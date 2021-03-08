Pohanka Nissan of Salisbury
Customer Reviews of Pohanka Nissan of Salisbury
Stop by Pohanka and ask for Kevin R.
by 08/03/2021on
I was recently car shopping and had the pleasure of working with Kevin R (Pohanka Nissan). Kevin is knowledgeable, listened to my preferences and worked had to ensure he had a satisfied customer. If you stop by Pohanka, I recommend asking for him!
Excellent service
by 12/23/2017on
Need a car ask for Cedrick Armstrong , he is an excellent salesman and will get you in the car of your dreams
No one there knows what is going on!
by 12/04/2017on
Once they got me to buy the car, got my money, the hell with customer service. I was promised numerous services and they will not follow through with any of them. They blatantly lied to me, just to get my sale!
Excellent Services
by 11/20/2017on
Cedric Armwood is an excellent sales person he make sure you drive off the lot in something good. Cedric takes cares of his customers. I would recommend anybody to Cedric.
Rude people, women are not dogs
by 12/21/2016on
My wife spent a little over 6 hours there getting the run around, they advertised a Sentara Sr for right around $20,000. They were not going to let her leave for under $25,000. They kept running the numbers different ways and always kept coming up with the same total. We did not buy the car there. Later that night Roc Leonard called having a fit because we did not buy the car complaining that he had spent $200.00 having a brand new car detailed and gassed up.... Then he repeatedly said "He was holding a chain without a dog" when I started getting irate with him about calling my wife a dog he quickly said that this was a recorded conversation and that what he said was not what he meant. At that point I told him we wouldn't take the car if they were giving it away. The next day we went to Hertrich Nissan in Dover and got a really great deal and extremely great service, after which I emailed a thank you note to Sandy fitzgerald-Angello for sending us to a better dealer. Her response was basically you should have come to me before going to a different dealer. Excuse me ???? I don't beg anyone to take our money! So if you want to be some sleezy salesmans dog Pohanka is the place for you !
Be careful
by 06/15/2016on
Stopped at the dealership and negotiated a deal. Confirmed the deal by phone several times since I do not live nearby, including the day I went back. When I arrived I repeated the terms to the salesman to confirm them. His reply: "Deals change." The deal they offered was not even close. Wasted several hours all together on this place. I emailed my experience in detail to their corporate office, but never received a reply. If you shop there, be very careful - and if you are wise you will shop somewhere else.
Sales Team are least bothered
by 06/14/2016on
No wonder Pohanka has 2015 inventory till now. Went to Nissan Pohanka to find Pathfinder but the kind or pricing they are offering is now where competitive to any Nissan Dealers. When ask about discount, Sales Team proudly say that they can match the price if one can bring competitive written quote from other dealer. With 100 out of 100 other Nissan dealers are selling car lower than their prices. It's just that Sales Team don't want to work and try to get customer by themselves rather they want to just let customer do all work and then come to them with the competitive quote which they can match. Also they have enough time to chit chat, giggle around when customer are waiting in front of them but no push for selling cars...I know at least 3 of my friends who finally end up buying car from other dealers because of such attitude..first i did not believe them but now i can have my own experience to share.. No option to give less than 1 star rating :(:(
Great salesman
by 03/21/2015on
Great experience overall. The sales person, Jeff Long, was excellent. He was very knowledgeable with respect to every car I looked at. I would highly recommend him.
new car sale
by 03/16/2015on
Went to dealership spoke with brad a manager. Pohanka was going to pickup car from another dealer, quoted me price lower than they had to pay for car when they found out never called back. when I called them was told other dealer sold car. thought I had purchased car. My salesman never called me back. I would not buy any cars new or used from this dealership, dishonest is the way to describe them
Perfect Salesman, Perfect Store, Perfect Experience
by 02/04/2013on
I am relatively new into the buying experience. This will be my 3rd vehicle that I had ever bought and the 1st that I have bought on my own. I have been looking for a little bit and had been to many different dealerships and everyone treated me like I was dumb to cars, I think because I was a young girl. What Mike K. (my salesperson) did was treated me as a person and not just another young dumb girl. He went through everything with me and was very knowledgeable on the Nissan Sentra that I bought. I got mine with a lot of fun gadgets that I can play with and Mike taught me how to use each and every one of them and it was simple. Not only that but going through negotiations and financing was easy too everyone was really on top of everything and made it all very simple and easy and I was so very appreciative. Mike, Jared, and Earl are now going to see a lot more business out of me in the future as I am going to tell all of my friends and family to deal with only them if they are in the market for a new car and if you (the reader) are interested in a new car please tell them that Jessica Young sent ya. Thanks to Mike and the team at Pohanka Nissan I am driving in my brand new 2013 Nissan Sentra.
Best I have purchased from in my 27 years of Buying!!
by 09/10/2012on
Pohanka Nissan Of Salisbury Md is the real deal. The Salesperson I was greeted by's name was Jeff, he was very welcoming and accommodating. He was very knowledgeable regarding the Nissan Vehicles in stock, this was a gigantic relief. The most recent dealership I was at sales persons didn't even care as regard to our needs and tight budget. My friend recommended me to Pohanka Nissan because they are unsurpassed on the eastern shore involving vehicle sales and they were absolutely correct. Pohanka Nissan is the best I have purchased from in my 27 years of Buying cars and trucks!! You cant even drive around the eastern shore without seeing the Pohanka crest on Nissans of all years and models. Pohanka Nissan has the greatest and fastest car buying process I have ever seen, I call it No Bullish! If you are serious about leaving Pohanka in a brand new Nissan, that's the people to go see. After buying from Pohanka Nissan I now recommend my entire friend's and family, (most have Pohanka Vehicles) to go check out the new 2013 Altima's and Pathfinders. Last week I stopped by just to thank Jeff and he was grand, offering me a nice cold drink. He also asked if I had any additional questions about my sedan. He also is working with my son on purchasing a car. My son doesn't have the greatest credit, but that does not stop Jeff from finding him a great reliable vehicle. Jeff says Pohanka Nissan are experts in working with less than perfect credit. Jeff treats everyone as if they have a perfect credit score and sees all inquiries all the way through, thats what I call great business. Thanks Pohanka Nissan, You will always Have My Family and Friends Business!!!!!!
shopping
by 08/10/2012on
I went there to buy a truck in April. They had 1 Frontier to pick from, I bought elsewhere coz they wanted charge me extra to find the vehicle I wanted. I went there today to buy a vehicle for my mother, again they had no inventory on their lot. I wanted to know the price of the new vehicle & what they would give me on a trade in. I told them I needed a good price or I would buy elsewhere. They wanted charge me $400 extra to locate & get a vehicle...then they overcharged me by almost $2000 on the MRSP on the vehicle they located for me. They would not give me a good price on the trade in or new vehicle. they knew I was an informed buyer...they accused me of 'shopping' them...yeh I guess I was...Im buying at the best price...so...thats shopping...they cant compete and are intimidated when an informed buyer walks in the door.....booo....pohanka is a rip off....yeh, amanda at preston nissan...u get all our business girl...funny that preston can sell vehicles for what pohanka cant.....i see them out of business soon...goin preston nissan tomorrow to get my mom a new murano!!!
