, Herb Gordon will always be top in the business.
1 Comments
Unbelievable Experience
by 06/29/2014on
Our salesman was Renwick H. We bought a 2014 Nissan Murano. Mr. H made the entire experience enjoyable, and I highly recommend. The time he spent explaining the many features and benefits of the Murano went above and beyond our expectations. Additionally, his follow up after the purchase, to ensure our satisfaction was an unexpected pleasure. To top it off, we got a great deal on a 36 month lease. Couldn't be happier!
1 Comments
Great Dealership. Ask for Carl
by 06/20/2014on
My family bought our first new car from this dealership in July 2013. Our salesman was extremely professional and was immediately aware of what we needed in a vehicle. Our saleman keeps in touch and still advises us on vechicle purchases and maintenance till this day. You can always find an excellent product, but good customer service is rare. Ask for Carl
1 Comments
Love the Sales Experience!
by 06/18/2014on
My family and I all have cars from Herb Gordon. My daughter actually bought two from there! We love the service we receive from Carl, he is the sales person we always use. Carl has never disappointed, he always finds what we need and at the best deal. We often come back to the dealership for service and make sure we stop by to see Carl each time. I spoke to a man who mentioned getting his license for the first time in the US an was excited about getting a car. This was a milestone for him and very important so I knew exactly who to send him to. Please go to Herb Gordon Nissan and see Carl for all of your car buying needs.
1 Comments
THANK YOU FOR MAKING MY CAR BUYING SO EASY!
by 06/17/2014on
I am absolutely overwhelmed with happiness from the level of customer service I received. My recent vehicle purchase was the most pleasant I have ever had. I contacted Herb Gordon Nissan online and received the best offer I could possibly imagine. My sales consultant was Ben P and he was wonderful to work with. His prompt response and flexible schedule made me feel very comfortable and welcomed. He has made himself available for any and all questions I had. I will recommend your dealership to anyone with full confidence.
1 Comments
Tell all your friends about Harvey!
by 06/10/2014on
I will only purchase future cars from Harvey at Herb Gordon Nissan! His customer service is outstanding! I went in after work to look at a car I saw online. I was ready to purchase, but had a wait because they were very busy. Harvey noticed it was dinner time and asked if I was hungry. He ordered me some food while I had to wait. Finally, I was about to go into the finance office and sign the papers. I was able to drive away with the car I wanted! A week later, the stereo system went out (weird) and I called Harvey. Even though he was on vacation, he instructed me to take it in and have it fixed (no charge). When I arrived at the dealership, they were waiting for me because Harvey had called ahead saying I was on my way. They fixed the stereo and I was driving again. Harvey is the best! Thank you.
1 Comments
Excellent Experience
by 05/10/2014on
My husband and I purchased a 2014 Pathfinder SL on 5/9/14 from Mr. Dwyne S. From the very first meeting, Mr. S was attentive, extremely knowledgeable and made us feel relaxed. He also didn't pressure us once we made it clear we were in the early stages of looking for a new vehicle. He checked in on a regular basis and I assured him we would contact him when we were ready. On the day of the purchase, Mr. S had the vehicle waiting for us and went over every detail to make sure we were confident with our final decision. He walked us through the entire dealership and service department and made sure we didn't have any questions before leaving. This was one of the most enjoyable buying experiences we've ever had and without a doubt highly recommend Herb Gordon Nissan and Mr. Dwyne S. A 5 star shopping experience!!!
1 Comments