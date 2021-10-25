1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Message on the service dept recording states they will drive you anywhere. Also you are able to service your vehicle with out an appt. Both not true. We bought our 1st Mercedes in 2005, we have since owned at least 6 Mercedes that were bought and serviced from Mercedes Benz of Hagerstown. They were the most amazing and accommodating dealership we have ever experienced. We relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and have only experienced having one loaner in the 4 years that we've been here. The Salisbury dealership is not accommodating to repeat Mercedes customers nor are they accommodating to providing satisfactory customer service to long term and repeat Mercedes buyers based on the lack of service we continue to receive from your Salisbury dealership. We have elected to take our business elsewhere. We do not recommend doing business with this dealership. You can do better. Read more