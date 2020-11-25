5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Herb Gordon Subaru represents the golden standard in customer satisfaction, not only among car dealerships, but among all the service industries. I have been going to Herb Gordon Subaru for more than three and half years. My experience has been always pleasant, everyone is friendly. It was until three weeks ago, I had the opportunity to truly appreciate the unbelievably exceptional customer service  a five-star diamond customer care commitment. I noticed my 2015 Forester was tilted towards the driver side since a month ago. Initially I thought it was just my optical illusion. I noticed more and more that something was not right as time went on. Finally, I stopped by my local gas station. The gentleman there immediately pointed out that I had a broken shock coil on the rear tire on the passenger side. Sure it was, the car almost sat on the tire. The car needed to be fixed ASAP. Working full time and going to evening school, I cant afford not to have a car. I called Herb Gordon Subaru service manager Ken, explained my situation to him. It was 12:30 PM, Ken said none of his loaner cars had come back yet. He told me just came by and he will get a rental car from Enterprise for me if there was still no loaner available by the time I got there. I arrived at the dealership. Ken inspected the car and told me that there is a Technical Service Bulletin (TSB) regarding the 2015 Forester shock coil. Ken didnt have to tell me that. Ken said TSB does not necessarily mean it is warranty issue, but he will do his best having Subaru to cover it. Lorry from the rental car department was able to find a 2018 Forester loaner car for me. When I got in the car, I noticed it does not have the EyeSight option (adaptive cruise control) which I have on my car. I explained to Lorry I do lot of highway driving and get used to the EyeSight. I asked Lorry if there was any chance she could find a loaner car with the EyeSight option. Lorry was able to find a 2018 Outback Touring model with EyeSight and all the other bells and whistles. Lorry said since she knows I drive a long distance to work, she asked me to wait for her for five minutes so she could top off the tank for me. Ken also stopped by letting me know that feel free to drive the Outback for as long as I need and he will get Subaru to cover the shock coil under warranty. While I was leaving the dealership, I could not quite believe everything I just experienced. I felt like I was treated as a Rolls-Royce owner. I had worked with other dealerships, including one of the German luxury brands. None of them was even close to Herb Gordon Subaru when it comes to customer service. The next day, I got a call from my service advisor Vitaliy. Vitaliy told me that I had to wait for a maximum of three weeks for the parts to arrive from Japan since there was no shock coil available in the U.S. Vitaliy apologized and asked if I was okay to drive the (top of the line) Outback until my car is fixed. Wow Except taking the delivery of a new car, no one looks forward to visiting dealership since it means money spending and potential unknown service/repair cost. Herb Gordon Subaru is different. I actually look forward to going there, saying hi to my friends and asking how they are doing. Herb Gordon Subaru is the shining example of taking customer care to the exceptionally unmatched level. Read more