1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I believe it is important to share my experience at Sport Chevrolet in Silver Spring as I attempted to buy a 2019 Equinox over Thanksgiving weekend. In writing this review, I have done my best to focus on just the facts. What was my experience? The dealership got me to come to their location on November 24th under false pretenses with a sales manager agreeing to one price over email and the dealership not honoring that price once I arrived. As one might expect, I was not happy when I left Sport Chevrolet on the 24th. No one likes to be "duped;" and to make things worse, when I opted to go with Sport Chevrolet, I missed out on a comparably priced deal at a different dealership on a 2019 Equinox with a less appealing interior color. Even so, I decided to contact by email the owner/manager, Gibbs Fogarty, to give him an opportunity to "make things right." I laid out in detail for him the email exchange between his sales manager and me to demonstrate that the totality of those communications make clear that Sport Chevrolet would "match" the $489 per month price of another dealership and that all that remained was a visual inspection of my trade-in to confirm that the physical condition was in deed what I had described to the manager. Given the fact that my trade-in is in excellent condition with ZERO exterior or interior damage, THERE WAS NO GOOD FAITH BASIS for Sport Chevrolet to not honor the agreement reached between a sales manager and me. To his credit, Gibbs did call me and was certainly a "nice guy" over the phone. However, he did not honor the price told to me by his sales manager of $489 per month. Instead, Gibbs offered to sell me that same car at $529 per month -- an increase of $40 per month and $2,880 over the 72-month financing period. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Here is a more fulsome summary of what transpired on Saturday, November 24th: On Saturday, November 24th, I negotiated over email with Sport Chevrolet Internet Sales Manager, Elyse Baumer, a firm out-the-door price on a 2019 Equinox. I was exceptionally careful in my emails to ensure that Elyse and I were on the same page. I explained exactly what I wanted included in the final price: an extended 5 yr/60K warranty, all taxes and fees, trading in my 2016 Acura TLX, and a hitch installed on the new Equinox by the dealership. I told Elyse that I had worked out a price of $489 per month with another dealership but on an Equinox that had an interior color that I found less appealing. I told Elyse that I did NOT have any paper work from that other dealership showing the pricing. I provided the VIN for my trade-in so that the dealership could look over the Carfax and do anything else that was required to assign a value to my trade-in short of a visual inspection (the purpose of which according to Elyse would be to confirm that the physical condition of my car was I had described it). After Elyse stated that she could meet my desired price of $489 per month, I went so far as to confirm my understanding of our emails with a phone call to her. Elyse confirmed the terms over the phone including price and the need to perform the visual inspection of my car. Based upon our conversation, I emailed Elyse a copy of my drivers license and other sensitive information. I then drove to the dealership. Once there, they visually inspected my trade-in, and I test-drove the Equinox that I understood I would be buying. After a few minutes, a salesman told me the numbers were "too far apart." I asked for my keys, spoke to the General Manager, Kyle Bacon, and went home. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . To read my November 25th email to the Owner/Manager, Gibbs Fogarty, carefully laying out the details of my negotiations with Elyse Baumer, see my online review on DealerRater . Read more