Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring
Great Service A+
by 03/01/2022on
My experience at Mercedes Benz Silver Spring was great. They were very helpful and helped out before and after getting car. My salesman Edward Moore was great and guided me through the car buying process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
A pain-free shopping experience!
by 07/31/2021on
I had a very positive experience working with the team at MB of Silver Spring. From the time I walked in the door until I drove my new car off the lot I could not have had an easier time purchasing a car. The finance person May explained all of my options in detail, the sales manager Keith took me for a test drive and my salesperson Charlie was terrific. All in all a very professional crew that made the entire experience easy and pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superlative Dealership
by 06/19/2019on
Mercedes of Silver Spring is superlative in every way. The sales and service staff are the best I have encountered and I have made multiple purchases over the years. Len Logue is an extraordinary sales professional and I have relied on his expertise in the purchase and leasing of all of our cars for the past decade. On my last visit to the dealership, Merlin Auses enthusiastically and patiently helped to introduce me to all of the features of my new car, and Brad Fischer made the process of arranging my financing an easy and quick one. I highly recommend this dealership to all who are contemplating the purchase or lease of a Mercedes Benz. They are the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Dealership
by 03/27/2019on
My dealings with MBSS were exclusively online until the day that I actually picked up my new Merz and traded my BMW. I have many years of experience in purchasing vehicles but none ran as smoothly and with such little stress as this transaction. I have already recommended this dealership to others. Mr. Nichols and Mr Nuri's initial responses to my email inquiries set the tone for the transaction and eventually caused me to pass other MB dealerships for MBSS. Mr. Stanford had my car waiting for me when I arrived. The necessary paperwork was completed by Mr. Fischer who did not try to up-sell products that would not be needed based on my planned usage. Mr. Elefantis made me feel like i was part of the MB family. Mr. Robinson was perhaps the icing on the cake. His enthusiasm as he explained and demonstrated MBUX was contagious.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding
by 12/29/2018on
Charlie Miller was very patient and accommodating during and after the sales process. He provided answers to all our questions and followed up to ensure all of our concerns were addressed. He was always professional, courteous and provided "Top Notch" service! Charlie worked with us to make the difficult decision on purchasing a new car a very simple process. Thank You for an outstanding sales process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consummate Professionals
by 02/25/2018on
Hello, Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring had listed a 2015 CPO Silver/light gray C Class with only 5,000 miles for $27K on cars.com. I got there too late because as I was speaking to Lester Standford about the car, one of his colleagues was in the process of selling the car to someone else! Enter stage the CPO sales manager Elias Costianes who found me a similar CPO C Class with a dark grey exterior. And it was a 2016 for only $1K more with 10,000 miles. Both Lester and Elias are likeable, knowledgeable, detail orientated, consummate professionals who I recommend without reservation. I got a great deal on a beautiful car that originally retailed for $43K. If you are going to buy a Mercedes buy it form Lester and Elias! Kevin
Supurb Buying Experience with James McDonald
by 02/21/2018on
This is my 2nd time buying from James McDonald, but my 3rd Mercedes Benz purchase. My first one was with a different dealership and I never went back. My last two purchases have been with James. I highly recommend him. He provided excellent customer service and he cares about more than just making the deal. After my first purchase from him, whenever I had a question or concern, I would call him and he never made me feel like I should not call him. Unfortunately, I had a minor accident with the vehicle and when I called him, he was very helpful and showed concern. He is experienced, friendly, and I can honestly say that he goes above and beyond for his clients.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 10/31/2017on
We always have a great experience at Mercedes Benz of Silver Spring! Our sales person, Julian Thornton, was extremely helpful throughout the whole process! Julian is very friendly, professional and patient. He showed all the vehicles we requested to ensure we were happy and comfortable with our choice! We highly recommended Julian !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 09/25/2017on
This was my first time buying a relatively expensive car, and I was pretty anxious coming in. Saliou Kane took us in and was very courteous, friendly, & funny, and made the entire process comfortable and painless. He personally cared about my satisfaction and went above and beyond to ensure it. It took longer than expected to decide and complete the sale, but Kane was very patient throughout the whole process. It was a great pleasure dealing with Kane from Silver Spring. When I returned back to the dealership for some lingering questions about using the car, the staff at Silver Spring were very helpful in ensuring that all my questions and concerns were taken care of. Very satisfied overall and highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you so much!!
by 07/24/2017on
Chris has made each experience coming to the service center quick, professional and easy! No matter which vehicle I am in I would like to continue dealing with him for sure. Thanks again :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you so much!!
by 07/24/2017on
I had to trade in my cla 250 limited edition orange :(. Have to admit I was nervous about what to get and was apprehensive as to what vehicle model suits my driving needs. I went to see Ashlee Walton and I could tell immediately she understood what would be perfect for me. I blindly allowed her to pick two vehicle options and she literally picked the exact style of vehicle i had in mind. Not to mention I left with an amazing deal and am totally in love with my c300!! I will be returning surely :) . Each vehicle I've gotten from this dealership has been a head turner and it was only days of taking my new baby off the lot that a family friend was convinced to go see Ashlee because they fell in love with my car as well!! Ashlee your amazing <3
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Review of Tony Zelaya and Mercedes-Benz Of Silver Spring
by 06/28/2017on
My wife and I were looking to lease a new Mercedes GLC300 or BMW X3. Our salesman, Tony Zelaya, at Mercedes-Benz Of Silver Spring really was incredible. He went above and beyond and arranged for both type cars to be available to test drive and compare and my wife really loved the GLC but in the end the current incentives for the BMW made the decision clear. I want to thank Tony and his management team for doing everything possible to compete with the BMW's price. In the end we decided to get the BMW from the sister One Mile Group's BMW of Silver Spring located around the block. Even though we didn't purchase the Mercedes from Tony, he remained very positive and helpful and really is a true gentleman. He has earned our respect to refer all our friends and family to him as well helping us in 3 years when our BMW lease is over. Thank you again Tony for redefining what a car salesman should be known for! You're the best...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 06/23/2017on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Julian Thornton at Mercedes Silver Spring and cannot adequately express the great customer service that he provided. Mr. Thornton was patient and extremely professional in handling my vehicle needs. It is so refreshing to get this kind of service in this day and age of hustle and bustle! Thanks Julian for a job well done!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great Service - Ashlee Walton
by 04/30/2017on
Worked with Ashlee Walton who was able to put me in a brand new 2017 GLC 300 Coupe. She walked me through the whole sales process and was able to get all my questions answered
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Cla250
by 04/28/2017on
I called Mercedes of silver spring Michael Cahill was helping me look for a car that fits my budget he really was patient with me, I was really satisfied With everything not just because I bought a car from Mercedes of silver spring I was happy with the deal Michael Cahill did and helped me with I definitely will be coming back to Mercedes of silver spring and buying a new car again with Michael Cahill thank you again I really appreciate everything
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Khalil and technology- a winning team
by 03/06/2017on
Khalil Nuri is a most patient and aware salesperson! I actually decided to buy from him before the E300 even came out. I'm a first time Mercedes Benz buyer and I was interested in the tech advances, the seat comfort and the 4-matic. This car gives me the freedom and mobility like it's specially set up for my current handicaps. Khalil was aware of the tech coming out in 2017 so I waited a few months for the car that would fit me just right. No high pressure, just major support. ALSO, Khalil gives me lessons on the tech options. He didn't abandon me after I paid for the car. If he doesn't know the answers he gets back to me. If I hadn't met Khalil, I'd be driving an Audi A6 now. But yay, I'm not. I love Khalil and the M-B E300!!! I picked this dealership by reviews on Yelp even tho it's not the closest to my home.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great buying experience
by 12/27/2016on
Bought my car almost 2 years ago and still pleased with my salesman James McDonald. I told him I'll be back in a couple years for another. When the car comes in for service he always checks to make sure everything is going well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 GLE 350
by 12/18/2016on
This was my first time purchasing a Mercedes Benz... The service from Keith & Jason was absolutely amazing! Best sales experience I ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first Mercedes-Benz - Thanks Tony Zelaya
by 09/13/2016on
My new 2017 Mercedes-Benz, GLE 350 4Matic SUV Silver Springs, MD Last year I retired from the military after 25 years of service and finally settled down in beautiful Rockville, Maryland. As my wife and I scouted out the near-by areas we stopped at the Mercedes Benz Dealership in Silver Springs, MD. We were browsing when we met Tony Zelaya . I dislike buying a car from dealerships, but Tonys demeanor and approach quickly dispelled my anxiety and we were talking about his favorite topic - cars. I explained our purchase timeline and price point. Despite our late un-announced arrival, Tony sat with my wife and me and answered every question without pressure. As Tony went to grab a cup of coffee for my wife we saw pictures of his family arranged around his desk. I found this to be inviting and it left an impression I would recall one year later. After a year of careful savings and planning we went back to the Mercedes-Benz dealership of Silver Springs, unannounced of course. We immediately found Tony and explained how we were ready to buy our first Mercedes-Benz. Once again, at no time did I feel pressure to make a decision on our purchase. I was up front and explained exactly what I wanted in a car. Lets just say I got everything I wanted and a whole lot more. The best part is that Tony helped me to stay on budget he also explained each step of the purchasing process and what would happen next. I honestly felt like Tony was my Agent and working hard to represent my needs. When I met the sales manager I thought all the progress I had made was about to be flushed down the toilet but I was wrong. When I went to the finance manager, once again I thought all the progress I had made was going to end, and once again I was wrong. The entire process went exactly as Tony described. I am proud to say that I am now the happy owner of the 2017 GLE350 4MATIC SUV | Mercedes-Benz. From my family to yours go see Tony Zelaya. J. Apodaca
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really Good Dealership and Staff All Around
by 05/20/2016on
Mercedes Benz of Silver Spring is the best auto dealership I'm aware of and I've owned a lot of cars and Jonathan Logue is the best sales person I've ever met. Not only is he very helpful during the actual sales process but long afterward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Tony Zelaya at Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring
by 04/12/2016on
Our first purchase at the Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring dealership in Maryland was a great experience! We were referred to Tony Zelaya who we highly recommendhe was very friendly, professional, and knowledgeable. Tony really listened to what we were looking for in a new vehicle. Others in the dealership were also eager to answer our questions and concerns. We were impressed with their willingness to work with us to make a deal. Tony was able to procure a new vehicle from a dealership from a distant state. Our GLE450 Coupe was delivered in pristine condition and Tony took the time to go over all aspects of the car. In prior years we always purchased our new Mercedes vehicles from another dealership in Virginia and had them serviced there; however, we now realize that we should have gone to see Tony and the Mercedes-Benz of Silver Spring dealership soonerwe are so happy with our new 2016 Mercedes Benz :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
