Customer Reviews of Herb Gordon Subaru
Wonderful experience
by 11/25/2020on
Al at Herb Gordon Subaru was wonderful! He made the experience quick and easy. He was so helpful and gave us many options! I highly recommend Al!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The golden standard in customer satisfaction
by 07/08/2018on
Herb Gordon Subaru represents the golden standard in customer satisfaction, not only among car dealerships, but among all the service industries. I have been going to Herb Gordon Subaru for more than three and half years. My experience has been always pleasant, everyone is friendly. It was until three weeks ago, I had the opportunity to truly appreciate the unbelievably exceptional customer service a five-star diamond customer care commitment. I noticed my 2015 Forester was tilted towards the driver side since a month ago. Initially I thought it was just my optical illusion. I noticed more and more that something was not right as time went on. Finally, I stopped by my local gas station. The gentleman there immediately pointed out that I had a broken shock coil on the rear tire on the passenger side. Sure it was, the car almost sat on the tire. The car needed to be fixed ASAP. Working full time and going to evening school, I cant afford not to have a car. I called Herb Gordon Subaru service manager Ken, explained my situation to him. It was 12:30 PM, Ken said none of his loaner cars had come back yet. He told me just came by and he will get a rental car from Enterprise for me if there was still no loaner available by the time I got there. I arrived at the dealership. Ken inspected the car and told me that there is a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) regarding the 2015 Forester shock coil. Ken didnt have to tell me that. Ken said TSB does not necessarily mean it is warranty issue, but he will do his best having Subaru to cover it. Lorry from the rental car department was able to find a 2018 Forester loaner car for me. When I got in the car, I noticed it does not have the EyeSight option (adaptive cruise control) which I have on my car. I explained to Lorry I do lot of highway driving and get used to the EyeSight. I asked Lorry if there was any chance she could find a loaner car with the EyeSight option. Lorry was able to find a 2018 Outback Touring model with EyeSight and all the other bells and whistles. Lorry said since she knows I drive a long distance to work, she asked me to wait for her for five minutes so she could top off the tank for me. Ken also stopped by letting me know that feel free to drive the Outback for as long as I need and he will get Subaru to cover the shock coil under warranty. While I was leaving the dealership, I could not quite believe everything I just experienced. I felt like I was treated as a Rolls-Royce owner. I had worked with other dealerships, including one of the German luxury brands. None of them was even close to Herb Gordon Subaru when it comes to customer service. The next day, I got a call from my service advisor Vitaliy. Vitaliy told me that I had to wait for a maximum of three weeks for the parts to arrive from Japan since there was no shock coil available in the U.S. Vitaliy apologized and asked if I was okay to drive the (top of the line) Outback until my car is fixed. Wow Except taking the delivery of a new car, no one looks forward to visiting dealership since it means money spending and potential unknown service/repair cost. Herb Gordon Subaru is different. I actually look forward to going there, saying hi to my friends and asking how they are doing. Herb Gordon Subaru is the shining example of taking customer care to the exceptionally unmatched level.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Buying Experience
by 03/14/2018on
This is our second purchase from Herb Gordon and it seems the company, its employees, do all of the things in a friendly, helpful, integrous way. Quite different than I remember car purchasing experiences of my past -- and that's going back a long, long way. Of course, the dealership needs to make money, but I always felt that my satisfaction was paramount. No pressure. Answered all questions honestly. We felt taken care of. It all starts at the top and we could see how the GM worked with his staff - from administrator to salesperson to financial people. In the end, one feels as though he/she has gotten a fair deal (possibly great deal) and that the car is perfect for your needs. Wondering if this is the trend today or if Herb Gordon is setting a trend in the industry. Last, I want to mention that the whole process was easy on us. We didn't leave the dealership exhausted after playing games -- because there were no games.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy or service a car
by 11/15/2017on
The folks at Herb Gordon made buying my car an all-around great experience. I used the build tool on the Subaru website and took the information in with me. I talked with Gary Grace and after a test drive and about 30 minutes of discussion I had decided I was going to buy the car, they just had to find it for me. They were able to locate a vehicle which had everything I wanted. Gary called me and gave me the price they were looking for - it was a fair price ($1,300.00 under the Subarau.com build price) and I felt that there was no need to try and haggle or shop around. I went back in spoke with him and Jason Withrow (the sales manager) briefly and had them order it. The vehicle arrived three days later, and the remainder of the purchase was a breeze. While the car was purchased with cash I still met with Marc Dorfman (the finance manager) briefly to discuss any additional services they could offer (such as an extended warranty). While I was presented with these options there was absolutely no pressure to purchase any of them. This was the first purchase Ive made form Herb Gordon but the third purchase for my family. I'd highly recommend purchasing a vehicle from them I know Ill be going back when my wifes car needs to be replaced. I haven't had my car serviced yet but my mom has been having her cars serviced at Herb Gordon for almost 20 years. She recently had an issue with her Outback burning oil and the service department went to bat for her and got Subaru to replace the engine even though she was out of warranty. One more thing: In regard to the CSI survey you will receive - I spent 13 years working in the car business. I know some will think I'm a plant or a shill and that's your prerogative. But as someone who's been on the receiving end of the survey you're sent by ANY manufacturer after purchasing a vehicle or having that vehicle serviced, please help the employees out and fill it out as 100% satisfied if you're happy with the INDIVIDUAL who helped you. The surveys don't affect the manufacturers - when you choose an answer other than completely satisfied/outstanding all it does is affect the pay of the salesman, the service writer, or other employees who helped you even when you're complaining about how the water coming out of the bathroom tap wasn't hot enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Would do it Again!
by 11/02/2017on
Gary Grace (sales) and Bryan (finance) made the experience so pleasant that I would definitely do it again....in 10 years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome people, excellent customer service
by 10/20/2017on
Herb Gordon Subaru is professionally run with customer service clearly at top of their priorities. This place is staffed by incredibly attentive and friendly people who went out of their way to provide fast, thorough, service at the highest discount they could offer me. I managed to have my car break down and be rendered completely inoperable, and also lose my wallet (with all forms of payment and ID) at the same time. Fortunately, Rodney, Laurie, Ken, and the rest of the people at Herb Gordon worked with me to get the problem diagnosed, giving me a frank assessment of the situation and actually advising against me getting work done right then and there. They got me right in a wonderful free loaner, and were very accommodating in letting me keep my car in their lot and use the loaner while I got my situation sorted out. I can't thank them enough, and would absolutely recommend this dealership to a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Subaru service in Maryland
by 05/25/2017on
My experience with the Herb Gordon Subaru service department has been nothing short of exceptional. Vitaliy has been my service advisor since I bought new my 2015 WRX, and I have grown to trust him implicitly with his service recommendations. You know you have an honest person when you request services, such as a brake fluid flush, and the service advisor says we checked the brake fluid and you don't need that service done right now. My greatest testimony is my most recent experience when my clutch failed prematurely, and Vitaliy and his service manager Greg were able to get Subaru to replace the clutch at no cost to me per a one time good will gesture. I knew that I hadn't caused the clutch to fail prematurely (been driving standard transmissions for 33 years) but knew that a wear and tear item is not always covered. Vitaliy came through for me as he always has, and I will continue buying Subaru products in the future because the company has shown me that they stand behind their products. In particular, I will be buying and having my next vehicle serviced at Herb Gordon Subaru because of all the positive experiences I've had dealing with Vitaliy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New purchase.
by 09/10/2016on
This is my second Subaru from Herb Gordon and each experience has been wonderful. They are fair, personable and responsive. I do not hesitate to recommend them, and I love my Subaru
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super sales experience
by 08/09/2016on
My wife and I were extremely pleased with our Subaru Forester purchase from Herb Gordon Subaru in Silver Spring. Sure, we had to travel a little further to get to the facility, but it was well worth the effort. The salesperson, Sue Ireland, was outstanding she was both professional and personal. We really appreciated her in-depth product knowledge, and attention to detail throughout the buying process. Credit also the manager on-duty, Mr. Michael Roy. He personally assisted Ms. Ireland with the new vehicle (and our trade-in), and provided an interesting overview of personnel and operational aspects of Herb Gordon Subaru. And finally, concerning the financial aspects, Mr. Marc Dorsman did an excellent job explaining the optional service/security/warranty packages. We plan to continue our visits to that facility with our vehicle service requirements. The entire purchase was a truly an enjoyable experience and look forward to a long-term customer relationship with Herb Gordon Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Dealership!
by 07/03/2016on
Herb Gordon Subaru provided a great sales experience with no stress or pressure. I stopped in one weekend, test drove a few cars, then emailed Rod, the sales associate that helped me, and told him I wanted to buy one of the cars I drove. It was really that simple! I emailed Rod whenever I had a question and he always got back to me right away. They even came out to pick me up, even though I live about 40 min from the dealership. All in all, it was a fun , exciting, no pressure experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our First Subaru
by 05/12/2016on
Buying a car doesn't have to be tedious and that's what this dealership is all about. Right from the first email, you already get a good and honest quotation. The follow-ups were just right and I didn't feel any pressure as a buyer. When you step inside the dealership, the ambiance is outstanding. Staff is friendly and helpful. I have yet to try any of their services but I can already tell it will be good. This was our 2nd time buying a car and we had a far better experience with this dealership compared to the previous one. The car sales expert assigned to us was Cory Hymas. Negotiations are part of car buying and he did his part really well! I was able to negotiate for a lower price from his original quotation and came out satisfied with the deal. I think as buyers there's always that hope to be able to bring the price down even further but we have to be realistic too and just do your research. We actually went to another dealer just so that we could compare prices but ultimately ended up back with Cory's offer - plus the fact that I felt more comfortable closing the deal with him. Overall, I would recommend this dealership if you're looking for a car. In fact, look for a Subaru. Consumer Reports 2016 ranked Subaru #2 as most reliable car brand (first place goes to Audi).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Superstar!
by 03/22/2016on
There were many small things going on with our Outback other than the oil change for which we came in. Vitaliy Khlebnikov went with me to our car and immediately corrected two of the challenges on our list! Thus the title "Superstar." He addressed our other concerns, and we are extremely pleased with our service visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2016 Subaru Outback Purchase
by 03/17/2016on
Sales department was very patient with us. We had a lot of questions and had looked at a lot of cars before deciding on the Subaru. The finance department explain various option to us and we were able to select the best option for us. The checkout person went over the car with us explaining all the high tech options so we became familiar with them. The 2016 Subaru Outback has many advanced features like the lane change alert, quick stop, etc. The Outback has excellent gas mileage and is the most "bang for the buck" compared to out SUVs we looked at, so we bought it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service is timely and top notch
by 03/10/2016on
Great service every time and always quick to assess what is needed and how long it will take. Vitaliy is the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mile One Subaru
by 02/19/2016on
Great place to buy a car and have your Subaru serviced. I was hesitant to use a dealership for service but Mile One Subaru put me right at ease. They did an oil change and 6 month check and then washed the car just because! I will be going back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficiency, Excellance and Respect
by 02/18/2016on
Since purchasing my car two years ago from (Jim)James Boratenski, I have been thoroughly impressed by the courteous friendly service and attention to the needs of this customer. I'm a woman in my 60s who has often experienced borderline rudeness, dismissiveness and poor service by car dealerships and mechanics in my past. That is most certainly not the case with the team at Herb Gordon Subaru. From the very beginning when I purchased my car from Jim Boratenski he took the time to find out what I was looking for and then showed me in detail how the new electronics worked. He was lovely and when he's seen me there for service, he's said 'hello.' Over on the service side they are scrupulously clean and organized. They have Wi-Fi, donuts, coffee and shopping bags. Okay, the real reason to be there is for the exemplary service. Most of the time I have worked with Ken Hanscom, the Assistant Service Manager. As I mentioned previously my past experience with car people has been a complete let down. I've quite frankly felt used and taken advantage of. That is not at all the case with the Herb Gordon Subaru team. The service team, but most especially Ken Hanscom, has been respectful, helpful and wonderful with their service. Recently I scheduled the 15,000 mile service, but somehow I missed the allotted time. They called. I was embarrassed for messing up, but they told me to come on down. I got there over an hour late. They took the car anyway and told me that it would take about three hours before they could finished it. I asked if they could drive me home. Because I messed up, they didn't have anyone free to do that. I told them not to worry as it was my fault. I would wait. Fancy my surprise that Ken Hanscom walked up to me about an hour later to tell me that my car was done. I couldn't believe it. My car had been beautifully serviced, washed and appeared vacuumed. I am so grateful that my business is honestly appreciated. I never want to go anywhere else. Thank you Herb Gordon Subaru for a superlative team in an extraordinary facility.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service at Herb Gordon Subaru
by 02/05/2016on
Superb service from the Herb Gordon Subaru service team, especially by Ken Hanscom. I purchased our 2016 Outback in New Hampshire and we had just recently moved to Laurel. Unfortunately, my window, on the lower drive side had a crack and spidered. I came into Herb Gordon and Ken, along with Greg Edwards took pictures of the windshield and sent them off to Subaru of America regional rep and got the windshield covered 100% under Good Will. I was very impressed on how well Ken and his team took care of me and my Outback and even provided me with a loner vehicle for the day. I was extremely pleased with their professionalism and superior service. I would highly recommend their service to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service & Friendly Staff
by 01/27/2016on
Ken Hancsom is always accommodating in emergencies and incredibly friendly, as is all the staff at Herb Gordon Subaru. I am always on alert when it comes to mechanics and dealers who aren't too trustworthy, but I never feel those worries here. I take my car for oil changes and every repair needed and I'm always happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/27/2016on
Very nice transaction. Knowledgeable salesman, very helpful, and no pressure. We are very happy we chose this dealer and would most definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 01/26/2016on
I have always taken my 2012 Forester to Herb Gordon. They have been thorough and responsive and generally great about identifying if there is an issue that needs to be resolved. My most recent service consultant, Vitaliy, was particularly helpful, even providing us a loaner when we extended the service appointment to have our break pads replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 11/24/2015on
My wife and I purchased a new 2016 Subaru Outback Limited from Herb Gordon. The car, we wanted, the 6 cyl version, had to be ordered. Our salesman John Sessoms answered all of my many email, in-person, and telephoned questions about the Outback and its available options and kept us informed an the projected delivery date. The Outback was delivered on the projected date. Upon delivery, the finance staff as well as Mr. Sessoms did an excellent job of explaining finance options as well as vehicle operation. If one is considering a Subaru, I would highly recommend that you visit Herb Gordon. ThomasM
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
