After ordering my BMW X7 through another dealership, I was told I wouldn't get the vehicle for another 2 months. I joined a FB group for X7s and a member suggested I reach out to Nate Vitek at BMW of Silver Spring to see if he could get me a quicker delivery date. I reached out to Nate and he immediately stopped what he was doing and helped me quickly get an order in and within a day I had a production number. The vehicle arrived in less than a month, just on time for my wife's birthday!! (it was a gift for her). When I went to the dealership to pick up the vehicle, the process went smooth and the finance manager didn't try to pressure me into getting any extra warranties, but he took the time to explain my options to me. Nate walked me through the entire vehicle and explained all of the different options. He even told me I could bring my wife back so that he could explain everything to her as well. I couldn't have asked for a more seamless and quality experience! Happy to have our first BMW! Read more