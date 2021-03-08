5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am relatively new into the buying experience. This will be my 3rd vehicle that I had ever bought and the 1st that I have bought on my own. I have been looking for a little bit and had been to many different dealerships and everyone treated me like I was dumb to cars, I think because I was a young girl. What Mike K. (my salesperson) did was treated me as a person and not just another young dumb girl. He went through everything with me and was very knowledgeable on the Nissan Sentra that I bought. I got mine with a lot of fun gadgets that I can play with and Mike taught me how to use each and every one of them and it was simple. Not only that but going through negotiations and financing was easy too everyone was really on top of everything and made it all very simple and easy and I was so very appreciative. Mike, Jared, and Earl are now going to see a lot more business out of me in the future as I am going to tell all of my friends and family to deal with only them if they are in the market for a new car and if you (the reader) are interested in a new car please tell them that Jessica Young sent ya. Thanks to Mike and the team at Pohanka Nissan I am driving in my brand new 2013 Nissan Sentra. Read more