Customer Reviews of BMW of Silver Spring
Excellent buying experience with Nate Vitek
by 05/03/2022on
Searching for a new car at a time when supply chain issues and high demand predominate is no easy task. Working with Nate Vitek however made the process as smooth as possible. He's well organized, transparent, responsive, and informative. I also felt he was genuinely interested in my happiness with my purchase and cared about a good outcome. I strongly recommend woking with Nate Vitek on any purchase!
Excellent buying experience with Nate Vitek
by 05/03/2022on
Searching for a new car at a time when supply chain issues and high demand predominate is no easy task. Working with Nate Vitek however made the process as smooth as possible. He's well organized, transparent, responsive, and informative. I also felt he was genuinely interested in my happiness with my purchase and cared about a good outcome. I strongly recommend woking with Nate Vitek on any purchase!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Pick Nick to help find your next BMW
by 04/27/2022on
This was my very first time at a BMW dealership so I didn't know what to expect when I first got there. Nick was assigned as my sales associate and was nothing short of amazing! Even my 12 year old daughter made a comment on his professionalism. Nick was patient with answering all my questions, extremely knowledgeable on BMW vehicles and most importantly, didn't try to up sell me on a more expensive car. He helped me with the features on the car and the app! I would definitely recommend him as your next sales associate and BMW of Silver Springs your dealership to visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New KIA
by 04/19/2022on
Harold Shelby did an amazing job, he gave us time to decide and ade the process of buying our car easy. Pedro Delgado too made the financing process smooth and easy. I would definitely recommend him and the staff at BMW of Silver Spring.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Go see Lonnie at BMW of Silver Spring
by 04/18/2022on
I bought a car from Lonnie. He not only is a very friendly salesperson, but he knows what he is doing and has extensive experience. You will not regret it, go see Lonnie and get your first/next BMW in a stress-free experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Experience was great with Nate!
by 04/18/2022on
After ordering my BMW X7 through another dealership, I was told I wouldn't get the vehicle for another 2 months. I joined a FB group for X7s and a member suggested I reach out to Nate Vitek at BMW of Silver Spring to see if he could get me a quicker delivery date. I reached out to Nate and he immediately stopped what he was doing and helped me quickly get an order in and within a day I had a production number. The vehicle arrived in less than a month, just on time for my wife's birthday!! (it was a gift for her). When I went to the dealership to pick up the vehicle, the process went smooth and the finance manager didn't try to pressure me into getting any extra warranties, but he took the time to explain my options to me. Nate walked me through the entire vehicle and explained all of the different options. He even told me I could bring my wife back so that he could explain everything to her as well. I couldn't have asked for a more seamless and quality experience! Happy to have our first BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Harold Shelby of BMW Silver Spring
by 04/15/2022on
I worked with Harold Shelby to purchase a 2022 BMW X4M Competition. I have never had such a great experience with a car salesman or car dealership in my 40 years on the planet. Harold was a genuinely nice, patient, fair and equitable sales consultant. Having dealt with him only twice I can easily say I trust him and would happily go out of my way to recommend people to him. I work in an industry (wealth management) where being likable and trustworthy is absolutely essential to being successful so it is wonderful to have that reciprocated when I am on the buying side. Thanks again, Harold. Below is the email response I wrote to him upon receiving a thank you email from him: Harold, Thank you for the wonderful service. You are a patient man and I felt the entire transaction was fair, equitable, fast paced, and easy. You can reach out to me whenever you’d like and I will happily refer business to you as I come across it as I feel you are a genuinely nice guy and a trustworthy car salesman (which is a rare thing in your industry). I look forward to receiving the survey about you to give you high marks. Talk soon. Evan F Eidelberg
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome new X7 from BMW Silver Spring!
by 04/05/2022on
I recently purchased an X7 from Nate Vitek. He was very professional, courteous, and helpful throughout the process. This is my 3rd vehicle from this dealership going back to 2016. I highly recommend you visit and ask for Nate. Thank you for a smooth and stress free transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience to purchase my new car !
by 03/31/2022on
A special Thank You to Nate Vitek for his assistance to find my new X1. I love the car, thank you !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Harold Shelby is an outstanding client advisor
by 03/30/2022on
Harold Shelby has been an outstanding client advisor in the purchase and delivery of our BMW 740e from BMW of Silver Spring. He facilitated and expedited our purchase and always was helpful, informative, responsive, and professional. He answered our calls and texts immediately or very quickly, and Harold always came back with helpful information. We live in North Carolina, so our purchase involved shipping our car from Maryland to our home. That proved to be no problem at all for Harold. He handled the arrangements and shipment expeditiously and, at least for us, easily. Our BMW arrived in beautiful shape, expertly detailed, and just as Harold had stated. And it was fully gassed and fully charged thanks to Harold and BMW of Silver Spring. And on top of all that, Harold answered all of our detailed questions on the operation of the car and, furthermore, put us in contact with the BMW Genius to answer any further questions that might arise. We just can’t write enough positive things about Harold to do him justice. We highly recommend Harold Shelby as a client advisor, and the first person we will call for our next car will be Harold.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Resourceful!
by 03/29/2022on
Everyone I met at the dealership while I was buying a new car was friendly and helpful. When the car I ordered was stuck at the factory, they ordered it from another factory. if they hadn't i wouldn't be driving my new car today.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Lonnie Overby is the Man!!
by 03/28/2022on
I had a fabulous experience purchasing my BMW from Lonnie Overby! He was friendly, attentive, and made me feel like a valued customer. I would 100% recommend him to family and friends. I have no complaints!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/26/2022on
I truly enjoyed working with Nate,sales advisor at BMW Silver Spring. Nate gave us multiple options, clearly explaining the intricacies between the models. He allowed me and my wife to test drive multiple vehicles before we could finalize on what we liked. Gen, business manager, helped sort out finances and explained all the packages available for maintenance. Thank you for your service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nate Vitek is the Man
by 03/08/2022on
Purchased a 2022 BMX X3 M40i from Nate Vitek. It was a very easy transaction through and through. We purchased the car through a company, which can sometimes be tricky at dealerships. Not with these guys! They made everything easy and hassle-free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Enjoyed my experience at BMW of Silver Spring
by 03/01/2022on
Lonnie Overby was outstanding to work with and very attentive and patient in showing me potential options for the purchase of a BMW 5-series sedan. His knowledge is unsurpassed and it was a pleasure to conduct the test drives with him. i highly recommend Lonnie for your BMW vehicle needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Totally professional staff made leasing a breeze.
by 02/12/2022on
This dealership is made up of friendly and professional people. My salesman, Harold Shelby, could not be friendlier or more helpful. He treated me as I would expect to be treated by a top notch dealership, and he is good to his word. If he says he will do something, including returning your call, he does it. Even though I live in Texas I get better treatment and a better deal than I can in Houston. This is the second time I have dealt with BMW of Silver Spring. When my lease is up I expect to return. Thank you Harold, and thank you BMW of Silver Spring for making my experience a great one to remember.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of Silver Spring is the best!
by 02/07/2022on
BMW of Silver Spring set the bar across the board for a perfect customer experience. From the moment I reached out with a brief inquiry, Nate Vitek was responsive extremely knowledgeable, not only about the vehicle itself but in walking me through the entire process. It could not have been more seamless and made the process very pleasant. Their attention to detail and my satisfaction were unparalleled- going above and beyond in every aspect!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BMW of Silver Spring does it again!
by 02/07/2022on
To say that I was extremely please with my experience at BMW of Silver Spring, and my sales associate, Scott Sohn, would be a massive understatement. This is the second vehicle purchase my family has made at the dealership and our experience has only gotten better! Scott took the time to ensure that I was in the right vehicle and went out of his way to accommodate my schedule to make sure that our transaction was successful. The process of purchasing was made easy with Scott's thorough and clear explanations and the financing team's excellent job making sure that I had the right coverage for my vehicle, and the most advantageous financing plan. At no point did the experience even resemble the high-pressure environment most of us come to expect from car dealerships, and instead I left feeling respected and as though my interests had been heard and fully taken care of. 5/5 for BMW of Silver Spring and Scott Sohn himself!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a BMW Made Easy
by 02/02/2022on
I am extremely pleased with my experience at BMW of Silver Spring. I worked with Nate Vitek and he was very helpful and answered all my questions. I ended up custom ordering a BMW X5 xDrive45e and couldn't be happier with the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Absolute Best Dealership in DMV
by 02/01/2022on
Tae (sales) and Pedro (finance) were outstanding. They were both efficient, helpful, friendly and transparent. What a delight and surprise after dealing with other dealers in the area over the past 12-15 years. I highly recommend them both and wish I had gone there for my six previous BMWs!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Purchase Experience
by 02/01/2022on
I purchased a 2021 BMW 750i from BMW of Silver Springs in October of 2021. The experience was fantastic. Harold Shelby was my salesperson and he is the best. He walked me through the entire process virtually. He helped me secure a reasonably priced transport company to deliver the car to my door (I live in NC). We were able to negotiate price, sign paper work, pay for the car and get it delivered in 7 days. I am really pleased with the experience. I highly recommend Harold Shelby and BMW Silver Springs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Extra Efforts Go a Long Way. Thank you Mr. Aaron
by 01/31/2022on
Extra Effort goes a long way. I'd like to thank the staff at this location as their teamwork and efforts resolved a BIG hiccup in our continued purchase of the M5. A special THANK YOU goes to Mr. Aaron and his EXTRA EFFORTS to close and get the documents signed as he was able to keep us smiling and happy with our purchase of the M5. Thank you for all your Extra Efforts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Offering Maryland drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, BMW of Silver Spring is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
1 Comments